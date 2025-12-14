By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a horrific, vicious act that echoes previous acid attacks committed in the name of Allah, a 46-year-old woman named Ashley Wasielewski was doused with a corrosive chemical as she took an evening walk in Savannah, Georgia park after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church. A random stranger walked up behind her and dumped it over her head.

(Video Credit: TODAY)

Burns over half her body

Ashley was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center and is being treated for second and third-degree burns to her face, scalp, hands, and legs, according to her son, Westley Wasielewski, who spoke with the Associated Press. Half of her body is burned.

The attack came at about 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening in Forsyth Park, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

“We don’t know who did it,” Westley stated. “She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone.”

A burning chemical was poured over her head

Ashley was walking laps in the park following the Christian gathering when she noticed a stranger coming up behind her. As she turned, the man dumped the liquid over her head.

“She was instantly like, ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’ And then her skin started to burn,” her friend Connor Milam recounted, according to the New York Post.

“She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming. They didn’t rob her. They didn’t take anything from her. This was a random person in the park who went out of their way to disfigure another human being,” she continued.

Her attacker then fled the scene.

Her son said investigators told the family the liquid was so corrosive that it melted the key fob to his mother’s car that was in her pocket.

He found out about the attack when a good Samaritan who came to his mother’s aid called him. He said he could hear her agonized screams over the phone.

A Christian woman everyone loves

Milam described Ashley as a giving person who volunteered at a local nature center and packed grocery bags with snacks, toiletries, and other essentials to give to homeless people. She said those close to Wasielewski were shocked and baffled by the attack.

She said that Ashley wants the story to get out as a warning.

“It’s terrifying. Somebody went out of their way to create this concoction, walk around town with it, and pour it on somebody to disfigure them,” Milam said.

No arrests, Ashley’s attacker is still on the loose

The police believe this was a stranger who did not know Ashley, but there is no way to know that for sure at this point. There is a security camera image of the suspect that the authorities have released. The person of interest is wearing a dark hoodie with some kind of cartoon rabbit on it and dark jeans. Currently, police are working with the FBI to identify the type of chemical used in the attack.

From the Associated Press:

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said officers have been conducting extra patrols at parks throughout Savannah since the attack. No arrests had been announced by Friday afternoon. Police said they were seeking a person of interest and released a security camera image of a man wearing what appeared to be a dark hoodie with a large cartoon rabbit on the front. Police said in a social media post that the man was “not currently a suspect in any crime.”

The mayor makes a dangerous, indefensible statement

“Let me be clear: this kind of violence has no place in Savannah,” Johnson asserted in a statement. “Our Police Department is treating this case with the highest urgency.”

“Detectives are actively investigating the motive and circumstances, and while this attack is deeply troubling, there is currently no information indicating a broader or ongoing threat to the public,” Mayor Johnson said.

“Savannah’s parks remain safe, and we all share responsibility in keeping them that way. Please stay aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity, travel with others when possible, and use well-lit areas at night. SPD’s enhanced patrol presence is intended to support that safety,” the mayor insisted.

“City leadership is working closely to ensure SPD has every resource needed, from personnel to technology, to bring resolution to this case swiftly. We will continue to keep our community informed, and we thank everyone who has already stepped forward to assist,” he concluded.

That statement makes no sense. If it were random, there is definitely a threat to the public, especially women out there. That park is full of runners, picnickers, playing children, and sightseeing tourists. The police have no one in custody at this point and no leads, other than that photo.

Wasielewski’s ex-husband said the attack feels targeted, according to WJCL 22 News.

“It’s just short of a hate crime. You don’t just target somebody for no reason,” he contended.

Raising money for her surgeries

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ashley. The site has raised nearly $55,000 for her so far.

“Ashley experienced a life-altering tragedy from a malicious and unprovoked acid attack that resulted in unimaginable pain,” fundraiser organizer Kristen Oddi wrote on the site. “This horrific act has not only altered the course of her life physically, but has placed an extreme and unforeseen emotional and financial burden on her.”

According to Oddi, Wasielewski is set to undergo emergency medical treatments, skin grafts, and surgeries to treat her burns.

“In the weeks and months ahead, she will require extensive ongoing care — specialized burn treatments, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, wound management, long-term support/follow-up that is medically necessary for her recovery,” she posted on GoFundMe.

The Savannah Police Department is asking anyone who knows the identity of the man of interest or anything about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD app.

