OUTRAGE: PAKISTAN HAS CONQUERED AMERICA (VIDEO)
Why the hell is the Mayor of Valley Stream, Long Island, raising the Pakistani flag on U.S. soil?
On August 14, Edwin A. Fare allowed Pakistan to fly the banner of its terror state that proudly..
Jails and tortures Christians
Persecutes Hindus and non-Muslims
Treats women like property
Spits on the very freedoms America stands for
And yet — here in America — we hand them our town squares, our city halls, and let them fly their flag high.
Make no mistake: …