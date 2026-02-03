While Texans grapple with crime, border chaos, cartel trafficking, and declining public trust, Pakistani-born Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani joined Texas Democrats in holding a press conference outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado. The event demanded the release of Leqaa Kordia, described as “the last Columbia protester still in ICE custody.”

Bhojani stated that he had a scheduled visit with Kordia but was denied entry, leading him to criticize ICE for its lack of transparency.

Federal authorities, including DHS and ICE, have outlined details of Kordia’s case:

She overstayed her expired F-1 student visa.

Her visa was terminated on January 26, 2022, due to lack of attendance.

She was previously arrested in April 2024 for involvement in pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University.

And according to prior government statements, she has ties to Hamas / terrorist activity concerns.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s statement makes it clear:

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

This is the standard of common sense and national sovereignty.

Despite these details, Bhojani chose to advocate for Kordia’s release rather than addressing issues such as illegal immigration pipelines, visa fraud networks, foreign influence operations, radicalization on campuses, or Hamas-linked protest infrastructure.

Under the guise of “human rights,” the same claims are recycled in a predictable script:

“Charges were dropped”

“Inhumane conditions”

“Targeted for Palestine”

“Civil rights” PR machine

Democrats pressure enforcement agencies to cave.

In the meantime, American citizens are expected to remain silent, pay taxes, and accept the situation.

Texans are left with one key question: Why is a Texas state representative spending his time fighting ICE instead of fighting for Texans?

For this political class, America is negotiable, enforcement optional, and loyalty global.

Texans deserve leaders who prioritize defending our laws, borders, and people—not activists aligned with Hamas and foreign street movements.

