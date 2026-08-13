Pakistanification of Texas Law Enforcement: How a Wealthy Pakistani Immigrant Became Constable — Then Opened the Station to Foreign Dignitaries (RAIR TV)
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Ali Sheikhani – born in Pakistan, arrived on a student visa, now worth hundreds of millions – rolls to work in a Rolls-Royce. Academy graduate in 2019, brief part-time policing, then elected Republican official.
He welcomes Pakistani officials into a Fort Bend police station and gets royal treatment (motorcades, VIP greetings) back in Pakistan.
In Houston he runs “job fairs” packed with Middle Eastern and South Asian faces and owns Sheikhani Plaza full of Pakistani businesses.
A wealthy Pakistani is running a Texas police station, courting foreign officials from a terrorism hub – all under a Republican ballot.
The takeover doesn’t need tanks. It arrives in Rolls-Royces, plazas, and constable badges. Is anyone looking into this?
Followup to Constable ranks. They are neither above nor below the County Sheriff. Stars are permitted in Texas. Depending on size of County either 3 or even 5 are permitted.
In this Pakistani’s case he’s gonna do 4. Constables are elected positions. Not appointed by the County. So here we are a Paki taking advantage of a position to serve warrants and misc message and errand boy duties. In other words he can free wheel around his county and do as he pleases. Not a bad gig for a goat-banging Muzzie. Still he’s a Muzzie with loyalties to Allah.
Constables do NOT wear stars for rank. Much less 4. What an egomaniac. This camel-riding, goat banging sand flea will take a bullet sooner or later.