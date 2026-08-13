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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
10h

Followup to Constable ranks. They are neither above nor below the County Sheriff. Stars are permitted in Texas. Depending on size of County either 3 or even 5 are permitted.

In this Pakistani’s case he’s gonna do 4. Constables are elected positions. Not appointed by the County. So here we are a Paki taking advantage of a position to serve warrants and misc message and errand boy duties. In other words he can free wheel around his county and do as he pleases. Not a bad gig for a goat-banging Muzzie. Still he’s a Muzzie with loyalties to Allah.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
10h

Constables do NOT wear stars for rank. Much less 4. What an egomaniac. This camel-riding, goat banging sand flea will take a bullet sooner or later.

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