Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Ali Sheikhani – born in Pakistan, arrived on a student visa, now worth hundreds of millions – rolls to work in a Rolls-Royce. Academy graduate in 2019, brief part-time policing, then elected Republican official.

He welcomes Pakistani officials into a Fort Bend police station and gets royal treatment (motorcades, VIP greetings) back in Pakistan.

In Houston he runs “job fairs” packed with Middle Eastern and South Asian faces and owns Sheikhani Plaza full of Pakistani businesses.

A wealthy Pakistani is running a Texas police station, courting foreign officials from a terrorism hub – all under a Republican ballot.

The takeover doesn’t need tanks. It arrives in Rolls-Royces, plazas, and constable badges. Is anyone looking into this?

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