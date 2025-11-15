In the UK, 10-year-old Sara Sharif was beaten, burned with irons and boiling water, hooded with plastic bags, strangled, bitten, and tortured with cricket bats, metal rods, and rolling pins—for years, leaving over 70 injuries, including 25 fractures. Neighbors heard the screams. They knew. But they stayed silent—terrified of being called racist for reporting abuse inside a Pakistani-Muslim household.