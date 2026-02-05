By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Texas has a massive, growing Islamic problem, and kids are being targeted. On Monday, four Muslim women belonging to “Why Islam” were caught distributing brochures titled “Understanding Shariah,” Qurans, hijabs, and candy to students at Wylie East High in Wylie, Texas. It was all caught on video, and the high school immediately went into damage control mode, claiming they were investigating the unauthorized distribution of religious materials by an outside organization.

Recruitment of students to Islam

The viral video that exposed the Islamic recruitment was put out by the president of the school’s High School Republicans.

A statement was given to the DCNF and was sent to the parents of students at the high school on Tuesday morning. The administration emphasized that an “outside organization” passed out “religious content to students on campus.”

“We reviewed security footage—fewer than 50 students visited their table,” an official defensively stated to the DCNF. “Most students appeared to take a piece of candy, approximately four students received Henna designs, and about a dozen tried on a scarf or hijab.”

The official made it clear that the organization lacked authorization to distribute materials at the school.

“Outside organizations are not permitted to distribute materials to students without prior approval from campus and district administration,” the district official wrote in the released statement. “Guests may speak only with official student clubs with prior approval and may address only students who have signed parent permission forms on file. In this case, the organization did not have permission to distribute materials, did not receive approval to speak with students outside of the club, and the club did not submit the required guest speaker request form.”

“These protocols exist to protect the learning environment and to give families confidence in what their children are exposed to during the school day,” the official continued. “This situation is not about religion, politics, ideology, or any personal belief system. It is about a procedural breakdown. If proper protocols had been followed, this incident would not have occurred. We take that very seriously.”

“Mistakes were made, and we take full responsibility,” the official claimed. “We are actively addressing the lapses and reviewing our internal procedures and staff oversight related to student clubs and guest approvals to ensure incidents like this do not happen again.”

“Parents send their kids to school with the presumption that they’re going to get a good education. They don’t expect to come home with a Quran or hijab on their head,” Jacquez Jones, the Chairman of the High School Young Republicans, told WFAA.

CAIR steps in

Mustafaa Carroll with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) asserted that the booth was informational.

“They don’t proselytize, and they don’t press anybody to take anything; as long as it’s student-led, that’s a whole different story,” Carroll disingenuously claimed.

Carroll told WFAA, “The outrage is that anything and everything Muslim these days has been vilified.”

No, the outrage is that Islamic foot soldiers are trying to secretly convert our children to a religious dogma that is the antithesis of Christianity.

Not the first incident with Islam at the school

It also appears the school knew about the table in advance and then lied.

This is not the first incident at the high school concerning Islam.

From the Dallas Express:

The statement did not identify which student club failed to submit the required forms, but the school’s Muslim Student Association posted to social media that it was sponsoring a “World Hijab Day” booth on Monday. The school’s MSA listing shows the club currently has no staff sponsor. In February 2025, Wylie East Principal Tiffany Doolan posted an image on Instagram of herself wearing a hijab on campus as part of last year’s World Hijab Day celebration organized by MSA students. “I LOVED this experience!” wrote Doolan.

“Why Islam”

Why Islam’s stated goal on its website is to “provide accurate information about Islam, the fastest growing religion in the world, which is practiced by over 1.6 billion people across the globe. In doing so, it hopes to dispel popular stereotypes and persistent misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.”

The group is affiliated with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). ICNA is the American front for Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical South Asian Islamist movement that promotes Sharia governance, Islamic supremacy, and political Islam across the globe.

ICNA is also aligned with Marxists – from RAIR:

DALLAS, TX – A controversial event titled ‘From Marxism to Islam’ recently took place at the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT), hosted by the controversial ICNA Dallas. The event openly promoted the concept of transitioning from Marxist ideology to Islam, drawing attention from concerned community members and activists who warn that this reflects a deeper ideological collaboration between radical left-wing and Islamic movements, known as the Red-Green Alliance. The Event: ‘From Marxism to Islam’ featured prominent speakers affiliated with radical revolutionary movements, including the Young Lords Party and the Black Panther Party. Critics see this intersection of Marxist and Islamic thought as a calculated effort to merge revolutionary leftist rhetoric with Islamic doctrine, creating a united front that threatens to destabilize American civic values.

And ICNA is targeting Christians in Texas:

By exploiting Christmas to distort Jesus, ICNA’s billboards are not outreach but a calculated assault on Christianity, weaponizing deception to erode faith and advance Islam’s uncompromising agenda of domination. In a brazen display of mockery and hostility, the terror-tied Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) has erected two billboards in Houston, Texas, just in time for Christmas. This campaign, accompanied by a video boasting about spreading Islam and distributing copies of the Qur’an, deliberately targets Christians and misleads non-Muslims under the guise of so-called ‘respect’ for Jesus. By distorting Christian beliefs and exploiting one of Christianity’s holiest seasons, ICNA seeks to advance its agenda while undermining the very foundations of the Christian faith. While Muslims claim to revere Jesus, the Qur’anic Jesus is a hollow imitation of the Jesus in the Bible. Their goal is to create a deceptive illusion of similarity while asserting that the Qur’an offers the ‘true’ portrayal of Him. However, the two figures are not the same. Beneath this surface similarity lies a calculated perversion designed to refute Christian doctrine and glorify Muhammad. Islam also asserts that Moses and Jesus were both, in truth, prophets of Islam and that Judaism and Christianity—despite predating Islam—misinterpreted their own scriptures. This revisionist claim is part of a broader agenda to distort Christian doctrine and elevate Muhammad’s message as the sole truth. The Qur’an reduces Jesus to a mere prophet—a pawn in Islam’s agenda—denying His divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection. This is not a subtle disagreement but a deliberate assault on the cornerstone of Christianity. In his promotional video, Imam Tauqeer Shah brazenly celebrates ICNA’s billboards, describing their message as spreading “Tawheed”—the Islamic doctrine of Allah’s oneness—which explicitly denies the Trinity and the divinity of Christ. The imam further boasts that these billboards are strategically placed to reach millions of people in areas like Sugar Land and downtown Houston, with the stated goal of encouraging conversions (Shahadas) and distributing Qur’ans. This is not about respect; it is a deliberate, targeted assault on Christianity during its holiest season.

Islam views Jesus as a prophet (and a violent, murderous one at that), not the Son of God. So, you see, this table handing out items is not just like Christians. It’s a political ideology that wraps itself in a broken, violent faith, and the conversion of students is intended here. It’s totally inappropriate in schools and should not be allowed.

