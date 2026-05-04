Tonight on RAIR TV: Paterson, New Jersey, once the cradle of American industry, has been turned into America’s first Islamic city by the Red-Green Axis, where radical left Democrats and Muslims work hand-in-hand to rename streets Palestine Way, raise Islamic flags, impose Sharia, and blueprint America’s destruction from within.

Tonight on RAIR TV, Paterson, New Jersey.

Once the proud cradle of American industry, silk mills, and blue-collar grit, now seized and transformed into the state’s first Islamic city.

Muslim politicians hold the reins. Islamic flags fly high. They openly call it the “Capital of Palestine in America,” and they’re advancing Sharia policies right here on U.S. soil.

In 2022, city officials proudly renamed a major stretch of Main Street to “Palestine Way.” The unveiling was pure foreign allegiance — Palestinian flags everywhere, officials beaming as the new signs went up. What was once American industry is now officially branded Palestinian territory.

And every single year since, they’ve thrown their massive annual “Palestine Day on Palestine Way” celebration.

The Palestinian flag is officially raised on American soil. Children are paraded waving Palestinian flags while the streets echo with chants of “Free, Free Palestine” — the same battle cry of the Hamas-backed movement now seizing streets across the West.

Islamic and radical left city leaders cheer it on, brazenly turning public American ground into a yearly festival of anti-American hatred and open support for Islamic terrorism.

This is the “Globalize the Intifada” agenda in action, and let me make this crystal clear: it means they want to rid the West of non-Muslims like YOU.

Paterson’s takeover is a textbook Red-Green Axis operation.

Radical left Democrats, led by far-left Mayor Andre Sayegh are working hand-in-hand with a tight network of Muslim and Arab elected officials, judges, law enforcement, and community groups to hand over American institutions to Islamic control.

On the nine-member City Council, three are Islamic: Shahin Khalique, Ibrahim Omar, and MD Forid Uddin. The rest of the radical left council members are eagerly propping up their Islamic counterparts. Former Muslim Councilman Alaa “Al” Abdelaziz is now the first Palestinian-American in the New Jersey State Assembly.

Just look at their recent government-backed Hilal Lighting Ceremony for Ramadan held right on “Palestine Way.”

Far-left Mayor Andre Sayegh stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Muslim Councilmen Shahin Khalique, MD Forid Uddin, Ibrahim Omar, and Muslim Deputy Mayor Raed Odeh as they lit up a massive crescent moon for all to see.

This wasn’t about prayer. It was a victory lap for Islamic dominance.

The conquest reaches the courts with Muslim judges on the bench. In law enforcement, Paterson now has nearly 30 Muslim officers. The former Police Chief was sworn in on the Quran. One Paterson cop even went viral wearing a Palestinian flag patch on his official uniform proudly declaring his true allegiance.

This is all backed by a growing network of mosques.

Imams have been handed keys to the city. Places like the MUNA Center crank up the amplified Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, from their rooftops five times a day.

It’s full-blown noise jihad, a daily declaration that “This land now belongs to Islam.”

Groups like the Palestinian American Community Center and Arab American organizations push halal-only economies and programs designed to erase American identity and replace it with Islamic loyalty.

In June of 2023, Paterson proudly cemented its support for Islamic terrorism by signing a sister-city agreement with Ramallah, the terror-glorifying capital of the Palestinian Authority, famous for its “pay-for-slay” program that rewards Jew-killers.

And it keeps accelerating.

Just last month, in April 2026, they hoisted the Jordanian flag over Paterson City Hall, the flag whose colors represent three historic Islamic caliphates that spread Islam by the sword for centuries.

A county official openly declared, “Inshallah”, God willing, they’ll raise these flags over all 16 municipalities in Passaic County.

The Islamization is already spreading.

In nearby Prospect Park, Syrian-born Muslim Mohammed Khairullah is the mayor. Under his watch, the school board is now stacked with Muslim members. School lunches are halal-only. American kids get forced to take Islamic Eid holidays off — while their own traditions are pushed aside.

This is the perfect example of the Red-Green Axis in action.

The “Green”, Islamic supremacy, has conquered the city.

But it only happened with the full, eager help of the “Red” – the far-left politicians and activists who opened the gates, cheered them on, and handed over American streets, schools, courts, and police departments.

They are working hand-in-hand to destroy America from within.

Paterson is not an isolated warning; it’s the blueprint.

From Hamtramck to Dearborn, Prospect Park to Minneapolis, unchecked Islamic immigration and total refusal to assimilate are carving out Sharia enclaves where the Constitution is being replaced by Islamic law.

What happens when more towns fall?

When Islamic law demands precedence over American law in your community?

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