The Auburn Islamic Center has had a $2.5 million expansion approved by the city’s Development Review Team with no notice to or input from residents. Citizens are enraged over the stealth move and want it stopped but city officials are providing cover for the Islamic owners. Residents are standing up and fighting just as others across the nation are doing. It’s their hill to die on.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In Auburn, Alabama, residents packed a City Council meeting to decry the proposed $2.5 million expansion of the Auburn Islamic Center, which includes a new mosque. And that’s just what the first phase of the project costs. The city’s Development Review Team approved the plans earlier this year, and the project is now moving forward on five acres on Mill Creek Road without a formal council vote. This has incensed residents who got no say in the matter and are speaking out against Islam and the stealth takeover of their city.

A Hill to Die On

Mayor Ron Anders asserts that the center has owned the property for about 12 years, that the existing facility on Armstrong Street has operated since 1990, and that under Auburn’s zoning ordinance, mosques are classified as churches, which are permitted by right in the rural zoning district and therefore do not require Planning Commission or City Council approval, according to a report from Breitbart News. Sounds like another Islamic legal two-step to force expansion through.

Speakers who attended Tuesday’s meeting weren’t having it. They voiced their concerns over Islam, pointing to terrorist attacks carried out in the name of the religion and passages from the Quran that they said call for violence against nonbelievers.

“There’s a hill to die on—and this is mine,” said resident Barry Jones. “This is not about God versus a false prophet. This is not about Republican versus Democrat … white versus brown, builders versus landowners, Eagles Nest or data centers. It is about an ideology that wants to wipe us off of the Earth.”

“Now, the Quran directly calls for annihilation and violence of nonbelievers of Islam. Is there really such a thing as peaceful Muslims?” he asked before quoting a passage, “‘Do not take them as allies unless they immigrate in the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them, and do not take any of them as allies or helpers.’”

“Does that not sound like a terrorist organization? Does to me,” he contended.

The fact that the land is owned by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), which was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the federal Holy Land Foundation case that resulted in convictions for providing material support to Hamas, was also brought up.

“But they do have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and they did have a joint bank account with the Holy Land Foundation, like the NAIT and the Holy Land Foundation had a joint bank account, and they did pay $12 million to Hamas back when this investigation took place,” one woman noted.

NAIT reports hundreds of entrusted properties across 42 states. It holds titles to mosques and Islamic institutions on behalf of local Muslim communities, according to Laura Clark at YellowHammer.

“I’m here tonight to speak on a new proposed mosque to be built on five acres of land located at 3305 Mill Creek Road, owned by the North American Islamic Trust,” another speaker said. “Our country has been built in Judeo-Christian values, and while some may see this as an ideology, it has created an environment of the freedom that we enjoy.”

“Since 2000, in the name of Islam, there have been tens of thousands of terrorist attacks,” he said, before talking about the reality of Sharia and stating that 39 percent of US Muslims “support implementing this in our country.”

Another man claimed opposition to the expansion is “not Islamophobia.”

“It’s not a hatred in any way. It is a fear of a system, a foreign power, that is trying to exert power in our system through means like having organizations that take control of assets and entities,” he charged.

Justifying the Unjustifiable

City Attorney Paul Clark conceded the fact that NAIT was connected to the property, but unbelievably justified it by saying that it had never been charged, indicted, or convicted of a crime in that case or any other, and that the city lacks authority to investigate the financing of private developments, according to the Gateway Pundit.

(Video Credit: EC Auburn Islamic Center)

More from Gateway Pundit:

The Auburn Islamic Center’s current two-story residence, purchased in 1990, has allegedly become overcrowded, with capacity for roughly 120 people at Friday prayers, plus an Islamic school serving more than 80 students on Sundays and additional worshippers at Auburn University. The group purchased the Mill Creek Road property in 2014 and deeded it to NAIT, a national organization that holds title to hundreds of mosques and Islamic center properties across more than 40 states as a religious endowment.

Mayor Anders provided cover for the expansion, informing those in attendance that the mosque “was treated just like any development” and that Auburn is “the most difficult place to develop and build in all of Alabama,” with the project facing the same rigorous review as others. Right.

He stated that the city will continue to “follow the law” and apply procedures consistently. Auburn needs a new mayor.

The pushback comes as other patriots across the country are taking a stand against Islam before it’s too late.

Now is the time to defend our homes, churches, schools, communities, and government institutions. It will take thousands of patriots who are willing to stand up, get informed, and take part in public debate forums to fight the spread of Islam.

If America is to remain free for our loved ones, we must stand up and speak against Islamic supremacy and the subjugation of America.

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