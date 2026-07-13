RAIR Foundation USA

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Alecks
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I don’t understand why we don’t call this as what it is.Islam promotes slavery, polygamy pedophilia, rape, assault, selling women, kidnapping, and the list goes on. Why is this from behavior tolerated? As long as an ideology from centuries ago, created by a man who wanted to dominate women and treat them as property. I don’t understand why this is allowed.

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