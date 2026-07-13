LaSalle County residents and local leaders are vigorously opposing a proposed Sharia-compliant Muslim enclave in Sheridan, Illinois, pushed by Pakistani businessman Jamil Ahmed Sukhera, which would turn the former Fox River Resort into a self-contained community with a mosque, school, and housing for up to 2,000 people, and have largely succeeded in stalling or collapsing the project through strong public resistance.

In June, RAIR Foundation exposed a plan to build a massive Muslim resort community on 165 acres in Sheridan, Illinois, the former site of a Holiday Inn. The proposed development, pushed by Pakistani businessman Jamil Ahmed Sukhera, includes a mosque, a school, halal restaurants, a marketplace, and plans for up to 2,000 residents in a self-contained, faith-based enclave.

Sukhera, who also owns property directly beside America’s underground Pentagon at the Raven Rock Mountain Complex in Pennsylvania, has marketed the project using Sharia-compliant financing and targeted Muslim investors worldwide. What was presented as a simple resort quickly revealed itself as something far more ambitious and far more concerning.

When local residents began speaking out at LaSalle County Board meetings, they were met with swift backlash. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — an organization designated a terrorist organization by Texas and Florida- launched a pressure campaign against those who dared to raise alarms. They accused American patriots of “Islamophobia”, a slur deliberately created by radicals to silence and malign anyone who opposes the Islamization of their communities and refuses to accept the transformation of America.

What followed was not silence, but resistance.

LaSalle County Rises, Speaks Out Against Muslim Resort Proposal

In June, LaSalle County Board Member James Reid publicly opposed the proposed resort development in Sheridan. Drawing on his experience as a military veteran who served in Islamic countries, Reid spoke about his firsthand encounters with societies governed by Sharia and explained that those experiences shaped his concerns about the project.

For daring to speak out and draw on his firsthand experiences fighting in the Middle East, true American hero James Reid was publicly targeted by CAIR. The jihadi organization viciously accused this Marine veteran of Islamophobia and demanded the LaSalle County Board censure him for simply telling the truth about Sharia. They actually tried to punish an American hero for protecting his community. But fortunately for LaSalle County, James Reid and the other patriots standing with him have not been deterred. They refuse to be silenced.

Another board meeting was held on July 9th, with over 300 residents in attendance. Many residents, board members, and even state political leaders.

Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin stood before the LaSalle County Board and delivered a clear warning about the proposed redevelopment of the former Fox River Resort. She addressed the plan to turn the 165-acre property into a permanent residential community complete with housing, a school, and a mosque — a project that would flood the small rural area with up to 2,000 new residents.

Rezin made it clear that local residents have every right to be deeply concerned about the massive strain this development would place on roads, emergency services, schools, utilities, and the very character of their community. She reminded the board that local zoning laws exist precisely so communities can protect themselves from projects that could permanently change who they are.

She tied the fight directly to her battle in Springfield, blasting the governor’s proposed statewide zoning law (HB5626) that would strip local governments of their power to decide what gets built in their own counties. Rezin warned that these policies are part of a dangerous pattern — the same one already used to force wind and solar projects on unwilling communities — and vowed to keep fighting to keep zoning decisions in the hands of the people who actually live there.

Rezin also raised serious national security concerns, pointing out that the property sits within 25 miles of the LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant and the Illinois Army National Guard Training Center. She revealed that she has formally requested a full review by the Department of Justice through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to examine the foreign investors and financing behind this project.

While others tried to downplay the issue, Rezin was direct: based on everything she had seen, this project is not the right fit for LaSalle County. She pledged to continue fighting at the state level to protect local control and ensure that American communities still have a say in their own future.

Nicole also spoke up, highlighting the devastating impact this project would have on the tiny neighboring community of Norway, home to just 89 residents. She warned that cramming up to 2,000 new people into the area would overwhelm infrastructure and services never built to handle that kind of sudden population explosion.

Nicole laid out the devastating reality this project would bring to the tiny community of Norway. She warned that cramming thousands of new residents into the area would create crushing traffic congestion on rural roads never designed for that volume. New traffic lights, turn lanes, and crosswalks would become necessary just to manage the daily chaos, permanently altering the quiet character of the countryside.

She also spoke passionately about protecting Norway’s historic heritage. The area holds real archaeological significance and sits near treasured local landmarks, including the historic Norway Store, the museum, and the Methodist Church. Nicole made it clear that this small American community should not be sacrificed to make way for a massive foreign-backed development.

She then turned to public safety, warning that local emergency services — volunteer firefighters, police, hospitals, and the water system — simply could not handle the demands of a project many times larger than the existing population. She questioned whether the current fire hydrants and emergency response capabilities could possibly support thousands of additional residents in a crisis.

Nicole also highlighted the serious evacuation dangers. With limited road access in and out of the area, flooding, ice jams, and harsh winter conditions could trap both current residents and new arrivals on the same narrow roads during an emergency. She warned that this development could turn a difficult situation into a potential disaster.

Environmental concerns were another major focus of Nicole’s remarks — and they were the exact same warnings we raised in our earlier report. She described the Fox River area as a sensitive floodplain and critical wildlife habitat, home to protected species. Nicole pointed out that the developers had specifically planned “lakefront view” Presidential suites right next to 10 acres of the Fox River for fishing, raising serious questions about the damage this would inflict on the natural habitat and whether any proper environmental reviews had even been conducted. She also reminded the board of the resort’s long history of sewage problems, warning that these issues could return on a much larger scale if the project moved forward.

Nicole closed by demanding transparency and accountability. She urged the county board to fully examine the project’s impact on Norway’s small population, its historic character, its infrastructure, and its natural environment before making any decisions.

Joseph Calvin, a LaSalle County resident and Digital Director of Fox River Church, also addressed the board. While noting that the current deal for V Resort Living had reportedly collapsed due to financing issues and strong community opposition, he warned the board to remain extremely vigilant. He urged them to closely scrutinize any future proposals for the property and to never let their guard down.

Joseph Calvin, a LaSalle County resident and Digital Director of Fox River Church, addressed the board with clarity and conviction. He pointed out that the project’s original marketing materials openly targeted Muslim families and investors by promoting Sharia-compliant financing, halal standards, and a faith-based gated community. Calvin argued that the developers only softened their language after facing strong public backlash, and he questioned how much trust could be placed in their later claims that the development was meant for everyone.

He also accused V Resort Living of falsely presenting itself as the owner of the property before any purchase closed, suggesting that this conduct warranted serious investigation.

Much of Calvin’s remarks centered on the deeper religious and cultural issues at stake. He contrasted Christianity, which he said forms the moral and legal foundation of the United States, with traditional Islamic doctrines — including Sharia, dhimmitude, and jizya — which he argued are fundamentally incompatible with American constitutional principles and individual liberty. He warned that a gated, faith-based community would encourage separation rather than integration and would permanently change the character of rural LaSalle County.

Calvin further stated that the current zoning was never intended for such a dense residential development. He raised serious concerns about emergency services, taxation, and infrastructure, making it clear he was not against development or investment in general — but he strongly opposed any project that could create parallel religious or legal systems on American soil.

He urged the county board to demand complete transparency on any future proposal, including full details on ownership, operational plans, security arrangements, and any religious components. While acknowledging that Christians are called to love others, Calvin stressed that love must be paired with discernment. He closed his remarks with a prayer that the board would be guided by truth in its decisions.

Another speaker, Tim Holly, also addressed the board. He made it clear that his opposition was not based solely on questions about the developer’s motives but on the broader cultural and community impact this kind of development would have on the area.

Holly addressed the board and made it clear that even if the project’s organizers had legitimate intentions, the development would still bring values, traditions, and practices that are fundamentally incompatible with the existing character of LaSalle County, Sheridan, and Norway. He described the area as a community long shaped by Western European heritage and Christian traditions.

Holly argued that while people from different backgrounds can become part of a community, true assimilation requires adopting the cultural and religious foundations that already define the area. He stated that building a separate, faith-based community centered around Islamic practices would work against that process and create division rather than unity.

Holly warned that when a society loses its connection to the religious and cultural foundations that built it, other groups with stronger religious identities will move in to fill the void. He stressed the importance of preserving the community’s historical and religious heritage before it is permanently altered.

One of the most compelling arguments came from Brian, a longtime South County resident. He presented documents showing the property’s original special use permit and argued that the current proposed development likely violates the conditions under which the property was originally approved. His presentation raised serious questions about whether the project could even move forward legally under existing zoning rules.

He explained that the original permit allowed uses such as campground facilities, nightly rentals, sales offices, recreational facilities, pools, sports areas, and a general store. However, he stated that the permit specifically authorized 500 timeshare units in 40–50 buildings and prohibited permanent or semi-permanent seasonal residents from living on the property.

Brian argued that the permit contained a clear condition: if the approved use did not proceed exactly as described, the permit would become void and the property would automatically revert to its previous zoning classification. He stated that after conducting thorough FOIA requests and reviewing county records, he found no additional special use permits had ever been issued for the property.

He further contended that when the resort later shifted from timeshare operations to a transient nightly-rental model, it had already violated the original agreement. Based on his review, Brian argued that the special use permit is likely no longer valid and that the property should revert to its previously approved use as a campground — meaning the current proposal for a large-scale permanent residential development would not be legally permitted under the existing zoning.

During the board’s closed session, the proposed V Resort Living development sparked heated exchanges among board members.

Hero Board Member and American veteran James Reid directly confronted LaSalle County’s Director of Planning, Zoning, Land Use, and Environmental Services, Brian Gift, over his communications with the developers of the proposed V Resort Living project.

Reid pointed out that Gift had previously claimed he had never spoken directly with the buyer, and that a FOIA response had stated there were “no specific documents” because no zoning application had been submitted. Reid then dropped a bombshell, a 51-page FOIA packet filled with emails, plat maps, surveys, and other documents exchanged between Gift, the developer’s attorney, Mr. Melton, and resort representatives.

According to Reid, the emails, dating from May through June 2026, contained detailed discussions about the property’s future use, including plans for apartments and even the possible conversion of a building into a mosque. He argued that these communications proved far more direct involvement with the developers than had been publicly acknowledged.

Gift responded that there was still no formal zoning application and claimed his office had been transparent because all requested documents were released through FOIA. However, when Reid pressed him to explain the communications and the phone conversations referenced in the emails, Gift refused to answer without first reviewing the documents Reid was holding and then abruptly left the meeting.

Reid did not back down. He called for Brian Gift’s immediate resignation, stating he had lost confidence in his ability to serve the county with the honesty and transparency the public deserves.

LaSalle County Heroes Leading the Charge

While many stayed silent, a group of local patriots stepped forward to defend their community.

DefendLaSalle.com has been leading the fight on the ground against the V Resort Living proposal. The group has provided the community with clear information, resources, and a calendar of upcoming board meetings so residents can make their voices heard.

Their message has been simple and unapologetic: “One Nation Under God.”

You can see this message on t-shirts at board meetings throughout the board. They chose this phrase because it reflects America’s founding principle that this nation was never meant to be carved up into separate religious or civilizational enclaves.

The group has been clear: Muslims, like all Americans, have the right to live, worship, and own property in this country. But religious liberty does not grant anyone the right to establish a parallel legal system or a self-contained community governed by foreign religious law. No religious legal system — whether Sharia, canon law, or any other may be placed above the U.S. Constitution, state law, or the civil rights of American citizens. “One Nation Under God” stands for unity under one constitutional order, not the creation of isolated enclaves on American soil.

V Resort Living has threatened legal action against those who speak out against their proposal.

One local resident who refused to be intimidated is Molly Krempski. A God-fearing Christian woman, Molly has taken personal responsibility for defending her community. She has attended the LaSalle County Board meetings and set up outside with a clear message, displaying signs that read “No Sharia Law” and “One Nation Under God,” while handing out free Bibles to anyone who wanted one.

It is no surprise that V Resort Living and its supporters have targeted Molly.

As a Christian woman boldly standing against the introduction of Sharia-compliant development and separatist enclaves in her community, she represents everything they seek to silence. Islamic doctrine views Christians as inferior “dhimmis”, second-class citizens who must submit to Islamic rule, pay the jizya tax, and accept restrictions on their faith and public practice.

This is not ancient history; it remains the theological foundation all across the Muslim world today. When a Christian woman publicly rejects the idea of Sharia gaining any foothold in her town and actively works to stop it, she becomes a direct target.

Molly has not backed down. She continues to show up, speak out, and stand for her community with courage and conviction.

Michael Krempski: Standing for America’s Soul

Another patriot has stepped forward to defend the soul of this nation. Michael Krempski, President of the Kendall County Chapter of the United States Patriots Society, has submitted a formal cover letter and proposed proclamation urging local governments to adopt a “Proclamation of Gratitude to Almighty God and Recurrence to Fundamental Principles” ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

The proclamation calls on officials to publicly recognize America’s founding principles — liberty, self-government, constitutional order, and the nation’s historical reliance on Divine Providence. Far from a political stunt, Krempski presented it as a necessary act of civic reflection and a reminder of the spiritual and moral foundations that built this country.

In his letter, Krempski directly referenced the powerful comments made by his wife, Molly Krempski, during the LaSalle County Board meeting on the Fox River Resort proposal. Molly had urged officials and residents to remember America’s religious heritage and the critical role that faith has played in preserving both communities and the nation itself.

The proposed proclamation highlights the many references to God in the Declaration of Independence and the Illinois Constitution, as well as the words of America’s founders — including Charles Carroll of Carrollton. It calls on citizens to study the founding documents, reflect on the constitutional principles that secured our freedom, and renew their commitment to ordered liberty under God.

The proclamation asks local governments to officially designate a day of gratitude to Almighty God during the 250th anniversary year and to encourage public reflection on the religious and constitutional foundations of the United States.

Michael Krempski closed his letter with a clear call to action: urging residents across the region to contact their local representatives and demand that this proclamation be placed on the agenda for consideration and adoption. A sample message was included, asking officials to reaffirm America’s historical acknowledgment of God, constitutional values, and the principles of ordered liberty.

At a time when some are working to erase or replace America’s founding identity, Michael Krempski is fighting to ensure the next generation remembers exactly who we are and Whose we are.

LaSalle County Stands Its Ground

The V Resort Living proposal was never just a local zoning dispute. It became a direct challenge to the question of whether American communities still have the will to defend their identity, their heritage, and their right to self-governance.

What began as a proposed redevelopment quickly revealed something far more serious: an attempt to plant a large-scale, faith-based enclave with Sharia-compliant financing in the heart of rural Illinois. LaSalle County residents refused to look the other way. They demanded transparency. They exposed the shifting messaging, the questionable communications, and the project’s long-term implications.

James Reid, the Marine veteran, stood on the front lines and refused to be silenced, even when CAIR tried to have him censured. State Senator Sue Rezin fought to protect local control in Springfield and raised national security concerns. Residents like Molly Krempski boldly declared “One Nation Under God” and “No Sharia Law” outside county meetings. Michael Krempski pushed for a formal proclamation reaffirming America’s founding principles. And through Defend LaSalle, ordinary citizens organized and made their voices heard.

The developers may have backed off after facing fierce public opposition, and the current deal may have collapsed — but the message from LaSalle County is unmistakable: this community will not be transformed without a fight. They will not quietly accept parallel societies, foreign religious legal systems, or the erosion of their way of life.

This battle was never only about one piece of land in Sheridan. It was about whether small-town America still belongs to the people who built it. In LaSalle County, the answer was clear.

The people showed up. They spoke the truth. And they are still watching.

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