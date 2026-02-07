By Donna Fodor

CAIR Action Texas has openly endorsed a coordinated slate of far-left candidates – mobilizing Muslim voters to install activists whose platforms align with CAIR’s broader goal of reshaping Texas and America in ways that prioritize Islam over constitutional principles and national security.

CAIR Action—the political arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)— has thrown its weight behind a slate of radical candidates in Texas. This isn’t just about elections; it’s a calculated infiltration to advance an Islamist agenda that prioritizes Sharia-inspired policies over American values. CAIR, with its well-documented ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, is weaponizing our democratic system to install puppets who will erode our freedoms from within.

This week, CAIR Action endorsed candidates running in the March 3 Democratic primaries. If they win, they will run in the general election, vying for positions that will help push their radical agenda.

Zeeshan Hafeez: Parroting Hamas Propaganda & Pushing Socialist Takeovers

Zeeshan Hafeez, a tech executive and attorney running for U.S. Congress in Texas District 33, is the crown jewel of CAIR’s radical endorsements in Texas – and the most alarming. Standing “against genocide” in Gaza, Hafeez parrots Hamas propaganda while calling to abolish ICE, grant amnesty to illegals, and pushing a slew of socialist programs.

His progressive platform – backed by far-left groups like Lone Star Left – includes universal healthcare and framing immigration as a “human rights” issue, which is nothing more than open-borders treason. As a Muslim immigrant advocate who spends time helping refugees, Hafeez’s ties to communities sympathetic to radical Islam raise serious concerns about divided loyalties.

But it gets worse: Hafeez is a full-throated champion of the Green New Deal, that economy-wrecking socialist fantasy peddled by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad of radicals, which would crush Texas’s oil and gas industry, kill millions of jobs, and force Americans into a government-controlled “green” nightmare. He rants about “climate justice,” a code word for funneling billions in taxpayer dollars to low-income and minority communities as reparations for so-called environmental racism, while ignoring the real threats to our energy independence and national security. This isn’t about saving the planet – it’s about dismantling American capitalism and empowering globalist elites to control every aspect of our lives, from what we drive to how we heat our homes.

Hafeez’s assault on law and order is equally terrifying: he demands the end of qualified immunity for police officers, stripping away protections that keep our brave men and women in blue from frivolous lawsuits by criminals and activists. This anti-cop zealot wants to institute draconian federal “accountability” standards that would handcuff law enforcement, embolden rioters, and turn our streets into war zones like we saw during the BLM chaos. Tied to his calls to abolish ICE, this is a recipe for anarchy, where terrorists and gangs roam free while heroes in uniform are persecuted. This is straight out of the defund-the-police playbook – Hafeez would unleash hell on Texas communities, all in the name of “social justice” that prioritizes criminals over victims.

Then there’s his reckless push for blanket student debt cancellation – a massive bailout for entitled millennials and Gen Z who racked up loans for worthless degrees in gender studies and activism. Hafeez wants to wipe out trillions in debt at taxpayer expense, while making public college “tuition-free,” turning education into a socialist entitlement program that punishes hardworking Americans who paid their own way. By shutting down for-profit schools, we’d see the expansion of government indoctrination mills that churn out more radicals like himself. This isn’t relief – it’s a wealth transfer from blue-collar Texans to elite coastal liberals, bankrupting our nation and fueling inflation that hits families hardest.

CAIR’s proud backing confirms he’s their tool to advance anti-Western policies in Congress and emboldening terrorists—all while pushing these destructive domestic agendas that weaken America’s economy, security, and moral fabric from within.

Jeremy Hendricks: Union Boss Pushing Anti-Border, Pro-Big Government Agenda

Jeremy Hendricks, a labor union heavyweight running for Texas House of Representatives District 50, is a classic example of CAIR’s strategy to align with far-left operatives who weaken America’s sovereignty and crush traditional industries. As Assistant Business Manager and Legislative Director for the Southwest Laborers District Council (affiliated with the radical Laborers’ International Union of North America), Hendricks has spent years lobbying for policies that empower unions at the expense of taxpayers, border security, and free-market principles. This isn’t just about “fair wages” – it’s a full-on assault on Texas’s economic backbone, pushing socialist schemes that prioritize big government handouts over hardworking Americans.

Hendricks’ radical record as a union boss is chilling: He’s led the charge for “living wages” in Austin, forcing businesses to pay inflated salaries that drive up costs and kill jobs for non-union workers. He launched the Austin Infrastructure Academy, funneling taxpayer dollars into union apprenticeships that lock out independent contractors and entrench union monopolies in public projects.

But it gets darker – Hendricks has been a key player in the Texas Climate Jobs Project, aggressively advocating for a Texas version of the Green New Deal. This extremist plan calls for tripling wind capacity and exploding solar by sixfold, which would decimate Texas’s oil and gas sector – the lifeblood of the Texan economy – wiping out hundreds of thousands of high-paying fossil fuel jobs while forcing unreliable “green” energy on families already struggling with skyrocketing bills. Hendricks pretends to care about workers, but his push for this climate hysteria would saddle Texans with massive pay cuts – up to a third for oil and gas veterans – and replace real energy independence with government-controlled windmills and solar panels that fail when we need them most.

His associations with extreme Democrats like U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a vocal opponent of strong border enforcement and champion of amnesty for illegals, raise massive red flags. Hendricks champions “clean energy” schemes that crush Texas jobs in oil and gas, while pushing socialist healthcare expansions like Medicaid growth that would flood our system with billions in costs, rewarding illegals and burdening law-abiding citizens.

He’s obsessed with “affordable housing” and “community safety,” code for sanctuary policies and welfare expansions that attract more illegal immigration, straining resources and eroding our borders.

Endorsed by the Texas AFL-CIO, a powerhouse of left-wing activism, Hendricks is poised to ram through anti-business regulations that stifle innovation and reward union bosses over entrepreneurs.

With CAIR’s backing, he’s set to amplify voices that prioritize globalist agendas over American workers, turning Texas into a socialist utopia where unions dictate policy and fossil fuels are demonized. This union enforcer’s record screams radicalism; Texas can’t afford his divisive, job-killing politics that threaten our energy dominance and open the floodgates to more government overreach.

Staci Childs: Education Radical Backed by Left-Wing PACs

Staci Childs, a lawyer and current Texas State Board of Education member now vying for Texas House District 131, masquerades as an “educator” but her record exposes a dangerous alliance with forces undermining traditional values and pushing far-left indoctrination. She’s raked in over $581,000 from pro-charter school PACs like Charter Schools Now and Legacy 44, shadowy groups bankrolled by billionaire elites like the Walton Family Foundation – linked to Betsy DeVos and her anti-conservative crusade to privatize education, siphon funds from public schools, and indoctrinate kids with progressive ideologies. These voucher zealots aren’t just about “choice;” they’re dismantling the public education system that built America, replacing it with unaccountable charters that prioritize “equity” over excellence and funnel taxpayer dollars to radical experiments.

But Childs’ web of radical ties runs deeper: she’s endorsed by hardcore left-wing outfits like the Houston Black American Democrats, Harris County Young Democrats, Houston Progressive Caucus, The Center for Freethought Equality, and Secular Houston – atheist and progressive agitators who push anti-Christian agendas and socialist policies under the guise of “inclusivity.” These groups are straight out of the far-left playbook, aligning with national Democrat machines that funnel millions to causes like defunding police and promoting gender ideology in schools. And while teachers’ unions like the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) didn’t directly back her in her 2022 race – in fact, they endorsed her opponent – they’ve poured tens of millions into left-wing causes that mirror Childs’ agenda, from anti-Israel activism to ending standardized testing and gerrymandering fights. Childs’ pro-charter stance echoes the unions’ hypocritical push for “reform” while they exploit members to fund far-left politics, spending over 90% of contributions on Democrats and radical groups like the Sixteen Thirty Fund and Tides Foundation – dark money networks tied to anti-American protests.

Childs opposes critical race theory bans, aligning with radicals who want to teach division and victimhood in classrooms. She’s publicly dismissed CRT as a non-issue, equating it to teaching the civil rights movement and Frederick Douglass – code for smuggling in Marxist theories that label America as inherently racist and whites as oppressors. As a State Board member, she’s criticized conservative advisers for prioritizing truth over “diversity” efforts, whining that “kids are not at the forefront” when patriots push back against woke indoctrination. Her “forward-thinking” education reform? Incorporating “socially relevant vocabulary” and “inclusiveness” reviews by student-teacher committees – euphemisms for embedding CRT poison that pits kids against each other based on race and erodes Judeo-Christian values. She’s fought school closures but only to preserve failing systems that prioritize equity scams over merit, all while championing “social-emotional learning.”

CAIR’s endorsement signals her role in advancing a multicultural agenda that erodes Judeo-Christian foundations in education. Beware: Childs is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, ready to radicalize Texas schools with her union-aligned, progressive-backed schemes that destroy parental rights and American unity.

Susanna Ledesma-Woody: Progressive Agitator Targeting Conservative Strongholds

Susanna Ledesma-Woody, a Del Valle ISD Trustee gunning for Travis County Commissioner Precinct 4, is a serial challenger with a history of stirring up division in Austin’s liberal enclave. Founder of the Del Valle Community Coalition, a group pushing “community advocacy” that often veers into socialist demands for affordable housing and infrastructure handouts, she’s accused incumbents of “historic neglect” while ignoring fiscal responsibility. Her repeated runs against established Democrats reveal a radical persistence, backed by progressives who want to flood Texas with unchecked immigration and welfare expansions. But peel back the layers, and Ledesma-Woody’s agenda is a full-blown assault on American values, steeped in far-left extremism that threatens to turn Travis County into a socialist haven for illegals and woke ideologues.

This DSA-linked agitator – yes, she’s organized with the Democratic Socialists of America and Bernie Sanders’ Our Revolution – pushes a dangerous platform of “equity” that prioritizes communities of color and underrepresented neighborhoods at the expense of law-abiding taxpayers. Her top priorities? “Equitable infrastructure investment” and “affordable housing” as a so-called “human right,” code for massive government handouts, forced wealth redistribution, and turning Texas into a welfare magnet that bankrupts families while rewarding those who game the system. She’s obsessed with “reliable transit” and “smart development,” a Trojan horse for green energy boondoggles and urban planning that crams people into high-density socialist utopias, eroding property rights and suburban freedoms.

In education, Ledesma-Woody’s record screams indoctrination: She’s passed “inclusive non-discrimination policies” that shove LGBTQ+ agendas down kids’ throats, and pushed remote learning during the pandemic – locking down schools while prioritizing “equity” over excellence. Add her support for criminal justice reform – code for defunding police and coddling crooks – women’s rights including “reproductive healthcare” (that’s abortion on demand), and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and you’ve got a radical who’s hell-bent on dismantling law and order, family values, and personal freedoms.

With CAIR’s seal of approval, she’s a threat to turn Travis County into a sanctuary for radicals, eroding border security and traditional family values. This persistent challenger isn’t just running – she’s waging war on Texas conservatism, one progressive policy at a time.

Audrie Lawton Evans: Soft-on-Crime Judge with Radical Ties

Audrie Lawton Evans, the appointed judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 1 now running for Harris County Attorney, embodies the dangerous intersection of judicial activism and leftist politics. With nearly 50 jury trials under her belt, she’s been praised by Democrats but criticized for her associations with progressive figures like Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, who appointed her amid controversies over election integrity. Republicans have slammed Harris County’s 2022 elections as rigged, with claims of mismanagement that favored Democrats like Evans – part of a broader pattern of fraud allegations that undermine trust in our system, including a direct challenge to her own victory by Republican opponent James Lombardino, who accused the process of irregularities before dropping his lawsuit under suspicious circumstances.

Her civil litigation background hides a radical bent: as a Thurgood Marshall School of Law alum and adjunct professor at this HBCU hotbed of social justice warriors, she’s linked to institutions pushing “equity” reforms that are anti-police, pro-criminal, and steeped in divisive identity politics. Evans has been a vocal advocate and speaker on “implicit bias” training across Texas, peddling the leftist myth that our justice system is riddled with systemic racism – indoctrinating lawyers and judges to prioritize “diversity” over due process and merit.

She’s part of the “Bridging the Gap” cabal at Texas Southern University, rubbing shoulders with radical professors and students in criminal justice reform events that push for decarceration and “fairness” scams – code for weakening prosecutions, coddling criminals, and undermining police authority. And her ties to far-left groups are a red flag parade: Endorsed by the Houston Black American Democrats, a partisan machine fueling racial division; the Houston Lawyers Association, packed with liberal activists; the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, union bosses who bully businesses and back socialist policies; and even the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, advancing extreme gender ideologies that erode traditional values.

These endorsements aren’t innocent—they’re part of CAIR’s long game to Islamize America, one election at a time. Why back these far-left radicals? Because their destructive policies – open borders that flood our nation with unchecked migrants, socialist “green” schemes that cripple our economy, anti-police reforms that unleash chaos, and education indoctrination that poisons young minds with division and anti-American hate – perfectly align with CAIR’s goals of weakening our sovereignty, eroding Judeo-Christian values, and paving the way for Sharia supremacy.

