DSAer Chris Rabb is refusing to denounce leftists trying to force Jewish businesses out of his district in Philadelphia. He’s justifying Jew-hatred and violence against them while refusing to condemn a “Bicycle Boycott” protest that was held on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary. Moral rot in the extreme.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Newly elected Democratic Socialist Congressman Chris Rabb (D-PA) is trying to straddle the fence and not offend leftists over a Jew-hating “Bicycle Boycott” protest that was held on the eve of Kristallnacht, targeting Jewish businesses in his Philadelphia District. He refused to condemn the leftists, and instead, he singled out “awful things” said by counterprotesters and emphasized the free-speech rights of bicycle protesters.

(Video Credit: The Washington Free Beacon)

A Fascist Nod to a State-Sponsored Pogrom

The left-wing cycling group Philly Bike on Your Left helped organize a boycott targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

Flyers promoting the rally carried the slogans “No business for Zionists” and “Not in our city,” according to published reports, Fox News reported.

Unbelievably, Rabb asserted that some of the protesters were “triggered by the timing of the bike ride.” Choosing that date was not an accident. As a refresher, Kristallnacht (the “Night of Broken Glass” or the November Pogroms) was a massive, state-sponsored wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms across Nazi Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland on November 9–10, 1938.

Jewish Outrage Flares

Jewish leaders slammed Rabb over his waffling on the issue and his failure to condemn the hateful protests where several Jewish businesses in the City of Brotherly Love were targeted to “show these Zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Even feckless Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro branded the protest as an attempt to “intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities.” Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker called it “unacceptable,” as well. The son of late Democratic Sen. Arlen Specter, who is Jewish, took it up a notch and called Rabb a “sack of shit” for staying silent on the matter.

Defending the Indefensible

Rabb sat down with CBS News’s Major Garrett to address the protests. His response was lacking, to say the least.

It started off bad and then got horrible as Rabb was asked “how comfortable” he was with protests against Jewish businesses. He immediately pivoted to defending the fascist protesters and their rights. Bad move.

“First things first, I respect everyone’s right to the First Amendment, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech,” Rabb contended, and then called for the need to “find common cause” on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

He proceeded to bash Jews and their allies over the protest.

“I heard some awful things in some of the videos from counterprotesters,” Rabb lamely claimed.

He also didn’t directly bring up the fact that it occurred on the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, in which Nazis attacked Jewish businesses and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria, and rounded up Jewish men to send to concentration camps, the Beacon pointed out.

“I also heard people who were hurting because they were triggered by the timing of the bike ride that related to boycotting of Jewish businesses in Nazi Germany,” Rabb shockingly said, showing that he either doesn’t care what happened to Jews on that date or has no idea of history.

Kristallnacht was central to the Holocaust and was the first time Jews were rounded up and transported, just for being Jews. Choosing that date was intentional and an unstated violent threat.

Rabb commented that he wanted to bring people together over the incident but didn’t have a plan to do so.

Rabb’s Ties to the Event Organizers

The fact that the Philly DSAer defended the Jew-haters is not surprising, according to the Beacon:

He has worked closely in the past with two organizers of the protest, the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Philadelphia Black Alliance for Peace. He cosigned a letter in April with the two groups urging Shapiro to release Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence (formerly a death sentence) for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in what is now Rabb’s district. The cosigners referred to Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and NPR reporter, as a “Black freedom fighter” and “elderly political prisoner,” and vowed political retribution against lawmakers who opposed his release from prison. Rabb was a vocal opponent of Israel on the campaign trail, sometimes toeing the line between criticism of the Jewish state and outright antisemitism. He campaigned in Philadelphia with Hasan Piker, the socialist influencer who said “America deserved 9/11” and that Israel is “way worse” than Hamas. In December, his campaign social media account blamed “Zionists” for the Bondi Beach massacre, in which ISIS-inspired attackers murdered 15 Australian Jews during a Hanukkah event. Rabb blamed a campaign staffer for the post. Rabb’s campaign website called for a “Palestinian right of return,” a policy that would let Palestinians take Israeli land and effectively end the existence of the Jewish state.

Rabb once called for the death penalty for corporate CEOs and boasted during his primary campaign that he is the only candidate in his race to accuse Israel of “genocide” in Gaza.

“If you can’t name the demon, you can’t kill it,” he said in May.

Deny, Deflect, and Defend

The boycott drew support from socialist activists, but the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America denied organizing or endorsing the demonstration, telling Fox News Digital that the group had no official involvement. Right.

The DSA then turned around and hammered Shapiro, Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, and Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), accusing them of participating in a “chorus of bad-faith and dangerous conflation of antisemitism with anti-Zionism and invoking comparisons of Kristallnacht that trivialize trauma and suppress political speech.”

According to Ballotpedia, Rabb won 93% of the vote. That’s stunning and shows how unsafe Philadelphia is now for Jews.

Conservative Pamela Geller summed it up perfectly concerning the Democratic Party: “There is moral rot, a terrible sickness, at the heart of the party and it is infecting the nation.”

(Video Credit: The RAIR Foundation)

Rabb’s anti-Jewish attitude is spreading across the nation at an alarming rate, and more and more violence will follow. His not condemning the actions of these fascists is silent approval and speaks far louder than his attempted appeasement does. Kristallnacht echoes through the streets of Philly and across America… “Leave a light on.”

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