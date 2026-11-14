RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Robert
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Unlike Trump's “fine people, on both sides" remarks about Charlottesville which were grossly mischaracterized as applying to the white supremacists, whom he clearly and repeatedly condemned, Rabb’s remarks embracing free speech and assembly were clearly aimed at trying to legitimize the Jew-hating mob.

When it's against Jews, bigotry is always cloaked in freedom of speech. Against any other minority it's simply oppressive and reprehensible.

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