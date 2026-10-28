Enraged residents of Pinellas County in Florida showed up at a hearing to protest the expansion of a mosque that was kept quiet until it was too late. One resident showed up in a burqa and played the Adhan to make a point until police dragged her away.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Pinellas County Commission in Florida narrowly approved a land-use change that will let a Keystone Road mosque rebuild and expand, but not before Commissioner Vince Nowicki asked why county planners never called it a mosque. He was the only one who did so. Masjid Al Rahman (“Mosque of the Most Merciful”) started out in a converted house. It’s a 2.7-acre parcel on a quiet, scenic stretch outside Tarpon Springs, and Muslims have now managed to get its expansion approved by weaponizing the sly tactic of never using the word “mosque” to apply for the change. They called it a “community assembly facility.”

Amy Mek at the RAIR Foundation has been all over this development that was kept out of the news as usual.

Deceptive Terminology Used in Stealth Islamic Expansionism

The applicant’s plans identified the structure as Masjid Al Rahman and a place of worship. The mosque describes itself on its website as a center for worship, spiritual growth, Islamic education, community welfare, and interfaith dialogue. Churches are named as churches in official county documents, but this was allowed to be deceptively described as something else.

Previous planning cases explicitly identified churches, prompting Nowicki to question whether the county follows a uniform disclosure policy. It does not, and that is by design. A federal religious land-use law and a 2019 code change that forces neutral language were cited. The amendment passed 4-3, allowing the mosque to move forward.

“If I may, this is a mosque. I don’t know if we know that or not. It’s a mosque, right?” Nowicki asked Scott Swearengen, who is the county long-range planning manager.

“I believe so,” Swearengen responded.

“That really wasn’t in any of the documents you provided, that it was a mosque,” Nowicki pointed out. “You’re using community activity facility, but it’s a mosque.”

Swearengen said staff follows the terminology in the county’s zoning ordinance, which was updated around 2019 to align its definitions more closely with state definitions and general practice.

“We don’t define church, we don’t define mosque, we don’t define a number of other things. They are more collectively defined,” he claimed. “In this case, it’s a community assembly facility.”

Nowicki emailed County Administrator Barry Burton, citing six countywide planning cases from 2021 to 2025 involving churches in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Pasadena in which supporting documents explicitly identified the religious use.

“Residents read these materials to understand what is being proposed near them, and they should get the same plain description in every case, no matter the applicant,” he charged.

“Residents deserve to know exactly what’s being built in their neighborhoods, and every project should follow the same rules,” Nowicki noted. “When a change could bring more activity and traffic to a neighborhood, people deserve plain, clear information about what’s being proposed.”

From Tampa Bay Beacons:

The 4-3 vote changes the Countywide Plan Map designation on the 2.69-acre site of Masjid Al-Rahman, 2577 Keystone Road in unincorporated Pinellas County near Tarpon Springs, from Residential Rural to Public/Semi-Public. The change clears the way for a building about 1,000 square feet larger than the current one, along with new parking and stormwater improvements. The staff report and presentation described the mosque only as a “community assembly” use.

The project now moves on to site plan review.

Residents Silenced and Kept in the Dark

This incensed residents who showed up en masse to protest the expansion. The town showed up and resoundingly said “HELL NO!” One resident attended in a burqa and played the supremacist Adhan while speaking. Staff cut her off, told her the meeting was for public comment, not a recording, and escorted her out.

The hearing over the mosque was packed with residents from Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, and Dunedin. They claimed they were never given clear notice of the proposed expansion. There were few mailings, a sign was posted on a side street instead of Keystone Road, and there were buried newspaper ads that no one ever saw. According to some residents, the whole affair was kept quiet until earlier votes were already locked in.

Residents pointed to increased traffic in a rural corridor, the separation of men’s and women’s entrances per Sharia diktat, and no-trespassing signs on a site being presented as a “community” facility. All of this follows similar patterns of other mosques that are forced on communities where Islam spreads with the help of weak-willed politicos and leaders.

The residents overwhelmingly demanded that the process be reopened using plain, transparent language so that the public could see what was actually being approved. Their demands were ignored as those in charge declared that every legal minimum had been met and the case was closed. The window for certain abutting owners to appeal is still open, but it will not stop the expansion.

Florida Patriots Speak Out

One resident dropped an epic truth bomb:

Nobody in Tarpon Springs knew this was coming. Don’t New York my Florida? We’ve heard the joke for years – until you’ve lived it. Nothing screams New York more than a secretive mosque expansion jammed down our throats under the guise of a ‘community center.’ Nothing screams New York more than the completely clandestine way this was pushed through. And nothing screams New York more than the county telling us there’s nothing to see here. Transparency? What’s that? This was approved in such secrecy that some commissioners didn’t even know its true intent. Nothing is more New York than scared politicians standing by while favoritism is handed out because they’re terrified of being called “Islamophobic.” Look at Clearwater. Fifty years ago, a “religion” came to town and quietly consolidated property and power. Nobody knew what hit them until it was too late. Why wasn’t every legal hurdle placed in front of this project? What happens in New York eventually happens in Florida. It’s only a matter of time. To the commissioners: give us equal treatment and re-examine this with real community input. To my fellow Tarponites: Take one look at New York City. Take a look at downtown Clearwater. Is that what we want for our town? Don’t let your guard down. Fight this like the life of our town depends on it. Because it does.

Another resident took the fight to the hearing as well:

This is not about individuals who are probably nice people. It is about the big picture and the long term. Islam is not a religion. It is a totalitarian ideology that has a religion. By allowing this mosque to expand, you are participating in the expansion of an ideology fundamentally opposed to Western American values. It is not good for women’s rights. Women are extremely oppressed. In these mosques, they are not even allowed to pray in the same area as men because they are not considered equals. In Islamic countries, they are regularly beaten and killed for not covering head to toe. It is not good for gay rights. In countries ruled by this ideology, they throw gay people off buildings. The penalty is death. This ideology is inherently expansionist and does not respect religious freedom. Islam does not live peacefully with other religions. Every country where it gains majority control, other religions become brutally oppressed and illegal. You must think forward to the logical conclusion of the gradual expansion of Islam in the United States and right here in Tarpon Springs. The end result will be antithetical to everything we stand for. We are in the early phases. The ideology of Islam plays the long game, and we must do the same. Look at Lebanon. Once Islam became the dominant force, it took over completely and brutally oppressed everyone else. As elected officials, it is your sworn duty to protect American values and not let us be slowly taken over by any totalitarian ideology – least of all the most brutal and oppressive one on earth today, which is Islam. In your duty, you have failed. May God have mercy on your souls.

Anthony McDaniel, President of Florida Faith Foundations and a Tampa Bay resident for 34 years, had this to say:

There are seven mosques in Pinellas County at this point. In America, we celebrate freedom, liberty, and justice for all, built on Judeo-Christian values. Islam is so antithetical. It is so treasonous to our Constitution. Who defines Islam? The best Muslim that ever was is its founder, Muhammad. We read his words in the Quran, the Sunnah, and the Hadith. The Quran demands that Muslims imitate Muhammad 89 times. According to their scriptures, he is the perfect man. Under Sharia, there is no freedom of religion, no freedom of speech, no equality. A non-Muslim, a kafir – is never equal to a Muslim. All of us here are kafirs. Women’s testimony is half a man’s. Women can be beaten. There are no dogs in Muslim countries. Muhammad hates dogs. There is no golden rule. Our Constitution is called jahiliyya, a man-made document of ignorance, subservient to Sharia. Muhammad was a religious leader in Mecca for 12 years. Then he became a political leader. When he was done with Medina, there were no Jews left. He personally oversaw the killing of 800 Jews. This is not about nice individuals. I do not hate Muslims. I hate the ideology. I hate the teachings of Muhammad. This is the paradox of intolerance. We want to be tolerant. They are intolerant of us. We have seen it for 1,400 years. Our tolerance is going to kill us. We have to be intolerant of their intolerance. Islam is not a religion. It is a political militant ideology that has a spiritual component. Big props to Governor DeSantis for banning Sharia. That only lasts until they get the numbers. I thank God we have guns and bullets, because if we don’t do the work now, it’s going to be a bloody civil war. We love Muslims. We hate the ideology. We’ve got to wake up.

This is how Muslims spread Islam in communities. Not in dramatic ways, but through legislative stealth. They corrupt those who are easily turned and assume residents either won’t notice until it’s too late or won’t show up to fight them.

Some great politicians in Florida fight to protect the state. But there are a lot of politicians, especially at the local level, that fall prey to political correctness and corruption. It continues until people in the area get angry enough to confront them, but by then the damage is usually done.

Residents of Pinellas County should be commended for paying attention to what is occurring in their community and having the courage to take a stand against the Islamization of their home. Many, many more people need to do this. This is what true patriotism looks like.

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