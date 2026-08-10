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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

The Democrat Party keeps pretending this is about tolerance. It is not. It is about political Islam, Marxist organizing, anti-Israel extremism, and a party establishment too afraid of its own coalition to ask basic security questions. Democrats boycotted Cruz’s Muslim Brotherhood hearing, then El-Sayed’s victory gave the network exactly the talking point it wanted. That is not normal politics. That is infiltration through elections, nonprofits, voter-engagement groups, campus networks, and civil-rights branding. Michigan voters must understand the stakes. Mike Rogers is not just running against a progressive doctor. He is running against the Red-Green machine trying to enter the Senate.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2d

So everything Muzzies touch become a national security threat here in the US. BUT who wins this fight and how? Do imbedded Iran proxy sleeper assets here long before we even knew the term unleash their coordinated small team terror operations and kill as many Americans and first responders as they can while juiced on fentanyl ? OR do these “duly elected” Muzzie politicians and their massive corruption money get into our large cities, state houses, Congress, judicial benches , school boards, etc to drive their civilization Jihad down our collective throats until we choke on their Sharia ? Either way Americans lose. Bullets, bombs and blood or the ballot box. They smile as we throw out the welcome mat to tyranny in the one case or we get our arses handed to us in piles of body parts. Who decides this? How does Islam manage this 2-prong attack unfolding. Are we as a nation prepared for either? One contains an ambush which is very difficult to defend against. The other is slippery and devious but in our faces and relentless in it’s pursuit of domination.

Any answers?

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