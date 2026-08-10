The Muslim Brotherhood is celebrating communist Muslim Abdul El-Sayed’s election in Michigan as the Democratic nominee to run for the Senate in that state. El-Sayed and his family have deep ties to the terrorist-linked Brotherhood and CAIR. Despite all the national security red flags, our politicians have turned a blind eye to the threat that El-Sayed poses.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

It’s mind-boggling that America finds herself in this position. We’ve evidently learned absolutely nothing from history, especially our own. Muslims should not be allowed to run for public office in the US. Not due to religious discrimination, but due to national security concerns. Islam’s political and religious dogma are one and the same and are not compatible with Western values.

Nevertheless, here we are. Twenty-five years after 9/11 took almost 3,000 lives, Islamic and communist candidates are being elected across the nation. Nowhere is this development more alarming than in New York City with communist Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and now in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed is the official Democratic nominee for the Senate there. He will run against Republican Mike Rogers, and the contest will be decided in November.

The Muslim Brotherhood Celebrates El-Sayed’s Win

El-Sayed and his family are deeply connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR. Both groups have terror ties, and the Brotherhood has been designated a terror group in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and other countries as well as in Texas and Florida here at home. This should have been an immediate disqualification for political office here in the United States, but politicians on both sides of the aisle have turned a blind eye to it either due to political correctness, wanting votes, or taking money from Islamic donors.

On Wednesday, the Muslim Brotherhood’s official news site Ikhwan Online celebrated the win of El-Sayed in Michigan, according to the Geller Report.

“During his election campaign, (El-Sayed) focused on calling for the cessation of unconditional US military aid to the Zionist occupation, criticizing the continued US support in the war on the Gaza Strip and demanding that taxpayers’ money be redirected to domestic issues,” the article reads, according to a Google translation.

“The primary elections highlighted the escalation of the division within the Democratic Party on the US policy towards the occupation, in light of the growing influence of the Progressive Current, which demands a reconsideration of US military support, in exchange for the continuation of the traditional current in adopting positions in support of the occupation,” the Brotherhood continued.

The article gushing over El Sayed and his primary win was titled “El Sayed defeats the Zionists and runs for Senate.”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to noodle the reason a terrorist organization would come out in support of a DSA-backed Muslim candidate in Michigan.

A National Security Threat

Center for Security Policy counterterrorism analyst Kyle Shideler isn’t shy about calling a terrorist a terrorist. He testified during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Muslim Brotherhood threats in the US that El-Sayed’s candidacy raises homeland security concerns because of family ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups and connections to a Midwest voter-engagement organization the expert said is tied to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America” hearing was boycotted by all Democrats assigned to the panel. That’s beyond disgraceful… It’s almost treasonous.

“Just yesterday, Abdul El-Sayed, the son-in-law of a leading member of several Brotherhood groups, won Michigan’s Democratic primary for US Senate,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. “Behind El-Sayed’s political rise sits a much older and more entrenched institutional network.”

Cruz asked Shideler if El-Sayed’s run raised national security concerns.

“Yessir, it does,” Shideler told Cruz, explaining that El-Sayed’s father-in-law allegedly has connections to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups.

“This includes being the president at one time of CAIR-Michigan,” Shideler said of nephrologist Jukaku Tayeb, who is El-Sayed’s father-in-law. “Also, his presence on the Islamic Society of North America Founders Committee, which is only for those most exclusively devoted to ISNA and provide significant amounts of funding.”

“There are other known Muslim Brotherhood members on that committee. I would also look at El-Sayed’s ties to a group called Emgage, which purports to be a Muslim sort of get-out-the-vote or candidate recruitment organization, but it has close ties to CAIR,” Shideler testified last week.

From Fox News:

The official bio for Emgage founding member and attorney Khurrum Wahid said the group “works to empower emerging majority communities, with a focus on Muslim Americans, to participate more in public and community and public service.” “[Emgage] was created by a former CAIR member who at one time was on a terror watchlist and was also a consultant to convicted terrorist Sami al-Arian,” Shideler said.

Wahid has been listed on the federal terror watch list and is a legal defender of terrorism suspects.

In 2006, Al-Arian, a former University of South Florida professor who was born in Kuwait, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to provide services to a federally designated terror group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Islam, the Red-Green Alliance, and the Democratic Socialists of America

Cruz also asked Shideler about the “Red-Green Alliance,” and ties between Islam and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“Does the Muslim Brotherhood also partner with political groups such as the Democratic Socialists of America?” Cruz asked him.

“Yessir, they do,” Shideler testified.

When Cruz said the Red-Green Alliance shares hatred of Western civilization, democracy and capitalism, Shideler said that doesn’t go far enough: “It’s also united around a revolutionary objective advocating for the overthrow of the US Constitution.”

He went on to affirm that the Muslim Brotherhood has active chapters or cells within the US.

Financed by CAIR

El-Sayed has reportedly taken more than $115,000 from at least 41 individuals connected to CAIR, including Tayeb.

CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 criminal case against the Holy Land Foundation. The defendants were found guilty of providing support to Hamas and other related terrorism financing charges. CAIR bills itself as “America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization,” and the group has never been charged with a crime.

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928 as a pan-Islamist revival movement and established or inspired branches and affiliates across the Middle East, including Hamas and other terrorist groups.

As the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR celebrate the nomination of El-Sayed to run for the US Senate by Democrats in Michigan, voters need to carefully consider what it would mean if he won. You would have someone with close ties to terrorist groups, especially the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, sitting in the Senate. He would be privy to national security issues for a country that Islam hates.

Cruz is one of the few politicians on the Hill to take on Islam and the Red-Green Alliance. Michigan must not elect El-Sayed… It’s a national security issue.

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