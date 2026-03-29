By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Earlier this week, Politico posted a cartoon by former New York Post cartoonist Sean Delonas that drew outrage from conservatives and the Jewish community. In the cartoon, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu is depicted with an exaggerated nose, while dining with President Trump and Republicans at a table covered in blood on a boat going over a waterfall. They are wearing blood-drenched Jewish prayer shawls, and the word “Amalek” is captioned within the antisemitic cartoon, meaning a nation and ancestral enemy of the Israelites. It’s titled: “Ship of Neocons.”

Anti-Trump, anti-Israel, anti-Iran war

The “Ship of Neocons” reference is most likely a play on the phrase: “Ship of Fools,” a well-known allegorical painting. Also shown in the cartoon are people wearing MAGA hats going over the edge with the ship.

Notably depicted in the hideous caricature is Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is wearing a yarmulke and a Jewish prayer shawl, while holding a bottle of blood. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is also shown in a blood-soaked Jewish prayer shawl. Neither of them is Jewish, and it is obvious they are included for their support of the Iran war and Israel.

This is classic Jew-hatred. It seeks to showcase Jews as money-grubbing, control-freaks. In this case, it has to do with the war against Iran. The smear depicting Netanyahu’s nose is yet another insult to those of the Jewish faith, echoing the hatred of Nazism and Islamism. These are age-old attempts to dehumanize Jews, as The Washington Free Beacon correctly pointed out.

The drawing was published as part of Politico’s “Cartoon Carousel.” This is the site’s round-up of its “best” political cartoons of the week. That was before it blew up in their faces as outrage built over the blatant antisemitism of the cartoon.

Politico distances itself from the cartoon

Following a thunderous outcry over it, a Politico spokesperson stated that the cartoon was removed and replaced with an editor’s note:

We removed a cartoon by independent cartoonist Sean Delonas from this week’s gallery after weighing comments from readers that it did not meet our standards. Sharp arguments and provocative imagery in political cartoons are within bounds. Images that could be reasonably interpreted to rely on ethnic stereotypes or employing tropes that have been involved in historically hateful ways are not.

When the Free Beacon approached Delonas to ask him why he would draw such a repulsive cartoon, he ironically responded by saying that he “charge[s] $500 for a 1/2-hour interview and $750 for a full hour.”

In another piece of irony, German publishing company Axel Springer owns Politico, which acquired the Arlington, VA-based company for $1 billion in 2021. When that acquisition occurred, the New York Times reported that Politico employees would be exempted from signing Axel Springer’s mission statement, which includes support for Israel and the trans-Atlantic alliance. The corporate values of the company include the statement, “We support the right of existence of the State of Israel and oppose all forms of antisemitism.”

A long history of Israel-bashing

Politico has a long history of negative coverage when it comes to Israel. In the last few years, people have started noticing it. In 2024, the outlet published a cartoon suggesting that Israel was exploiting centuries of discrimination, including the Holocaust, to carry out the war in Gaza. Unsurprisingly, the publication was spanked by Axel Springer board member, Martin Varsavsky, last year over it.

From Jewish Insider:

Martin Varsavsky, a Jewish tech entrepreneur who is based in Madrid, Spain, took direct aim at Politico on Tuesday in an unusually critical social media comment about the site having run an article by the Associated Press emphasizing that Israel’s renewed airstrikes had, according to Hamas officials, killed “at least 200” Palestinians in Gaza. “I consider this article one-sided Hamas support,” Varsavsky, a longtime member of Axel Springer’s supervisory board, said on X. “It fails to mention that the airstrikes were aimed at eliminating top Hamas military and that Israel was successful at doing so. It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas that are not believed to be accurate.” In a follow-up post he has since deleted, he also alleged that “most journalists are woke and to the left of the general public,” claiming “management does not dare to fire them,” and agreeing with one follower who suggested “management is not doing its job.” He said he was “working on it” when asked by another follower if he could seek to address what he regards as Politico’s editorial shortcomings in its reporting on the war but has not yet shared further details.

Delonas was a cartoonist with the New York Post for over two decades. He stirred the pot with a 2009 cartoon, depicting two police officers shooting a chimpanzee under the caption, “They’ll have to find someone else to write the next stimulus bill.”

Despite the cartoon being released not long after a police shooting of a chimpanzee who mauled a woman, critics hammered it, calling it racially charged and connecting it to then-President Barack Obama.

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