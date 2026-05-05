In the early hours of May 3, 2026, Barcelona’s Sant Antoni neighborhood, already a flashpoint for street crime, erupted in violence.

A group of five individuals of Maghrebi (Islamic North Africa) origin carried out a brazen robbery against a couple sitting at a bar terrace on the corner of Viladomat and Marqués Campo Sagrado.

The assailants fled toward the Raval district. Moments later, on nearby Calle de la Cera, one of the robbers was fatally stabbed by a minor, who was quickly detained by local police. The wounded man was rushed to hospital but died shortly after.

Catalan crime outlet ElCaso.cat confirmed the details hours after the incident, citing initial Mossos d’Esquadra investigations: the assault began as a street robbery by the Maghrebi group and escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Eyewitness accounts circulating on X described screams, chaos, and victims on the ground, with heavy police presence matching the video footage shared widely overnight.

While official reports have not yet detailed weapons used in the initial robbery, the rapid escalation fits a pattern of knife and machete violence increasingly linked to North African Migrant street groups in Barcelona.

This is not an isolated event. It is the direct result of years of open-door policies under Spain’s socialist-led government.

Socialist Government’s Mass Naturalization of Islamic Maghreb Migrants

Since Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE took power in 2018 (in coalition with far-left parties), Spain has pursued one of Europe’s most aggressive naturalization and regularization programs, particularly for migrants from the Islamic Maghreb (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia) and from broader North Africa.

Explosive naturalization numbers: Between 2018 and 2023 alone, more than 237,000–246,000 Moroccans acquired Spanish nationality. In 2024, Moroccans topped the list with 42,910 new Spanish citizens—the single largest group. Overall, Spain granted nationality to 252,476 foreigners in 2024, a 5.1% increase from the prior year. ine.es

From 2013–2023, Spain naturalized over 1.645 million people in total, with Moroccans consistently among the top recipients.

In early 2026, Sánchez’s government advanced plans to regularize up to 500,000–840,000 undocumented migrants already inside Spain, offering two-year residence permits allegedly to fill labor shortages amid the country’s low birth rates. Critics rightly call this a magnet for further illegal entries.

Morocco remains the largest single source of foreign residents in Spain: over 968,000 Moroccan nationals live there legally, with the total community (including newly naturalized Spaniards of Moroccan origin) exceeding 1.1 million. Stunningly, more people than the entire population of Asturias.

In Catalonia alone (home to Barcelona), there are roughly 253,000 Moroccan residents.

“Vast Numbers” Since 2015, with No End in Sight to the mass importation of Muslim North Africans, and No Real Integration efforts. Since the 2015 migrant immigration scheme was first instituted, Spain has absorbed hundreds of thousands of irregular arrivals, primarily via the Canary Islands route and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

While arrivals dipped in 2025–2026 due to bilateral agreements with Morocco, cumulative inflows from the Maghreb have remained relentless. Land crossings into Ceuta surged dramatically in early 2026 (up 350–435% in some periods). The government’s approach has been clear: fast-track residency and citizenship for economic reasons, with little to no emphasis on cultural or civic integration. The results are visible and fully predictable on Barcelona’s streets:

Related: Interviews with two women in Spain from the past couple of days explaining how their lives have changed due to the mass immigration of Muslims:

Crime data don’t lie : In 2024, 79% of all arrests in Barcelona involved foreign nationals (17,158 out of 21,808). Foreigners accounted for 91% of theft arrests and 83.5% of violent robberies. In Catalonia-wide Mossos d’Esquadra statistics, 57.5% of repeat property offenders (those arrested seven or more times) are of Maghrebi origin, and primarily Moroccan and Algerian nationals.

Neighborhoods like Sant Antoni, the Raval, and parts of the old city have seen repeated reports of drug dealing, street robberies, and machete incidents tied to unintegrated migrant groups.

Spain’s socialist government has repeatedly prioritized “inclusion” rhetoric and labor-market fixes over border control or assimilation requirements. The result: parallel societies, skyrocketing welfare costs, and a crime wave that native Spaniards and integrated residents are now forced to endure.

This latest as of this morning, deadly stabbing in Sant Antoni is not random street crime. It is a predictable consequence of a decade-plus policy that has imported vast numbers from the Islamic Maghreb, naturalized them at record speed, and made zero serious effort to demand they integrate into Spanish society.

Until Madrid reverses course and secures its borders and ends mass regularizations, Barcelona’s streets will continue to bleed.

This most recent act of migrant brutality against Spanish women remains under investigation.

Additionally, today in Spain:

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