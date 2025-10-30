In June of this year, many Americans were thrilled when word started to spread that the Trump administration was getting ready to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization… which it is. Ten months into Trump’s second term, and we are all still waiting on something that should have been a no-brainer, considering the Muslim Brotherhood is the gateway for most terrorist activities on the planet.

Strangling the designation in red tape

The White House is making this far more complicated than it should be. They are still looking for ways to brand the Brotherhood as a terrorist entity under a foreign terrorist designation. But they say it is coming soon, according to The National.

The Brotherhood is already counted as a terrorist group in several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Russia. It is well known that the organization backs violent extremist forces across the Middle East, and in fact, the planet. That would include Hamas, which was spun off from a Muslim Brotherhood affiliate back in the 1980s. The Brotherhood has been pushing terrorism since it was founded in Egypt in the 1920s.

Conservatives have been calling for the Muslim Brotherhood to be branded as a terrorist group for years. But the Ummah was crafty when the group was formed. It has tentacles in dozens of countries and has no central organization. Much like radical leftists rioting in the streets of America currently. This is the excuse for why a push during President Trump’s first term failed to nail the Brotherhood. President Biden didn’t even try.

Back in July this year, the Senate and House of Representatives introduced legislation that would have classified the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. That has stalled, and right now, everyone seems fixated on Schumer’s Shutdown instead of the growing enemy within.

(Video Credit: Ted Cruz)

A global threat

“The global Muslim Brotherhood has numerous regional branches, including terrorist organizations such as Hamas, and spreads violence and instability throughout the Middle East,” Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart asserted, according to The National.

“It is crucial to US national security interests that we prohibit US dollars from enabling the Muslim Brotherhood’s dangerous activities, and that we ensure Muslim Brotherhood members are blocked from entering the United States,” he added.

In August, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that a terrorist designation for parts of the Brotherhood was “in the works.”

“Obviously, there are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them,” Rubio noted.

The Trump administration should have a whole fleet of lawyers working that out and fast. Conservatives are getting frustrated with the delay. Think tanks and lobbyists seem to be part of the holdup here – the bane of actual progress.

The Texas Republican Party has passed a resolution urging Rubio to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). It also called for the president to issue an executive order on it.

Drowning in the details

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank, some branches, such as those in Libya, Jordan, Lebanon, and Yemen, meet US criteria for terrorist designation. But other foreign branches don’t.

That’s lunacy. Then change the criteria.

“The Brotherhood is a gateway to terrorism, infusing members with the religious doctrines and hatred that justify violence,” the FDD report contends before going off into the weeds and claiming that any US policy must be tailored to consider the different standpoints of Brotherhood branches.

“Within the West, the primary need is for vigorous law enforcement as well as education about the nature of the Brotherhood,” the report continues. “Abroad, especially in the Mideast, Washington should consider the use of terror designations and other sanctions.”

No, within the West, the primary need is to call terrorists, terrorists and deal with them accordingly.

Laura Loomer nails it

Several notable activists against radical Islam get it. One being Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation. Another being Laura Loomer, who sent a lengthy X post to the Senior Director for Counterterrorism, Sebastian Gorka:

Why is the matter of designating the Muslim Brotherhood “in the works”? @SebGorka We are 9 months into the Trump administration. This is actually ridiculous. And it’s more excuse making. It’s very simple. Just designate them. Is it in the works the same way it was in the works during the first Trump admin when we were told it was happening and it never happened thanks to Qatari lobbying? We all know Qatar & Turkey fund the Muslim Brotherhood, we are just waiting for some real consequences for these terrorists instead of lavish praise for Islamic tyrants as they buy our fighter jets so they are militarily armed when they activate their jihadist takeover of the West, as @RTErdogan has stated is his goal. It doesn’t take this long to designate a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood is funded by Qatar @SebGorka. So if you really are designating the Muslim Brotherhood with @SecRubio, why would you attend a party hosted by the funders of the Muslim Brotherhood & HAMAS? The US designated HAMAS as a terrorist organization, & HAMAS is funded by Qatar. Does that mean we are shutting down the Qatari Embassy when the Muslim Brotherhood is finally designated? Or are we going to have to listen to Qatar gaslight us about how the Muslim Brotherhood isn’t real? Or how Islam is the religion of peace? Or how Qatar doesn’t fund jihad? How many admin officials are going to keep denying the fact that QATAR is funding global Islamic jihad while the evidence is in front of our faces? I’m not stupid. Even President Trump called Qatar out for funding terrorism. So have the Saudis & Emiratis, both of whom have already designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Qatar had 2 years to help release the hostages, but they kept supporting HAMAS & allowing their leadership to stay in penthouses in DOHA & go on lavish shopping sprees while Americans were held hostage. Are we supposed to thank Qatar for aiding HAMAS and then pretend like *they* got the hostages out? They extorted our country so we would train their terrorist pilots in Idaho in exchange for “help” getting hostages out. It’s EXTORTION. Qatar gave HAMAS the resources they needed to kill Americans and Israelis. It’s a bad sign when the Counter terrorism Director is partying with the funders of HAMAS. I have seen your Instagram @SebGorka. You’re always posting photos of every single event you attend, but for some reason, you didn’t want to post photos of you and your wife attending the opening for the @QatarEmbassy_US in Washington DC. In fact, every single Trump administration official who attended this party a few days ago didn’t post photos of themselves attending the party at the Qatari Embassy in DC on their social media, because deep down, they all know how icky it is & how much the MAGA base hates it. I also can’t reach out to you for comment, because by partying with Qatar, it means you were invited by Qatar, which means you have been heavily influenced by their Islamic propaganda and lobbyists. This is evidenced in the way you consider Qatar to be our “ally” despite the fact that their leadership was all praising HAMAS less than 1 year ago. I actually am America First, so I won’t be calling the funders of HAMAS my ally. Qatar is a sponsor of global Islamic jihad, and they protected Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of 9/11 who is currently sitting in Guantanamo Bay. KSM worked for the Qatari Ministry of Electricity and Water and received protection from a Qatari royal family before fleeing the country in 1996. This occurred after U.S. authorities identified him as a suspect in a terrorism plot. 5 years later, 9/11 happened. The Qataris were very much involved with 9/11 & it’s an insult to our country & the American people to call Qatar an ally. You should not be partying with jihadis in suits. Our country is being invaded by Islamic terrorists & I don’t see much being done to address this threat. Disappointing.

Qatar is not our ally

President Trump should not have accepted a jumbo jet from the Qataris, who harbor terrorists and support their atrocities. The US should also not have allowed Qatar to set up a training facility at a US air base in Idaho. Israel should not have been forced to apologize to Qatar for taking out a known Hamas terrorist they were hiding, either.

“Washington seems not to recognize this problem, granting Qatar the status of a major non-NATO ally,” the FDD wrote in its report.

It is long past time to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and all its branches as a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood is also funded by Qatar. We need to call out the terrorists and stop making deals with them and trying to appease them. They want us dead.

