RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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These are not serious people. They are over-credentialed grievance dealers pretending envy is economics. Ask them how much tax is enough, and they stammer. Ask them what open borders means, and they babble about “reforming the system” before “flipping the switch.” Ask them about Israel, Palestine, Camp David, or the actual fate of ten million Israelis under their slogans, and the lights go out. The DSA is not a governing philosophy. It is a tantrum with a reading list. The Democrat Party let these privileged idiots into the engine room, and now the ship is drifting toward Marxist fog with children at the wheel.

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