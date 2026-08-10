Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Megan Romer experienced brain freeze when asked to explain what she means by “tax the hell out of millionaires.” The question seemed to break her brain. She also tried to explain open borders and the Palestinian conflict – it did not go well. All she made clear was her hatred for Isreal and love of Palestine.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

When in doubt that Democratic Socialists are idiots, let them open their mouths and remove all doubt. National co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Megan Romer, sputtered when asked about the organization wanting to “tax the hell” out of millionaires as well as completely opening the borders and left little room for doubt that she lacks the brain cells to coherently express her communist beliefs.

(Video Credit: The New Yorker)

Romer’s Brain Broke Over Taxing the Rich

Romer gave an interview to The New Yorker, and host David Remnick asked her, obviously, what he thought was a softball question on various positions the DSA has taken. He must have been shocked that he flummoxed her. Her brain broke.

“Well, what does ‘taxing the hell out of them’ mean?’” Remnick asked her.

“Uh, yeah, you know, again, I don’t have like a solid…” Romer awkwardly laughed.

“But shouldn’t you?” Remnick asked. “If you’re the co-chair of the DSA, shouldn’t you be more specific than ‘taxing the hell’ out of something? What exactly do you mean?”

“So again, it’s democracy, right?” she continued. “And we have to look at what we have to spend and what we need. We don’t want to depend on the existence of millionaires because that means people are still getting exploited.”

She then claimed that most billionaires only have that amount of money because “they exploited the working class in some very significant way.”

“Usually, are we exploiting people? Is the bigger question, as opposed to some sort of arbitrary red line of you can have this much money or not have that much money. But we do believe in taxing the hell out of millionaires,” she asserted.

You mean they exploited people by giving them jobs? By innovating? Or is it the concept of actual “work” that you have a problem understanding?

So, you can’t explain how much you want to tax them or how or really why… You just want to “tax the hell out of millionaires.” Sounds classist to me. You are evidently jealous of things others create and profit from. Got it.

Getting rid of the wealthy does get rid of exploitation to an extent… it guarantees poverty for all, which is what socialism and communism produce every single time they are tried.

“We need to look at what we need to pay for in the interim, what sort of tax base we need for that to happen, and then and build from there,” she disjointedly added.

“Do you believe there should be millionaires in this country?” Remnick asked Romer during the interview.

“I’m less concerned about millionaires, more concerned about billionaires. I don’t have like a hard line,” Romer stammered in response.

He then asked her what “too much” is in regard to wealth.

“Yeah, I think, I think the question is less about how much is too much, and more about what are you doing to keep and maintain and get that wealth in the first place,” Romer responded, making no sense whatsoever.

Open Borders and Amnesty for All

Romer was also quizzed on what DSA’s idea of “open borders” entails. Previously on Fox News, she said that she was for a “long-term plan” to open all borders and give amnesty to anyone living in the country illegally. During this interview, she said that DSA hopes to take steps in “reforming the system we have” on immigration, then later “flipping the switch.”

“What do we want out of an immigration system? Let’s start there. That doesn’t mean thinking from just throwing open the borders and then building from the ground up. It means reforming the system we have, while we rethink the system, while we build this new one from the ground up, and then hopefully, eventually flipping the switch,” she disingenuously and moronically contended.

Once again, she gave no concrete plan concerning the borders at all. Just talking points. It all amounts to the same thing… no borders and amnesty for all. Open the gates and let the barbarian hordes in, damn the consequences as long as they vote Democrat.

Free Palestine

Romer also appeared clueless about the Clinton era landmark Israeli Palestinian peace effort.

Remnick asked her whether the DSA supported a two-state solution or a binational one-state solution — where both Israelis and Palestinians would co-exist under one state — to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

She didn’t answer that question, going in an entirely different direction. One that, of course, favors Muslims.

“Our position is a free Palestine with a capital in Jerusalem, so I think that could be safely read as a one-state solution,” she blathered, not bothering to mention what would happen to the 10 million people living in Israel.

Remnick then asked if she would be satisfied with the Camp David Summit proposal.

An immediate brain freeze ensued.

“Good question,” she replied. “I need to look at what the actual specifics there were; I don’t know them off the top of my head.”

The New York Post helpfully pointed out, “Former President Bill Clinton famously brought Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to the Maryland retreat in 2000, to lay out plans for a two-state solution, but the historic efforts ultimately failed.”

Spouting Communist Drivel

Romer doesn’t know them off the top of her head… she doesn’t know them at all. All she knows is Islam good… Israel bad.

She was roasted on social media over her less-than-cogent answers on wealth, etc.

“When you realize you took $60,000 out in student loans and can’t answer a single friendly polite question,” media commentator Stephen L. Miller posted on X. “They have never been challenged on any of this for their entire life, by anyone. An entire generation of privileged idiots.”

Romer did the leftist word-salad two-step and has absolutely no idea what she is talking about. I would call them privileged, over-educated morons.

These people actually do not understand what they are standing for. It sounds leftist, cool, and popular, so it’s what they spout. Communism is now the “cool kids” club.

They don’t seem to understand they are useful idiots… foot soldiers for communists and what the end result of their movement will be. It’s not pretty and probably includes their own deaths.

Romer should try to read an economics book to begin with and then try logic – although both concepts may be beyond her. God forbid she would actually read the Constitution; it might send her over the edge.

Share