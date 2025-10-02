A radicalized University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor named Dwayne Dixon has been outed as a member of the Antifa-linked Redneck Revolt Gun Club and has since been put on administrative leave for advocating “politically motivated violence.”

Dr. Dixon is an Asian and Middle Eastern Studies professor at the university. He is also an admitted member of Redneck Revolt’s Silver Valley chapter, according to its website, which has since deleted that page.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has finally taken note of Dixon’s extracurricular activities.

“The University of North Carolina has informed Dr. Dwayne Dixon, professor of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, that he has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, following recent reports and expressions of concern regarding alleged advocacy of politically motivated violence,” Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Dean Stoyer said in a statement given to Fox News Digital on Monday. “Placing Dr. Dixon on leave will allow the University to investigate these allegations in a manner that protects the integrity of its assessment.

“Depending upon the nature and circumstances of this activity, this conduct could be grounds for disciplinary action up to and including potential termination of employment according to the standards set forth in the Trustee Policies and Regulations Governing Academic Tenure in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and pursuant to UNC practice,” the statement contended.

“At this time, the total length of the administrative leave has not been determined, as it will depend on the time needed to thoroughly assess the allegations and investigate if needed,” it added.

“The University continues to reaffirm its commitment to rigorous debate, respectful engagement, and open dialogue in support of free speech. There is no place for or tolerance of inciting or extending sympathy toward violence of any kind within the UNC community,” the statement concluded.

The Counter Extremism Project designates the Redneck Revolt Gun Club as a “far-left group” that “stands against capitalism and the concept of the nation-state, including its symbols such as police, prisons, and courts.”

History of Violent Extremism

More context from Fox News:

In 2017, Dixon rallied with other far-left demonstrators in Durham, North Carolina, according to the Herald Sun. The rally was billed as an anti-KKK event, but the KKK was not there. Dixon was armed that day, accused of helping block public roadways “while armed with a semi-automatic weapon rifle capable of firing multiple shots within seconds, which upon observance by members of the public caused alarm and concerns for safety.” He was charged with having a weapon at a public assembly or rally and going armed to the terror of people, both misdemeanors. Those charges were eventually dropped. Dixon and several other members of Redneck Revolt were also present at the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That rally ended when James Fields, now a convicted murderer, plowed through a crowd with his vehicle, killing a woman named Heather Heyer. Later, during a panel hosted by Harvard University, Dixon said Fields “slow rolled” past him in his vehicle several times. “One time he paused right in front of me, and I waved him off with my rifle,” Dixon said. “In his last pass he accelerated and a block away he killed Heather.”

The city of Charlottesville and private business owners sued the Redneck Revolt Gun Club and roughly a dozen right-wing groups. According to Fox News, they were “accused of breaking an anti-paramilitary law, a law that prohibits ‘falsely assuming the role of law enforcement’ and a public nuisance law.

Redneck Revolt later entered into a consent decree with the city to avoid a trial.”

Of note is the fact that although right-wing groups were smeared over protesting that day, the Redneck Revolt Gun Club received little to no media attention whatsoever.

Defended by Communists

“The judge’s decision earlier this week to deny the motion to dismiss meant that the case would go to trial,” a post on the group’s website stated. “Further, that meant that members of Redneck Revolt would need to be deposed, and that thousands of dollars would need to be spent on the legal defense.”

It should come as no shock whatsoever that a high-powered, progressive New York City nonprofit, the National Lawyer’s Guild, represents the group. They claimed the suit was “harassment” and “state repression of anti-racist activists.”

According to KeyWiki: “The National Lawyers Guild is based in New York, NY, and was organized with the assistance of the Communist International in 1936 as a legal action front operated by the Communist Party USA. It is the largest U.S. affiliate of the Soviet-controlled International Association of Democratic Lawyers.”

Dixon was charged in 2018 with simple assault as a result of unrest on the night that a Confederate monument, a statue known as Silent Sam, was toppled by left-wing rioters on UNC’s campus, according to WRAL. That charge has since been dismissed.

Inciting Violence at Harvard

According to Fox News, Dixon once headlined a Harvard panel on armed activism as well. The Harvard YouTube page has since deleted the video on the panel. It was hosted by Harvard University’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights.

Dixon spoke for approximately 30 minutes about Redneck Revolt’s presence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. He advocated armed political action as self-defense against violent Nazis, white supremacists, and fascists. He went on to claim that the right was filled with “murderous rage.”

“Let the Nazis assemble and speak in public, and they will attack you, and then they’re going to come for the people you love,” Dixon incited. “To paraphrase Robert F. Williams … Robert F. Williams of Monroe, North Carolina, my struggle is against white supremacy, not for civil rights. I’m here to smash white supremacist capitalism, not defend civil society.”

He claimed liberals did not fight back forcefully enough against white supremacists and whined about “the liberal institution’s complicity with fascist creep.”

“In brief, the liberal project reaches its limit in imagining the state has any interest in restraining the very shock troops it needs to dominate the social order, whether those are police or neo-Nazis,” he charged.

Antifa and Domestic Terrorist Gun Clubs

The Redneck Revolt Gun Club is “an offshoot of the John Brown Gun Club,” according to the Counter Extremism Project. That’s the same Antifa group that recently pasted recruitment flyers at Georgetown University that celebrated the assassination of conservative activist and devout Christian Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA.

“Hey fascist! Catch!” the flyer advertised, using the same phrase that was written on bullet casings by Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s assassin.

“The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die,” the advertisement brazenly bragged.

A QR code displayed on flyers advised, “We’re building a community that’s done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below.”

From The Daily Tar Heel on the Redneck Revolt Gun Club:

The organization, founded in 2016, is a network that promotes working-class solidarity through mutual aid, anti-racist organizing and, in some chapters, armed training under the name John Brown Gun Clubs.

The connection between the two groups is no small thing. They are domestic terrorists and are part of a number of radically violent leftist groups inciting the murder of conservatives.

From Fox News:

The John Brown Gun Club has an extensive history of political violence. Earlier this year, 12 people were charged after an attack on an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. One of the suspects was Benjamin Song, a long-time Antifa agitator, who was charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents in addition to three counts of discharging a firearm. He was identified as a member of the John Brown Gun Club when he was sued in 2023 by a right-wing group called the New Columbia Movement. That group alleged that Song was providing security at a drag event in Fort Worth as a member of the John Brown Gun Club’s Elm Fork Chapter. He was accused of pepper spraying members of the group, but never charged criminally. Another John Brown Gun Club member, Willem van Spronsen, was killed by authorities in 2019 when he tried to blow up an ICE detention center by igniting a propane tank and throwing Molotov cocktails at the building. He left behind a manifesto that said, “I am Antifa,” and was hailed by fellow left-wing agitators as a “martyr” and hero of the movement.

Triangle Radical Events is now organizing a rally in defense of Dixon. That group has reportedly organized Antifa riots before while handing out threatening material to journalists, demanding they not cover the events.

Any professor connected to Antifa or domestic terrorists should be booted immediately. This is one of the reasons that background checks are so important.

Dixon has been radical for a long time and should have been out with the first report of it. It sadly took Charlie Kirk’s assassination to get him noticed.

