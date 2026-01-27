Texas was built on faith, freedom, and pride, and now it’s being taken symbol by symbol, and if we don’t stand up for her now, we’ll lose the Texas we love forever.

Texas didn’t used to need an explanation.

It was Friday night lights, cheerleaders and football, BBQ joints and Buc-ee’s, pickup trucks, cheap gas, and the Dallas–Fort Worth Stockyards—where cowboys rode with cattle through streets that felt unmistakably American.

But something has changed.

Across Texas, the signs of cultural takeover are no longer subtle: foreign flag displays, Islamist parades seizing major streets, halal corridors replacing Texas staples, Arabic billboards rewriting Christianity, churches turned into mosques, airports converted into Islamic prayer hubs, and entire communities reshaped around mosque-centered life.

This isn’t “diversity.” This is replacement and it’s happening in real time.

In this RAIR TV Special, we put it all on screen.

We show you the “then vs. now” transformation of Texas and the symbolic conquest unfolding across our state.

And we end with the Texas we’re fighting to preserve:

Cowboys, not jihadists.

Friday night lights, not forced submission.

American freedom, not Sharia.

Watch the RAIR Mini-Documentary below and share it everywhere.

Don’t let her fall. Keep Texas Texas.

