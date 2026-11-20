Oil-rich Qatar is dumping millions into promoting Al Jazeera, especially in the US. They have retained a huge PR firm as a foreign agent to revamp their image with the help of a former CBS News exec. and a former State Department official. They are trying to buy their way into the American media market and into Americans’ living rooms to spread Islamic propaganda.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Qatar is the Islamic elephant in the room that politicians on both sides of the aisle refuse to address here in the US. The oil-rich Islamic power broker is allowed to skate despite buying politicians, influencers, and media in America, and the Jihadists just kicked it up a notch.

Qatar Targets Americans’ Living Rooms

Since Qatar finances the Hamas-loving Al Jazeera media network, it has decided to revamp its image by enlisting the services of an elite PR firm called the Burson Group here in the US so that they can spread Islam to more American households. A former CBS News journalist and a former State Department official are also advising them.

Never mind that Al Jazeera journalists have actually been outed as Hamas terrorists or that they spread Islamic propaganda globally. The Muslim media outlet will pay the Burson Group $1 million a year to help them expand in the US, according to The Washington Free Beacon, which is the only outlet reporting on it.

Qatar has been emboldened by Muslim’s being elected to office in the US during the midterms and beyond. Islamic supremacists see this as the opening they’ve been waiting for to seize more power and spread their influence across the country.

Former State Department official Eric Watnik, who left the department last year, and Sean Gallitz, who worked as a producer and campaign reporter at CBS News until 2021, are being paid undisclosed amounts to further Al Jazeera’s agenda here in the States. Both have signed on as foreign agents of Al Jazeera Media to help the Qatar-funded news network “respond to reputational issues” and “reach more US viewers” as part of an ambitious five-year global expansion plan.

Watnik, executive vice president at Burson, joined the firm in December after serving as the State Department’s senior adviser for the Americas.

“I partner closely with senior executives, government leaders, and multidisciplinary teams to design and execute integrated communications and public affairs strategies,” Watnik states on his LinkedIn page.

Pushing Islamic Propaganda

Burson Group is a New York-based firm. The British PR giant WPP owns it. The PR firm just registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent of Al Jazeera, which Qatar’s ruling family controls, according to filings. Five of the company’s executives will now work for Al Jazeera, and they may serve in senior positions within the network.

Al Jazeera is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and this deal is part of a global expansion project. Issa Ali, head of Al Jazeera Media Group, announced last month that the network would target expansion in the United States, Africa, and Asia – with a heavy emphasis on the US.

“The US market is obviously one of our top priorities,” Ali said.

Burson is being tasked to “build awareness and understanding among American audiences, news media, policymakers and distribution partners” for Al Jazeera English, the network’s English-language channel.

Al Jazeera has long been accused of being a propaganda tool of the Qataris used to exert undue influence over the Arab world. The media outlet was a major reason Qatar’s neighbors embargoed the emirate for about three years, starting in 2017. Al Jazeera’s expansion signals a major effort to expand influence in the West. Qatar is building a heavily subsidized “Media City” in Doha and luring American media giants like CNN and Wall Street Journal owner Dow Jones to open up offices there.

Media Outlet of Muslim Terrorists

More from the Beacon:

Al Jazeera—once the go-to destination for al Qaeda to send its beheading videos—has long struggled to improve its image in the United States. Burson, a white shoe firm with blue-chip clients, will conduct “outreach to U.S. journalists and news outlets” and arrange briefings for “U.S. policymakers, congressional offices, think tanks and other policy audiences” as well as help the Qatari outfit “respond to reputational issues,” the contract says. The foreign agent filing marks a new frontier for Al Jazeera, which has resisted Republican calls to register its work under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, a law created in 1938 to monitor Nazi propaganda. In 2019, the network pushed back on calls from Republican senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio, now secretary of state, to register as a foreign agent. Qatar maintains strict editorial control over Al Jazeera. And several Qatari royal family members have served in leadership roles of the news network. Hamas directed Al Jazeera’s coverage of its atrocities in Gaza, according to reports. The terrorist group ordered Al Jazeera to avoid using terms like “massacre” to describe its attacks on Gaza residents in order to preserve “the image of the resistance.” Al Jazeera also prohibits reporters from referring to ISIS and al Qaeda as “Islamist,” “terrorist,” or “extremist” groups, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Several Al Jazeera journalists have allegedly served in Hamas. The most notable is Anas Al-Sharif, a prominent photojournalist who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in August 2025. Though the journalism world widely mourned Al-Sharif’s death, documents showed he served in Hamas’s rocket-launching unit and in the military wing behind the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Buying Influence

Qatar dumps tens of millions of dollars every year into lobbying in the US, and both Democrats and Republicans take their money. The Islamic country is the largest foreign funder of American universities, and it hired an Alabama-based lobbying firm this month to “remove the state of Qatar” from a state bill that would require universities to disclose foreign government donors, the Free Beacon reported.

Thankfully, some politicians still tell Al Jazeera to take a hike, like Texas Congressman Brandon Gill.

Al Jazeera has been trying to gain a foothold in the US since the early 2000s. The media network launched a US-based channel, Al Jazeera America, in 2013 that shut down in 2016. Al Jazeera English still operates but isn’t widely carried on American media outlets. Burson is looking to change that by expanding “through streaming, connected television and cable platforms.”

The greed of American politicians is legendary, and Qatar is more than willing to buy them off, along with influencers and other media outlets, to immerse Americans in pro-Islamic lies. It’s another step in conquering the nation from within, and our greed could well be our downfall.

Figuring that you should get all you can while the world burns down around you is the mentality of traitors and cowards. Al Jazeera poses as a media outlet, but what it spreads is evil, theocratic hatred and propaganda. This is how nations fall – through avarice and selfishness as the Caliphate expands.

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