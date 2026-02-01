In a new video circulating on X, Norwegian journalist Rebecca Mistereggen raises a question that should concern every American who cares about national sovereignty and political integrity.

Qatar, that small but massively wealthy petro-Islamic state, has spent years building a glossy image in the West through big-money PR, celebrity tie-ups, and strategic partnerships. At the same time, it quietly enables the very Islamist forces that destabilize the region and push jihadist ideologies far beyond its borders.

Mistereggen lays it out plainly: Qatar’s strategy is to infiltrate the right. She calls out the parade of high-profile Western endorsements, from David Beckham and Jessica Alba to Tucker Carlson, all lending Doha a sheen of legitimacy despite its troubling connections.

The contradictions jump out.

In November 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14362, launching a process to designate specific Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. By January 2026, the administration followed through, hitting branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt.

Yet Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood’s most prominent financial backer and host to its Palestinian offshoot Hamas’s political leadership, skates by untouched. Senior Taliban figures still move freely in Doha, too.

Why the pass for the MB’s chief patron?

The double standard hit a new low over Thanksgiving 2025. While the administration pushed its MB crackdown, five Republican House members—Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), Ryan Zinke (R-MT), and Lance Gooden (R-TX) took an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar. They met with top officials, including Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, to discuss “strategic relations.”

Who covered the costs? Who set it up? What was said in private? Those questions hang unanswered.

Mistereggen’s point cuts deeper than photo ops with celebrities. It’s the systemic influence buying: Qatar has funneled around $6.6 billion into U.S. universities (the largest foreign donor by far), with massive sums going to places like Cornell ($2.3 billion), Carnegie Mellon ($1 billion), Texas A&M ($992 million), and Georgetown ($971 million).

Add heavy real estate purchases in Western capitals, media partnerships with Al Jazeera, and aggressive lobbying that molds public debate, elevates friendly voices, and quiets tough scrutiny.

This isn’t gentle soft power. It’s raw, transactional influence that secures access, tilts policy discussions, and risks capturing decisions at the top. Right-wing influencers and lawmakers showing up in Doha, often overlapping with events like the Doha Forum, show how deeply Qatar has worked both sides of the aisle.

Then there’s Al Udeid Air Base, America’s largest in the Middle East. It offers real strategic value, but Qatari leaders have reminded Washington they’re the landlords, giving Doha leverage over a key U.S. asset.

Reports of Qatar-funded facilities on American soil, like F-15 pilot training at Mountain Home AFB in Idaho, mark an unprecedented foreign military presence here since the War of 1812.

The bottom line is clear: Qatar exploits Western divisions, dangles perks and access to reward cooperation, and punishes pushback. Too many on the right and left have gotten hooked on the trips, the funding, and the false sense of alliance.

Americans deserve full disclosure now, every detail on foreign-sponsored travel, lobbying links, and money flows, before these lavish junkets harden into policy giveaways that weaken U.S. security and sovereignty.

The excuses are wearing thin; the risks are real, time to demand answers.

Share