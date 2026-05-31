Qatar is pouring millions into public schools to push Islamic indoctrination, force praise of the Prophet Mohammed, and whitewash terror groups like Hamas as “resistance.” From all-Arabic Saudi textbooks in Texas to radical curricula reaching over one million students, this is stealth jihad targeting America’s children.

While American parents fight against declining test scores and radical social agendas in their children’s schools, the terror-sponsoring state of Qatar is aggressively pushing Islamic indoctrination and terror-friendly narratives directly into U.S. public education.

Qatar, the world’s top financier of Hamas, host of its leadership, and a major exporter of Muslim Brotherhood ideology, is pouring millions of dollars into American K-12 classrooms. It is a deliberate campaign of stealth jihad aimed at promoting Islamic supremacy, glorifying “resistance” movements, and brainwashing American children to accept jihadist narratives as legitimate.

From Saudi textbooks that teach Jewish conspiracy theories and praise of the Prophet Mohammed, to curricula that portray Hamas and Hezbollah as heroic “resistance fighters” rather than designated terrorist organizations, Qatar is systematically reshaping how our children view Islam, jihad, and the West.

Texas Exposed: Over $1.5 Million in Qatari Cash Funds, Islamic Indoctrination, Saudi Textbooks, and Foreign Classroom Oversight

An FDD investigation into Texas public schools reveals that Qatar Foundation International (QFI), the U.S. arm of the Qatar royal family’s foundation, has funneled more than $1.5 million since 2015 to public schools in Austin and Houston. In the Austin Independent School District, QFI spent over $462,000 from 2016 to 2022 on its Arabic Language and Culture program. Funds paid for Arabic instructors at Austin High School and Burnet Middle School, overseas textbooks, curriculum materials, and “classroom observers.”

When asked for the materials, Austin ISD provided hundreds of files from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, and Qatar. A Qatar-produced curriculum for second graders teaches vocabulary, including “Allah” and “emir,” and declares the lessons “compatible with Qatari values and the Arab and Islamic culture.” Assignments force students to create greeting cards praising the Prophet Mohammed with images of the Kaaba – Islam’s holiest site. Another textbook in the files required students to read the poem “Identity Card” by Mahmoud Darwish, a high-ranking PLO member, while journaling about being victims of racism, without disclosing Darwish’s terror ties. Maps in the materials label Israel as “Palestine.”

Translated via Google Translate

How are foreign governments allowed to fund public school curricula that explicitly promote Islamic values, require praise of the Prophet Mohammed, and declare lessons “compatible with Qatari values and the Arab and Islamic culture”? Public schools are supposed to remain secular, and enforce that policy when it comes to Christianity in schools, yet Qatari and Saudi materials are being used to advance religious and political indoctrination.

School administrators stated the program contained so much Arabic-language content from outside the United States that they required a $50,000 translator to review the Arabic files to ensure they did not contain any personally identifiable student information. The Texas Attorney General’s office later intervened, compelling them to share the information, allowing the materials to be shared without the district having to hire a translator.

In Houston, QFI funded the Arabic Immersion Magnet School (AIMS), where art and physical education are taught in Arabic. Contracts allowed Qatari staff to observe classrooms, review lesson plans in advance, attend teacher meetings, and provide direct coaching and feedback. QFI also commissioned studies tracking low-income students’ data, including race, gender, free or reduced lunch status, and performance.

Brown University–Qatar Pipeline: Pushing Pro-Islam and Pro-Terror Narratives to Over One Million High School Students Nationwide

The threat extends far beyond Texas. Brown University, a notorious center of terror sympathy, funneled its Qatar-funded Middle East studies into the Choices Program, a social studies curriculum that, until this school year, was used in over 8,000 high schools, reaching more than 1 million students.

Professor Beshara Doumani, founding director of Brown’s Center for Middle East Studies and former president of Birzeit University – known as “Terrorist University” and a Hamas recruiting ground – played a central role in rewriting the content. Under his influence, the curriculum was radically altered over multiple editions:

Earlier versions treated Judaism, Christianity, and Islam evenly. Later editions portray the Middle East as inherently Muslim, cast Jews as colonial outsiders and settlers, and describe Muslims as indigenous.

Terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah are whitewashed as “resistance movements” engaged in “armed struggle,” not designated terrorists.

Iran’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism is minimized or erased, with language softened around threats to Israel.

The Abraham Accords are downplayed or dismissed for failing to immediately benefit Palestinians.

QFI co-sponsored a Wyoming workshop with the Choices Program in 2019, with QFI employees present at the workshop. Brown has claimed QFI’s involvement in the Choices Program was limited only to that one workshop, but during COVID, they once again partnered with QFI, when free Choices Program units on the Middle East were provided to 7th – 12th grade teachers. The program by QFI was noted, “in partnership with the Choices Program at Brown University.” The application button on the Choices Program took applicants straight to QFI’s website.

The TRACE Act – A First Step That Is Not Enough

The Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education (TRACE) Act (H.R. 1049) recently passed the House and would require disclosure of foreign-funded materials to parents. It is a welcome but insufficient first step because it does not ban the funding itself.

Transparency alone cannot stop the radicalization. Similar issues plague schools and universities with funding from China (pushing CCP propaganda), Saudi Arabia (exporting Wahhabi ideology), and other adversarial nations. No curriculum or materials should be tolerated in American schools if they violate the U.S. Constitution or indoctrinate students against core American values – regardless of the funding source. At the same time, materials that genuinely enhance students’ understanding of America, strengthen civic values, or improve educational outcomes should be welcomed, no matter who provides the funding.

As long as these foreign entities are allowed to pour money into K-12 classrooms and higher education, the indoctrination will continue. America must go much further: ban all funding from Qatar and any adversarial nation in K-12 schools, require full transparency to parents, and investigate every compromised district.

Get Qatar out of America’s public schools – immediately.

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