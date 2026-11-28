Quebec’s Supreme Court-backed ban on religious symbols in public service pretends to treat every faith equally, but it is a state power grab that erases the founding Christian culture while setting up a process in which Muslims will later litigate the hijab back in as “mandatory,” leaving only the cross permanently forbidden.

By Vlad Tepes

The Canadian Supreme Court just engineered the negation of Western culture

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec’s Bill 21, the law that bans public-sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job. Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that “Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society.” The court struck the face-covering requirement only for members of the National Assembly, because elected officials apparently have rights that teachers and police officers do not.

The coverage has been exactly what you would expect. CBC and CTV (Canadian paid state propaganda services, masquerading as ‘TV News’) spent the day talking about provincial jurisdiction, the notwithstanding clause, and what this means for federal-provincial relations. A former justice minister went on television to muse about whether the ruling is a healthy affirmation of provincial parliamentary supremacy. Every frame they used was procedural. What the law is, whether the province can do it, whether the override clause was used correctly.

Nobody asked what the law is actually for.

But this is not a story about Quebec, or about the Charter, or about the notwithstanding clause. It is a story about how a manufactured problem gets converted into permanent power grab for the state, and how the cultures that built the country are the ones that end up made effectively illegal and erased from public view.

The setup

The Government of Canada imported an enormous number of people from incompatible cultures and encouraged them to maintain and act on their cultural norms, knowing it would become a problem. Primarily, of course, observant Muslims, who are famously a problem in every culture or nation that brings them in en masse. That was not an accident of poor planning. Multiculturalism was the policy. The idea was never that everyone lives side by side in harmony. The idea was collision. (This managed-contradiction trick is what communists call the dialectic: arrange a conflict between two things, then offer state power as the only solution to the collision you arranged.)

Then the collision arrives, exactly as intended, and what is the solution offered? The negation of all cultures. Not the negation of the one culture that actually causes the problem. The negation of everyone. A hijab, a turban, a yarmulke, a crucifix, a kirpan: the law lists them all in one breath, as if they were equivalent.

The state that cannot name Islam has to ban everything, including the symbols of the people who built the culture being negated.

A law that cannot name the specific problem must prohibit everything to create the illusion of ‘fairness’, and the founding culture pays the largest price, because it has to sacrifice its own identity to appease the invading culture that is also being asked to hide its identity under specific circumstances.

Look at the list again. Hijab, turban, yarmulke, crucifix, kirpan. But crucially, only one of those religions demands, in its own scriptures, that its rules be imposed on everyone else. Sikhism asks for accommodations. Judaism asks nothing of the non-Jew beyond existence as a people. Christianity has no dress code for believers. But Islam commands conquest, and the hijab is a political statement of that conquest when worn in a Western institution. Frankly, Islam, like any military, has a uniform. In this case more prominent for women. But the law treats all religious symbols identically, and that identical treatment is presented as fairness. At least at this stage of the process.

Declare all cultures equal and equally welcome. Wait for the collision. Then offer the only solution that allows the state to pretend to equality by not naming the one culture which is the most problematic: take the same right from everybody. Both sides lose something. The state gains the power to regulate belief itself, and the founding culture loses the most, because it is the one that actually created the matrix of culture, values and law within which all the rest have chosen to live.

The one exception that tells you everything

The Supreme Court struck down exactly one piece of the law: the face-covering ban as applied to members of the National Assembly (Provincial Parliament of Quebec) on the grounds of section 3 democratic rights. The people who wrote the law exempted themselves. Teachers and police officers remain banned. The lawmakers keep their ability to wear the Islamic uniform in the legislature. But not the civil service.

That is the tell. When a system negates rights, the people operating the system always leave a door open for themselves. Section 3 protects the political class. Sections 2 and 7 through 15, the fundamental freedoms and equality rights that protect you, can be overridden with the “notwithstanding clause”, and the Court ruled that the override was used correctly here, and that it is not the courts’ business to limit it. Peter MacKay, the former justice minister, said on CTV that the precedent now normalizes the clause for everything from religious symbols to land expropriations for new rail lines. He said it as a neutral observation. It should be heard as a warning.

The man who wrote it

Remember whose words upheld the law. Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s “legitimate and historical commitment” to secularism and democracy. This is the same Richard Wagner who, while the Freedom Convoy was still fresh, told Le Devoir that what Ottawa saw on Wellington Street was “the budding start of anarchy,” where protesters “decided to take other citizens hostage,” fueled by a “certain ignorance” of Canadian law. When the federal government appealed Justice Mosley’s ruling that its use of the Emergencies Act against those same protesters was illegal, Canadian Frontline Nurses asked Wagner to recuse himself from hearing it. He declined, his office concluding there was no apprehension of bias, because his comments were about the protesters rather than the law used to crush them. The man who decides whether the state may strip your rights in the name of laicity has already told you what he thinks of the people who objected to the state stripping their rights. There is also a bronze bust of Wagner in the Supreme Court’s entrance hall, installed while he still sits, paid for by a donor the court refuses to name. Chief justices normally get their busts after they retire, with a plaque saying who paid. The people running this system exempt themselves from its rules, and they are not subtle about it.

Step one and step two

The negation happens in two steps.

Step one is what happened today. The law appears even-handed. Nobody gets to wear religious symbols. The Supreme Court appears to be upholding the Constitution such as it is, and treating everyone equally. This is the surface level view, and the entire national conversation will only take place on the surface.

Step two is the appeals process, and it followed hard upon.

Within hours of the ruling, Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, stood on Parliament Hill and called the decision an unrestricted licence for governments to strip the rights of every Canadian. His organization, which operated as CAIR-CAN until a 2013 rename, compared Bill 21 to the 1939 Supreme Court ruling that let a Montreal tavern refuse service to a Black man, and declared: “Whether it takes a year or a generation, we will put these discriminatory laws on the trash heap of history.” He also demanded the federal government invoke the power of disallowance to strike down Quebec’s law outright. No Jewish or Christian organization held a comparable press conference. The ban falls on them too, and they will absorb it, which is exactly the asymmetry the process depends on.

Muslims and Sikhs denied civil-service jobs will litigate. They will argue that a rule which prevents them from practicing or expressing their religion at work is discriminatory, because for them the symbol is not optional. They will argue disparate impact, and the argument will win, because the legal machinery to receive it already exists. Europe has already played out this exact scenario.

In Germany, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled in 2015 that a general ban on headscarves for teachers was unconstitutional. Not because the ban was wrongly drafted, but because it restricted religious freedom. The teachers won. In Belgium, the European Court of Human Rights found in Lachiri v. Belgium that excluding a woman from a courtroom for wearing a hijab violated her rights. Belgium had to change its judicial code. The European Court of Justice ruled in Commune d’Ans that a Belgian municipality’s total neutrality rule was acceptable only if it was genuinely even-handed, and that a rule which puts “persons of a particular religion at a particular disadvantage” is indirect discrimination. That doctrine is sitting there waiting in Quebec. It is a loaded weapon pointed at every neutrality law on the books.

So here is how step two works. The neutral ban stands, and it strips the crucifix from the public service. Then the lawsuits come, and the argument that the hijab is not a choice the way the crucifix is a choice wins, because for the believer whose religion actually mandates the garment, the ban functions as an exclusion from public employment. The courts will accept that a general rule has a “disparate impact” on Muslims, and the ban will be hollowed out for them. The cross stays banned. The hijab comes back through the courtroom door.

Which groups will litigate, and which will quietly comply? That is the real sorting mechanism. Westerners say “for the greater good” and will submit to hiding their faith. Muslims do not and will not because their guiding star is not the constitution, the culture, or the country. It is Islam and the sharia. They know who they are, they know what their beliefs are, and they cannot be conned into volunteering their own negation the way Westerners can. The people who built the legal system will be undone by their own fairness, and the people who never believed in it will inherit its protections.

The con at the bottom

There is a critical distinction being erased here, which would prevent this tactic if the state chose to even consider it. A peanut allergy is an involuntary condition. If you have one, you risk death from exposure, and society can be asked to accommodate you. A religious obligation is a choice in a free country. No one is forced to wear any religious uniform in Canada or any free country. A Muslim in the civil service is free to believe whatever he wants. He is free to worship, to pray, to eat halal, to live exactly as his conscience demands. The single thing he cannot do is wear the uniform of his doctrine at a government desk. Islam demands of its followers that they impose it on others. So when Muslims or anyone else claims that not being allowed to dress their faith at work means no Muslims can work in the public sector, it is a flat out misuse of the concept.

Muslims can make a choice about what they want more. To work in the civil service or wear their Islamic uniform at all times. This is what a free society actually is. It gives rational choices. If the state said no Muslims may work in the public sector on the basis of belief, that would be discriminatory. This is not the equivalent of someone with a fatal allergy.

Islam and the state will therefore create confusion between what a person cannot help, and what a person will not stop. This is not a small distinction.

The Sikhs belong in this story as the lesser case of the same rule. Turbans and kirpans were accommodated, then the accommodations became rights other Canadians do not have, the right to carry a weapon into places no one else may, the right to ride a motorcycle without a helmet, and the blanket ban on religious symbols was the answer to a problem the accommodations created.

In the West, we should all be more free, not less. It would be better if every Canadian could carry defensive weapons and go helmet-less should they so choose. The problem was never the symbols. The problem is the doctrine of Islam that imposes itself on all, and a state that uses every opportunity to move power upwards from the individual to the state itself.

The process does not stop

This is a permanent revolutionary process against individualism and any group identity other than subjects of the state, and the people operating this method believe it works on everybody. It worked on the churches, which emptied out. It worked on the constitution, which now has an off switch for the most basic of rights. The Quebec state had already purged the crucifix from its own National Assembly in 2019; laïcité finished off the founding culture a generation ago, and Bill 21 exists for the culture that came after, the one that normally is hidden as the reason for these laws. Islam. The Quiet Revolution settled Quebec’s relationship with the Church decades ago. Nobody was being oppressed by yarmulkes in 2019.

Looking at the Belgian precedent again, the state tried to end conspicuous Islamic presence in the civil service with a rule banning all visible symbols of belief. A Muslim employee complained it was discriminatory and meant no practicing Muslim could work in the public service, and the courts found the city had discriminated in how it applied the rule, because it had tolerated discreet signs of other beliefs while banning her headscarf. The European Court of Justice then ruled the whole scheme stands only if it is genuinely even-handed, and that a rule putting “persons of a particular religion at a particular disadvantage” is indirect discrimination. Belgium was also forced to rewrite its courtroom dress code after the European Court of Human Rights ruled against it in the Lachiri case. The ban lands on the cross first. The lawsuit brings the hijab back through the door.

This is the blueprint for Quebec, Canada, and anywhere else that attempts to use the destruction of religious rights for all to try and stop the Islamification of the nation.

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