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Richard Luthmann
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The woke left cannot see the trap because its worldview is built on fake oppressor-oppressed theology. If a group is labeled oppressed, it must be virtuous. If the West is labeled oppressive, anything against it becomes resistance. That moral stupidity is how “Queers for Palestine” happens. It is how secular leftists excuse religious authoritarianism that would crush them first. The Iranian revolution already showed the pattern: leftists helped the Islamists, then the Islamists purged the leftists. The Red-Green coalition will end the same way if allowed to mature. The useful idiots are never useful forever. The "Chickens for KFC" crowd are always the first ones lined up against the wall.

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