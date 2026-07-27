On the evening of July 25, 2026, as Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD/Pride) celebrations continued near the Tiergarten, a van was driven into the crowd. One person is dead. At least 14–16 others were injured, several seriously.

Berlin police identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man of Arab origin known to authorities as a member of the city’s “Islamist scene.” (See here why RAIR does not support the term Islamism or Islamist)

German authorities, including Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, have described it as a likely Islamic terrorist attack motivated by hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The identified suspect is Abdul Ballout (also referred to as Abdul Rahman Toufic Ballout or Abdul B.), a 21-year-old German citizen born in Berlin in 2005 to Lebanese parents.

He has a documented history of Islamic terror, including an attempt in 2025 to travel to Syria to join ISIS. He was arrested in Lebanon and returned to Germany.

Vehicle-ramming attacks by men from Muslim backgrounds are no longer rare in Europe. What remains rare is honest discussion of the political machinery that makes this particular target so predictable.

The same activist networks that organize Pride marches across the West have spent years fusing rainbow flags with Palestinian keffiyehs, “Queers for Palestine” banners, and open solidarity with Islamic causes.

They do this under the shared language of the oppressor-oppressed narrative. Both homosexual and other sexual identity groups and Muslims are cast as permanent victims of the same Western, colonial, “cis-hetero-patriarchal” system.

In other words, the entire framing of all identity groups, real and imagined, like “Trans”, are cast in terms of the Marxist oppressor, oppressed narrative attack.

In the photo below, the oppressed groups all joined together are “Queers” along with Palestinians along with Amer-Indian peoples in North America.

The photos are from a ‘Gay Pride’ march in Ottawa, Canada, from 2025 but are typical of these events across the West. Note the abundance of Palestinian flags in the photo below:

Special platforms, institutional capture, and moral immunity follow for groups that already possess full legal equality in the West, and in practice often more institutional favor.

RAIR documented this exact dynamic at Ottawa’s second Pride parade of summer 2024. What was marketed as a celebration of diversity was thick with pro-Palestine signs, anti-Israel messaging, and participants blending Islamic symbols with leftist revolutionary iconography.

Major institutions withdrew. The visual evidence is unambiguous.

This is not fringe behavior. It is the dominant coalition politics of modern Pride in many Western cities. The same organizers who will cancel speakers for “Islamophobia” will platform banners that align with an ideology whose core texts and 1,400 years of practice treat homosexual acts as deserving the death penalty.

Murdering homosexuals and advocates of illicit sex as Islam defines it, is axiomatic canonical truth in Islam:

Quran (7:80-84) – “…For ye practice your lusts on men in preference to women: ye are indeed a people transgressing beyond bounds…. And we rained down on them a shower (of brimstone)” – An account that is borrowed from the Biblical story of Sodom. Muslim scholars through the centuries have interpreted the “rain of stones” on the town as meaning that homosexuals should be stoned, since no other reason is given for the people’s destruction. (Inexplicably, the story is also repeated in three other suras: 15:74, 27:58 and 29:40).

Quran (7:81) – “Will ye commit abomination such as no creature ever did before you?” This verse is part of the previous text establishing that homosexuality as different from (and much worse than) adultery or other sexual sin. According to the Arabic grammar, homosexuality is called the worst sin, while references elsewhere describe other forms of non-marital sex as being “among great sins.”

Abu Dawud (4462)

– The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, “Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Loot, execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done.” (This is a sahih hadith)

Abu Dawud (4448)

– “If a man who is not married is seized committing sodomy, he will be stoned to death.” (see also 4447).

Sahih Bukhari (72:774) – “The Prophet cursed effeminate men (those men who are in the similitude (assume the manners of women) and those women who assume the manners of men, and he said, ‘Turn them out of your houses .’ The Prophet turned out such-and-such man, and ‘Umar turned out such-and-such woman.”

If one wishes to know the future, the easy historical parallel is Iran 1979.

Secular leftists, communists, and progressives provided street muscle, intellectual cover, and international legitimacy to Khomeini’s Muslims against the Shah. Once power was secured, the Muslims purged them.

Homosexuals fared even worse under the new Islamic theocracy than they did under the Shaw.. The pattern is consistent: useful until no longer useful.

Today’s Pride marches that elevate pro-Palestine and Islamic supremacist causes are running a slower, softer version of the same script. The oppressor-oppressed framework that justifies special rights for both groups simultaneously ignores a basic reality: orthodox Islamic doctrine does not grant reciprocal tolerance.

“Queers for Palestine” is not solidarity. It is civilizational self-delusion.

Berlin is simply the latest reminder. The attackers do not distinguish between the progressive activists who platform them and the wider society of infidels or “Kaffirs” those activists claim to represent. In fact, paraphrasing the 1960s-era saying, “They will be the first up against the wall when the revolution comes.”

Only it won’t be the revolution they think it will be.

Islam does not make exceptions for rainbow flags. It uses them for telemetry.

Below is a video from July 22 this year, 2026. In it a gay cruise ship went to Turkey & Egypt to experience Islamic culture.

In a stunning afterward, an LGBTQ Activist at the open community vigil / Trauerkundgebung (memorial gathering) on Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on Sunday, July 26, 2026 the day after the July 25 van-ramming attack, spoke at the mic and PA system, publicly stating she hoped the killer was a Christian White male.

Once again we see the left believes in propaganda above reality, refusing to see the threat to “her community” by Islam, and lamenting the threat is never from where they insist it is.

Below, nearly 10 minutes of video from just one of the many Ottawa Canada Gay Pride marches showing the major integration of Islamic and ‘Palestinian’ victim narrative attack messaging.

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