Rabid WA Teacher Replaces Words of Nat’l Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance with ‘F*ck ICE, F*ck Trump, Free Palestine
The Issaquah School District put Spanish teacher Kelsey Early on “non-disciplinary leave” after she posted videos twisting the Anthem and Pledge with profanity and anti-American slogans.
The Issaquah School District in Washington State has just put a high school Spanish teacher named Kelsey Early on “non-disciplinary leave” after she was caught on social media posting videos of her singing the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, substituting hate speech and profanity for the original lyrics.
