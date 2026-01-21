Dearborn Mayor Hammoud guides Hasan Piker through a mosque venerating Hezbollah’s founder and Khomeini, then networks with deportation-threatened pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil—proof of radical Islamic extremism taking root in America’s heartland.

In the heart of America, where the promise of liberty should shine brightest, Dearborn, Michigan’s controversial Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud—touted as a fresh-faced progressive and the first Arab-American Muslim to lead the city—has revealed another deeply troubling alignment with Islamic oppression and extremism.

Granting an exclusive three-hour interview to Hasan Piker, the self-proclaimed socialist streamer infamous for his inflammatory rhetoric defending groups like Hezbollah and downplaying terrorist atrocities, Hammoud didn’t just open his office doors; he escorted Piker straight into the sanctum of controversy: the Islamic Center of America, run by his own uncle, Imam Shaikh Ahmad Hammoud.

This isn’t some innocuous community center. This mosque, the largest Shia institution in North America, has a documented history of honoring figures who embody the very tyranny brave Iranians are still fighting to escape in 2026. Just look at the evidence: In July 2024, the center hosted its annual memorial for Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah, Hezbollah’s spiritual founder and a U.S.-designated terrorist. Fadlallah issued the fatwa authorizing the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing that slaughtered 241 American service members, including 220 Marines. This isn’t ancient history—it’s a fresh wound, commemorated with reverence in a U.S. city while families of the victims still grieve.

And the glorification runs deeper. The walls are lined with a veritable shrine to Iran’s theocratic legacy: A prominently framed Time Magazine cover from July 26, 1982, features Ayatollah Khomeini, the butcher who founded the brutal regime, proclaiming a “war between Islam and blasphemy.”

This is no mere decoration; it’s veneration of the man who unleashed decades of executions, violence, death and cruelty for among other things, forcing women to wear the Hijab, and jihad exported through proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The gallery extends further: Rows of framed black-and-white photos show imams in solemn meetings, clerics at tables hashing out authority, group gatherings in traditional attire (some dated to the 1980s in international contexts like Nigeria), and magazine covers from Monthly Detroit and Arabs & Islam spotlighting “Detroit & The American Muslim” alongside portraits of bearded turbaned leaders.

These form a curated timeline celebrating Shia clerical history, revolutionary outreach, and the Iranian model’s spread—often with unmistakable pro-regime undertones.

In a venue that annually memorializes Fadlallah, these displays aren’t heritage; they’re a museum of Islamic radicalism, echoing the ideology that turns faith into repression.

The Adhan echoes five times a day here—a routine call that, in this context, mirrors the Tehran soundscape where it precedes crackdowns on protesters.

After leaving the mosque, still basking in the glow of Khomeini’s framed glare and clerical tributes, Hammoud and Piker strolled through Dearborn’s streets, where they “coincidentally” encountered Mahmoud Khalil, the radical Columbia University activist detained by ICE in 2025 for leading pro-Hamas campus protests, and his wife (a vocal supporter of the cause).

Khalil, fresh from speaking at the radical second annual People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit (a gathering laced with calls for “national liberation” and ties to groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement), was in town for the event.

The footage captures the three radicals—Hammoud, Piker, and Khalil—clustering together in easy camaraderie. Most telling: Khalil tells the mayor, “You make us proud.” Us? Who exactly is this “us”? The network of activists pushing anti-Jewish narratives, glorifying “resistance,” and eroding American support for allies? The same circles that downplay terrorism while framing it as liberation?

The conversation doesn’t end there. Hammoud and Khalil make plans to reunite just weeks later when Khalil returns to town for ArabCon—the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee’s annual conference in Dearborn, where Hammoud has headlined events alongside figures accused of pro-terror sympathies. This isn’t casual chit-chat; it’s coordination among influencers who platform extremism under the guise of “Palestinian rights” and “diversity.”

This street-side huddle exposes the web: a U.S. mayor, a socialist streamer who excuses Hezbollah, and a deported-threatened activist who refuses to condemn Hamas—all linking arms in the heart of America. While Iranians die fighting the most brutal theocratic Islamic oppression, Dearborn’s leader networks with those who echo the same “resistance” rhetoric that fuels it.

As Hammoud and Piker toured (captured in video footage), seemingly indifferent, brave Iranians continue risking death. The 2022 Mahsa Amini uprising has persisted into 2026 amid mass executions, poisonings of schoolgirls, and savage suppressions. Thousands slaughtered or imprisoned for demanding dignity—women burning hijabs, youth chanting “Woman, Life, Freedom”—Muslims and secularists rejecting a regime that twists Islam into a weapon of control.

Yet under Hammoud’s watch, this pro-Iranian-leaning mosque literally glorifies the source of that suffering. It’s a slap in the face to every Iranian dissident gunned down, and every American veteran haunted by Beirut.

Hammoud’s heated defenses of the mosque amid accusations of pro-Iranian ties—his “tirades” against critics, only amplify the irony. He champions diversity and inclusion while aligning with a space that memorializes terror’s enablers. Piker, with his track record of excusing violence as “resistance,” found a kindred spirit whose family ties raise damning questions about divided loyalties.

Hammoud’s pattern of tirades against critics reached a boiling point in September 2025 at a City Council meeting, where he unleashed on Christian minister Ted Barham, a resident who objected to honorary street signs honoring Osama Siblani (accused of praising Hezbollah and Hamas). Labeling Barham a “bigot,” “racist,” and “Islamophobe,” the mayor declared, “Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. The day you move out of the city will be the day I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out.” No apology followed, only defiance, proving that in Dearborn, questioning ties to radical Islamic figures can earn you expulsion from the mayor’s version of “inclusive” America.

How can a U.S. mayor, sworn to democratic values, lend legitimacy to such symbols? This isn’t cultural pride; it’s a dangerous flirtation with Islamic extremism, wrapped in progressive packaging.

America deserves better than leaders who platform apologists for terror while ignoring the oppressed. Hammoud’s actions aren’t just hypocritical—they’re a betrayal of the freedoms that let him rise. If he truly stands for justice, denounce these ties now. Otherwise, Dearborn risks becoming a cautionary tale: how radical Islamic ideologies infiltrate the American heartland, one guided tour and framed Khomeini cover at a time.

Wake up – Dearborn’s walls aren’t just decorated; they’re the front line of Islamization already inside America’s heartland.

