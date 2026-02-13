Thanks to leaders like Rep. Chip Roy, who refused to be intimidated by well-funded Islamic and left-wing pressure machines, RAIR’s voice thundered through Congress.

Tuesday marked a historic victory for truth-tellers everywhere as RAIR Foundation USA took the stand in Congress, invited by fearless patriot Congressman Chip Roy. Our own powerhouse, Krista Schild, Texas Director at RAIR, delivered a gut-wrenching testimony that laid bare the stealth jihad ravaging Texas. This wasn’t just a hearing; it was a declaration of war against the radical networks infiltrating our communities, schools, and government. America, Texas is ground zero – and if we don’t act, the rest of the nation falls next.

In a packed congressional chamber, with the weight of our Constitution hanging in the balance, Krista Schild didn’t hold back. As a devoted Christian and former American Airlines flight attendant who watched the second plane slam into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, she spoke from the heart: “The world changed in that moment. Freedom itself was under siege.” We all thought the battle was overseas; but while we looked away, a deliberate invasion took root right here at home. Foreign and Islamic terror-tied networks quietly embedded themselves into every layer of Texas life, turning our neighborhoods into battlegrounds.

Krista painted a chilling picture: “Residents tell me their neighborhoods are becoming unrecognizable. Streets once familiar now echo with foreign calls to prayer that drown out church bells.” Veterans who risked everything overseas return to hometowns that resemble the Middle East they fought to defend us from. This is no accident – it’s a 1400-year Islamic immigration conquest pattern of settlement, infiltration, and eventual dominance. The Muslim Brotherhood’s infamous 1991 explanatory memorandum, entered into federal court evidence, calls it a “civilization jihadist process” to “destroy the West from within.” Texas has been captured for over 35 years.

The numbers are staggering and infuriating: Over 330 mosques – which CAIR calls their “infrastructure” and Erdoğan labels “our barracks.” At least 650 Islamic non-profits channeling dark influence. Dozens of Islamic schools and banks pushing Sharia-compliant finance. And more than $4 billion in taxpayer funds routed to these entities since 2017 alone.

Aggressive conversion campaigns target our children: Terror-tied groups enter public schools without parental consent, distributing Qurans, Sharia pamphlets, and hijabs to impressionable students. Take the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), slyly rebranded as “The Meadows” – an enclave led by Imam Yasser Qadi, who smears Jews and Christians as the “most evil of all evils” and demands an Islamic theocracy over our democracy. These are emerging no-go zones with active Sharia courts enforcing their supremacist laws.

Even our legislature isn’t safe. In the last session, two Pakistani-born representatives pushed over 20 bills advancing Sharia: Mandating halal food in Texas schools, establishing “Muslim Heritage Month,” and “Islamophobia” censorship laws to silence critics. Sharia enforcement patrols already pressure Houston Muslim businesses to conform, while imams berate those who speak out. Heartbreaking honor killings – Krista shared how her own family was connected to two young Texas girls murdered by their father for dating non-Muslims. “That pain drives me every day,” she testified. These aren’t isolated tragedies; they’re the fruits of a patient, multi-generational conquest.

Krista warned: “This is not assimilation. It’s strategic infiltration and conquest… Wherever Islam grows, freedom dies.” We must choose: Freedom under the Constitution or submission to Sharia.

Thanks to leaders like Rep. Chip Roy, who refused to be intimidated by well-funded Islamic and left-wing pressure machines, RAIR’s voice thundered through Congress. The People’s House belongs to Americans – not radical lobbies destroying us from within.

