RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The dodge is always the same: call every warning “bigotry,” then smuggle the ideology through the side door. That trick is over. The issue is not whether Muslims may worship freely. Of course they may. The issue is whether any political-religious system may build parallel authority inside America and demand immunity from scrutiny. The answer is no. Amy Mek’s testimony drew the real battlefield line: Constitution or Sharia supremacy, equal rights or religious hierarchy, free speech or blasphemy rules, American law or imported control systems. The West survives by defending its legal order, not apologizing it into surrender.

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LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
13m

To support the ongoing process and assist in a meaningful way I forwarded this short implicit video, done back in2017, to the Judiciary Committee. I repost here for all to easily see the oil & water realtiy and in the Founders words. Then after, my request is sharing as far and wide as possible. We in fact are at war with soulless entities, where you have absolutely no value. WE are the owners of this house, not the WEF, WHO, etc. https://vimeo.com/reviews/4b8c3f72-4529-47d0-8a92-b599672bfe90/videos/1172744567

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