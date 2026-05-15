At Part II of the “Sharia-Free America” hearing, RAIR Founder Amy Mek delivered devastating testimony proving that Islam and Sharia are fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution. She ripped the veil off the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration of schools, courts, and government, while Rep. Chip Roy directly confronted the growing Islamic threat. As Islamic operatives attempted to intimidate witnesses, one Baptist activist defended Sharia – exposing the dangerous alliance shielding Islam.

On May 13, 2026, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government convened Part II of the critical hearing titled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.” This follows RAIR Foundation USA’s powerful testimony in February’s Part I, where we laid out the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration of American institutions. Once again, brave patriots stood up to warn that Sharia is not a “religious” quirk – it is a hostile, totalitarian political ideology hell-bent on replacing the Constitution with Islamic supremacy.

RAIR’s own Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Amy Mek, delivered a no-holds-barred testimony that ripped the mask off the 1,400-year Islamic war on the West.

“Islam is a hostile, totalitarian political ideology using our freedom to destroy us.” “To every non-Muslim, it offers three choices: convert, submit, or die.”

She detailed the Muslim Brotherhood’s own blueprints – the 1982 “Project” and 1991 Explanatory Memorandum – proving their two-front strategy: build parallel Islamic societies that refuse assimilation while capturing schools, courts, and government from within. Texas, she warned, is Ground Zero, with over 650 Brotherhood-linked nonprofits, Sharia compounds like Yasir Qadhi’s EPIC City, voucher-funded Islamic schools, mosques preaching brutal Hudud punishments, and allegiance to Iran’s Supreme Leader – all while receiving taxpayer dollars.

Mek exposed how CAIR has trained 50,000 lawyers, journalists, and influencers to weaponize “Islamophobia” smears and rewrite history. She slammed the post-October 7 victimhood playbook, telling Rep. Grothman exactly what Americans see: CAIR and the Brotherhood operatives crying victim while their ideology fuels terror.

Ammon Blair, Senior Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, reinforced the constitutional red line: the Supremacy Clause and Equal Protection demand one rule of law – no parallel Sharia courts or civilizational jihad. He highlighted Texas Governor Abbott’s designation of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terror-linked groups and the state’s duty to block any system that subordinates the Constitution. Blair warned of Iran’s hybrid warfare through migration, nonprofits, and proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.

Marco Hunter-Lopez, the fearless 16-year-old sophomore from Wylie East High School in Texas, delivered his firsthand account of how public schools are being turned into dawah recruitment hubs. As founder of the school’s Republican Student Club, Marco faced months of delays, censored posters, and hostile interrogations – while the Muslim Students Association (MSA, the Brotherhood’s youth arm) and “Why Islam” (ICNA-linked) got free rein during lunch to distribute Qurans, “Understanding Shariah” pamphlets, conversion cards, and hijabs – complete with adult women demonstrating how to wear them on non-Muslim girls.

Administrators watched and did nothing; the principal even bragged about loving World Hijab Day. Marco’s viral video exposing this double standard triggered death threats, yet he stood tall. “Public schools must remain neutral,” he testified. “They cannot promote foreign legal systems incompatible with the Constitution.”

Predictably, one voice stood in opposition: Amanda Tyler, Executive Director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC). Tyler rejected the hearing’s premise, insisting that any focus on Sharia “sows fear” and “perpetuates stereotypes.” She claimed Sharia is simply “the path to water” guiding personal Muslim practice and warned that anti-Sharia measures violate religious freedom for all. Tyler pushed the tired line that government neutrality demands protecting every ideology equally – even one that explicitly rejects the Constitution.

Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.) directly dismantled Amanda Tyler’s defense of “religious liberty” for Sharia advocates. He listed major Islamic factions active in Texas and across America – Deobandi, Khomeinists, Salafis, Barelvis, and even Taliban-aligned elements – and asked Tyler point-blank whether these groups truly value religious liberty. “We are talking about radical Islamists setting up beachheads in our country,” Onder declared. “Why are you defending that?”

He listed horrors openly advocated by some imams in America: stoning of adulterers, honor killings, pedophilia in the form of child marriage, and female genital mutilation. “Why should we tolerate this in the name of religious liberty?” he demanded. Tyler had no substantive answer.

Amy Mek drove home the concept of mosques as beachheads. Citing Turkish President Erdogan, she noted that “the mosque is the beachhead.” When CAIR speaks of mosques, they refer to them as their infrastructure. Whether from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, or other Islamic powers, proxies are sent to build closed, parallel societies inside America. These are the beachheads of conquest.

In one of the most memorable moments of the hearing, Chairman Rep. Chip Roy directly challenged Amanda Tyler while she was defending Sharia. Tyler claimed total ignorance about the Pakistani rape gangs waging jihad on little girls across the UK. Roy wasn’t having it – he held her feet to the fire and refused to let her dodge the truth.

Then Amy Mek exposed the nightmare unfolding in real time: America has imported a conquest ideology with zero public education on its dangers, while politicians actively collaborate with the infiltrators.

RAIR has warned about the BJC’s dangerous role in the interfaith movement. This organization, while waving the banner of “religious liberty for all,” consistently aligns with policies and coalitions that shield Islam from scrutiny. BJC’s heavy emphasis on fighting “Christian nationalism” while downplaying the supremacist threat of Sharia perfectly serves the Brotherhood’s narrative: paint any warning about jihad as bigotry. Their interfaith partnerships and absolutist pluralism give cover to groups like CAIR and MPAC, enabling the very infiltration Congress is finally confronting. When Baptist voices prioritize protecting Islamic ideology over safeguarding the Judeo-Christian foundations of America, they become unwitting -or willing – accomplices in the civilization-jihad process.

Even as these patriots testified, the Brotherhood network showed its true colors. MPAC (Muslim Public Affairs Council) operatives – another documented Muslim Brotherhood front with roots in jihad apologetics and terror defense – packed the room to intimidate witnesses, including a 16-year-old boy. Amy Mek called them out by name: “I will never back down.”

The message from yesterday’s hearing could not be clearer: There is no middle ground. It is the Constitution or the Quran. Freedom or submission. America or the caliphate.

Watch the full hearing here:

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