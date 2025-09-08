Robert J. Bodisch, Sr., Retired Deputy Director and Chief of Staff of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has spent his life defending Texans and Americans from threats foreign and domestic. This week, RAIR Foundation USA proudly honors him as our Hero of the Week.

When Texans gathered in September to witness the graduation of Class B2–2025 at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Academy, they celebrated more than the 104 new troopers joining the ranks of one of the nation’s most elite law enforcement agencies. They also honored a man whose name has become synonymous with integrity, leadership, and national security excellence: Robert J. Bodisch, Sr.

Known affectionately as “Duke,” Bodisch has been a fixture in Texas law enforcement for more than four decades. His career stretched from the streets of Harris County as a young deputy sheriff to the national stage as a homeland security strategist. Along the way, he served as a United States Marine, Major General in the Texas State Guard, Assistant Director of Homeland Security, Chief of Staff at DPS, and ultimately as Deputy Director — a trajectory that cemented his reputation as one of the most respected public safety leaders in the country.

His influence extended far beyond Texas. Over decades of service, he traveled to more than 25 countries, meeting with law enforcement agencies worldwide, yet often remarked that none could match the professionalism, intensity, and excellence of Texas DPS. And even now, he has never stepped away from the mission.

Even in “retirement,” Bodisch continues his mission. Today, he serves as a Senior Fellow with the Center for Security Policy, offering wisdom drawn from decades on the front lines of America’s security battles, and he continues to consult with agencies and organizations that rely on his strategic wisdom. His steadfast counsel remains invaluable not only to the Texas DPS and national leaders facing evolving threats but also to us at RAIR Foundation, where we have had the distinct honor of publishing his insights and benefiting from his unmatched expertise.

A Ceremony of Honor and Legacy

The graduation ceremony was itself a testament to what Bodisch represents. With families, state leaders, and law enforcement dignitaries gathered in solemn pride, the atmosphere embodied the spirit of service and sacrifice. The Texas DPS Pipe and Drum Corps filled the hall with tradition, and the national anthem soared. Each new trooper prepared to swear an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” the Constitution.

An Elite Class of Troopers

Class B-2025 was unlike any before it. Out of 1,158 applicants, only 129 were invited into the Academy, 119 began, and just 104 graduated — a success rate of less than 9 percent. Over 14 demanding weeks, these recruits completed 554 hours of intensive instruction in everything from criminal law and crash investigation to crisis intervention and emergency medical care.

Their training culminated in a grueling Field Training Exercise with 25 real-world scenarios, followed by the traditional four-mile Legacy Run from DPS headquarters to the Texas Capitol — a rite of passage marking their place in the DPS family. Among them were 21 military veterans, 54 bilingual recruits, and men and women ranging in age from 24 to 51.

Among the distinguished guests, Bodisch stood out, not only for his résumé, but for his character. Introduced with reverence by DPS leadership, he was celebrated as a cornerstone of the modern Texas Department of Public Safety. Colonel Freeman Martin noted that even after retirement, Bodisch’s influence continues to guide and strengthen the agency during one of the most challenging security climates in history.

When Bodisch rose to deliver his remarks, he reminded the recruits of the timeless values that build real leaders: integrity, lifelong learning, critical thinking, and the courage to serve with both humility and strength. In his words, “Every citizen will see you as a leader, especially when you’re wearing that Texas tan.”

Why Bodisch Is Our Hero of the Week

At RAIR Foundation USA, we recognize individuals who not only serve but elevate the principles of duty, honor, and protection of the American people. Robert Bodisch embodies all of these.

A Marine Veteran : He transitioned directly from active duty to law enforcement without pause, carrying the warrior’s ethic into civilian service.

A Homeland Security Expert : As a Homeland Security leader, he played a central role in modernizing Texas DPS during a time of rapid and unprecedented threats, helping ensure the state was prepared to meet cartels, terrorism, and transnational crime head-on.

A Mentor and Leader: He continues to inspire new generations, reminding them that integrity and wisdom are as vital as tactics and training.

Bodisch’s recognition at the DPS graduation was more than ceremonial. It was a reminder that America still produces leaders and men whose example can carry us through dark times. As anti-police rhetoric spreads across the nation, Texas stood tall to honor one of its finest, proving that the values of service and sacrifice are not just alive, but thriving.

A Final Word

On that stage, beneath the Lone Star flag, Robert J. Bodisch, Sr., reminded every Texan present of what it means to live a life of service. For his decades of devotion to our state and nation, and for his unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of protectors, RAIR Foundation USA is proud to name Robert J. Bodisch, Sr., our Hero of the Week.

At RAIR, we have been profoundly honored to call Robert Bodisch not only a friend, but a light in this fight for our country. Like the recruits he addressed, we too have benefited from his wisdom, guidance, and steady encouragement. His contributions to our work have strengthened us, inspired us, and reminded us what true patriotism looks like.

God bless Robert Bodisch, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the great state of Texas.

See the entire Texas DPS Trooper Class B-2025 Graduation Ceremony below:

