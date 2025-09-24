At the annual meeting in Pembroke, Ontario this past August, RAIR’s own Vlad Tepes took the stage to tackle one of the greatest challenges facing every one of us today: the weaponization of information against the Western world.

In his presentation, Vlad exposed how Marxist thought continues to shape strategies of attack and deception, fueling the broader information war that is systematically dismantling our civilization. His talk drew upon decades of research and highlighted essential resources that reveal how ideological subversion operates today.

Key Themes and Resources

Vlad highlighted a range of essential materials supporting the central thesis of his talk: that communist systems of thought have fundamentally reshaped Western culture and legal systems.

He pointed to several background resources that document and prove these concepts, including how ideological projects such as the so-called “Trans-scam” are being used to undermine how Western societies understand sex and gender roles.

Below is a list of recommended materials for those seeking a deeper understanding of the issues raised in his presentation in the audio presentation above.

Herbert Marcuse – Repressive Tolerance

One of the first resources Vlad cited was Herbert Marcuse’s doctrine of Repressive Tolerance. This Frankfurt School concept argues that free speech should be applied selectively—silencing opposition to the communist revolution while amplifying voices that advance it. Far from academic theory, this doctrine is visible today in the pervasive censorship regimes that label dissenting ideas as “hate” or “intolerance.”

Watch explainer

Jürgen Habermas – Manufactured Consensus

Marcuse’s student Jürgen Habermas expanded these ideas, building intellectual frameworks to suppress “counter-revolutionary” ideas by branding them racist, intolerant, or illegitimate, while presenting radical ideology as public consensus. These mechanisms explain how unpopular ideas are imposed on society under the illusion of democratic agreement.

This comes from Jürgen Habermas, a second-generation disciple of the Frankfurt School, and was labelled, “Discourse Theory”.

Maj. Stephen Coughlin – Subverting America and the West

A significant portion of Vlad’s presentation drew upon the work of retired U.S. military intelligence officer Maj. Stephen Coughlin. Through extensive research, Coughlin has documented how leftist ideology subverts America from within. His landmark essay, REPORT: Re-Remembering the Mis-Remembered Left: The Left’s Strategy and Tactics To Transform America, remains essential reading for understanding how these same processes apply across all Western nations.

Also important is the work of James Lindsay, who, in a short but incisive video, unpacks the concept of “Queer.” As Lindsay explains, this is not simply a sexual orientation but a deliberately political category. Its purpose is to gather together all non-normative sexual and gender identities and weaponize them as attack vectors against Western Civilization itself.

This helps to demystify the whole concept of “Queers for Palestine”.

The Trans Movement: Marxism in Action

At a Trans Pride march in Ottawa in 2024, the master of ceremonies stood on Bank Street near Parliament Hill. He spelled out what she described as the “three Cs” — the root of the problem: Capitalism, Colonialism, and Christianity.

Far from a spontaneous slogan, this framing reflects deeply Marxist positions. Each “C” is treated not as a historic or cultural reality, but as a weaponized concept—redefined and reframed to dismantle classical civilization itself.

In July 2023, RAIR Foundation published an in-depth article exposing the true nature of the Trans movement—not as a campaign for minority rights, but as a deliberate effort to dismantle the very concept of the “normal” in Western Civilization. Far from being about individual freedoms, it functions as an assault on how we understand ourselves, our relationships, and the foundations of society itself.

This context is crucial for recognizing how such movements fit seamlessly into the larger framework of communist narrative warfare against the West.

RAIR has conducted numerous interviews with Stephen Coughlin over the years, but here are some of the most recent. These discussions are transformative—comparable to his landmark essay on the left, which leaves the reader changed from the first page to the last. This particular interview was conducted by Vlad Tepes alongside Dr. Sam Dubé.

The following interview examines the true purpose behind the constant Islamic-communist protests against Israel. In this November 2024 discussion, Stephen Coughlin exposes how these demonstrations fit into broader intersectional lines of attack against the West.

His following report addresses feminism as a direct attack on the family. Unlike his earlier works, this one is considerably shorter and focuses specifically on how feminism operates as a Marxist assault on the family unit — and, ironically, how it harms women most of all.

Two audiobooks are recommended in Vlad’s talk. One is George Orwell’s 1984, especially the essay on Newspeak at the end of the book, and Bella Dodd, the communist activist in the US’s autobiography, where she explains why she did the things she did to undermine the US, and more importantly, how she undermined distinctly patriotic American institutions.

This essay, Canada: How the Communists Took Control by Alan Stang (April 1971), examines how communists consolidated power in Canada—and it is a powerful read.

One of the most effective narrative weapons used against us today is the perpetual Amer-Indian victimhood narrative. Like so many other ideological attacks, it takes small kernels of truth and distorts them into sweeping accusations designed to undermine Western civilization itself.

Take the ubiquitous land acknowledgements. These pledges are not about history or respect. They are a form of dialectical negation, stripping away our moral standing to resist mass migration and cultural replacement. If we are told we have “no right to be here,” then how can we object to demographic changes deliberately designed to erase us down below the roots?

For those who want to dig deeper, the book Grave Error carefully dismantles the myths around Canada’s residential schools graves narrative attack. Yet as with climate change, the key is not just uncovering the truth behind the lies—it is recognizing the purpose of the lie.

The same principle applies to the vaccine debate. The question was never simply whether they were “safe and effective.” The real question was: Who has the right to dictate what medical treatment free people must take?

For those seriously interested in information warfare Disinformation, Natalie Grant is indispensable. Written in the 1990s, it explains Soviet techniques of psychological and cultural subversion with startling clarity. Every few pages, one cannot help but think of Trudeau—and now Carney—as living examples of those strategies at work.

Interestingly, the book is not available on Amazon.ca, though it can be purchased on Amazon.com. Perhaps yet another reminder of why Canada may be better off as America’s 51st state.

Share