One of the very few elected officials in America willing to call these groups what they are, Rep. Randy Fine just unloaded - and he didn’t hold back.

Rep. Fine has been sounding the alarm for YEARS.

Today, after Texas and Florida officially designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood under state authority, he doubled down:

“CAIR is a Muslim terror front group. They have undermined our institutions and brought Sharia Law to the United States. I’m glad to see Governor Greg Abbott and Governor Ron Desantis taking action… It’s time to bring this nationwide.”

Then, in a new interview, he went even harder:

“There is no question CAIR is a Muslim terror front group trying to undermine our institutions… making Americans hate each other… and bringing Sharia law to the U.S. This is a Judeo-Christian nation - there’s no room for this crap.”

Fine points to what we all see:

Dearborn’s mayor telling Christians they’re not welcome

Minneapolis blasting the Adhan at 5 AM

CAIR pushing political Islam into schools, courts, and culture

A national network of pressure campaigns targeting Americans who speak up

Randy Fine is right - Texas and Florida did what every red state must now do.

Alabama.

Georgia.

Arizona.

Oklahoma.

Kentucky.

Where are you? Let's Go!

PATRIOTS CALL YOUR LEADERS - DEMAND ACTION!

If two governors can stand up to CAIR’s billion-dollar pressure machine, NO other state has an excuse.

This is the moment.

This is the model.

Make it national.

THANK YOU, REP. FINE - LET'S GO AMERICA!

