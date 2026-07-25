Utah has an Islam problem and it is spreading fast. Two Muslim men, brought in as minors under the Biden administration, were just caught and charged with raping two 13-year-old girls. They are using social media to lure underage girls and sexually assault them and they see nothing wrong with it.

Utah, a deep red Christian state, is in a lot of trouble. Residents have been repeatedly warned about the Somalification of their state by Amy Mek at RAIR Foundation, but the Muslim conversion in their state just keeps rolling on. Rape jihad has now arrived in Utah.

Not only has the DSA and Muslims taken over the Democratic Party in that state, but the police force there is also being filled with adherents to the Religion of Peace just like in New York City, Dearborn, and elsewhere. Sadly, instead of fighting the conquest, the Mormon Church is actually aiding it, believing they are helping the needy.

The Somalification of Utah

From RAIR:

As RAIR Foundation first exposed in April, Utah is undergoing a calculated “Somalification” driven by Obama’s redistricting machine and the imported DSA Somali network. The 27-year-old Somali Muslim candidate Liban Mohamed, son of Somali immigrants, has now scored a stunning upset at the Utah Democratic Party state convention, winning the majority of delegates after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting and defeating former Congressman Ben McAdams. In his victory video, Mohamed openly bragged to the crowd: “I’m asking each and every one of you to join us – join the 50 refugees that we got elected as delegates… It’s time for us to lead. On June 23, we are going to win. Let’s go!” This is not organic political engagement – it is demographic conquest in real time, with hand-picked Somali refugees now controlling key delegate positions in the newly rigged 1st Congressional District.

The result is a huge influx of Muslims and the building of mosques, as well as a massive rise in crime and culture shock. What was one of the safest states in the Union with Christian moral clarity is now turning into a Third World hellhole, and it has to stop. It is the Red/Green Axis in action.

Rape Jihad via the Biden Administration

Under former President Biden’s administration, two “Arab migrants” were let into the country. They proceeded to relocate to Murray, Utah. Both of these 18-year-old Muslim men have now been charged with raping 13-year-old girls while they were at a local park. They have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The men seemed genuinely puzzled, as if they had done nothing wrong. According to their religion, they didn’t. That’s the problem.

This happened last month on June 24 and is just now surfacing in the news. Police officers approached a vehicle that was in the park and observed people hastily putting their clothes back on inside. According to the Post Millennial, there were multiple used condoms outside the car, where they found an 18-year-old male as well as a 13-year-old girl.

Yousef Muzin Yousef was arrested on the scene. The other man, Ali Odai Emad, was also arrested shortly after that.

The teenage girl told the police that her friend had just left with Emad and that they had also had sexual intercourse in the car.

“I’ll be honest, I was having sex; is that illegal here, like in the park?” Yousef asked the police officers after he was loaded into the squad car and transported to MPD headquarters.

The girl who was with Yousef confessed to the officers at a local hospital that she felt as if she were pressured into the sexual act and that she was a virgin.

Both of the Muslim men admitted they knew the girls were underage, according to Border Hawk. The men were charged with the rape of a child and are now facing charges of lewdness involving a child and sexual abuse of a child.

This was not happenstance. These predators utilized a number of social media platforms to meet underage girls, lure them somewhere, and then rape them.

ABC4 reported that authorities believe they used similar tactics to get in contact with other potential victims as well. The two Muslim men were let into the US as minors under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Police are asking for potential victims to come forward.

“On June 24, 2026, the Murray Police Department arrested Yousef Muzin Yousef for the sexual abuse, rape, and lewdness involving a child. Yousef was admitted to the United States in 2022 under the Biden administration. On June 24, 2026, the Murray Police Department arrested Ali Emad Odai Emad for lewdness involving a child and sexual abuse of a child. Odai Emad was admitted to the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration,” DHS said in a statement concerning the arrests.

It is undetermined which country the men came from because the Salt Lake County jail system recently made changes so that country of origin is not made public. You can thank the Democratic leadership of the city for that.

Utah is still a GOP-majority state, but if they don’t do something and fast, Muslims and communists will fully control what was once the reddest state in the Union.

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