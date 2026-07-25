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Wilma
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This is the same type of rape gang activity that Muslims have brought to Europe, as detailed in the UK rape gang inquiry report: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf.

Everyone should read it! The mainstream media will not report on this outrageous, disgusting, evil crime wave!

Weak, amoral liberals enable this because they would rather allow girls to be abused than risk being called racist! And Islam is not a race!

There are 5 verses in the Koran that permit sex slavery:

Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.

Muslim men raping non-Muslim girls is not regarded as immoral in Islam.

These foreign-born Muslims must be de-naturalized and deported ASAP!

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