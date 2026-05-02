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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Credit where it’s due: Peter Cardwell did what British media almost never does—he asked the obvious questions and refused to drown in interfaith syrup. After Jews are attacked in London, the public deserves more than scripted condemnations and “nothing to see here” theology. If slogans, doctrines, and imported hatreds are feeding violence, then say so. Dialogue is fine. Denial is deadly. Britain keeps treating each outrage like an isolated misunderstanding while Jewish citizens live with rising fear. That is cowardice dressed as tolerance. Cardwell pulled back the curtain. Now the question is whether anyone in Britain has the spine to keep looking.

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