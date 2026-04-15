Orange County — once the heart of the Reagan Revolution and a bulwark of American values — is surrendering acre by acre to a deliberate campaign of Islamic institution-building.

The Islamic Society of Orange County (ISOC) in Garden Grove is forging ahead with a massive “ISOC Reimagined” Master Site Plan that will transform its already sprawling 5.2+ acre campus into a self-contained Islamic enclave serving over 10,000 Muslims.

This is not a simple place of worship. It is the blueprint for a parallel society operating under Sharia law on American soil — complete with its own mosque, school, mortuary, café, thrift store, food pantry, and revenue-generating operations. Construction could begin as early as this year or in 2027 after preliminary city approval.

ISOC, already Southern California’s largest Muslim community center, is openly planning for “50 more years” of expansion following its 50th anniversary.

The group’s own 1994 Restated By-Laws spell out the endgame in detail. Every single act of the Society, including governance, finances, education, and dispute resolution, “must conform to Shariah (Quran & Sunnah).”

Download By-Laws here: bylaws-1

Disagreements are settled not by American courts but by the Religious Director and outside Islamic scholars whose word is final. Members can be expelled for violating Islamic principles.

All property is locked into a WAQF, permanently dedicated “in perpetuity to the implied ownership of Allah” under Islamic law, making it virtually impossible to ever sell or repurpose under California rules.

Disputes with the organization trigger binding Islamic arbitration.

Members explicitly waive rights to U.S. courts, jury trials, and standard legal remedies. The structure operates as a Majlis-e-Shura under Sharia principles, enforcing “promoting what is right and forbidding what is wrong” (Maruf & Munker).

Assets cannot be used outside strict religious purposes, and active membership is restricted to Muslims only.

This appears to be a deliberate separation, not integration. These bylaws were rewritten after internal disputes precisely to create a financially, legally, and educationally insulated Islamic society inside the United States.

The crown jewel of the expansion? Further growth of the Orange Crescent School, already enrolling over 490–530 students in a K-12 Islamic environment. Children are being educated in a parallel system from pre-K onward.

Every new facility, every new student, every new acre cements a growing, self-sustaining Islamic voting bloc that is already flipping once-conservative Orange County blue. Land is permanently removed from the normal real estate market. Disputes are handled outside U.S. courts. Children are indoctrinated in a separate system.

This is how parallel societies are built — not overnight, but acre by acre, bylaw by bylaw, school by school.

California already struggles with integration in some communities. Handing over more control to a Shariah-first model accelerates the problem.

Locals deserve to know what’s really being built in their backyard. Orange County — and America — needs to pay attention.

What do you think happens when these hubs reach critical mass?

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