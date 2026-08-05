The Red-Green Alliance is assailing Florida, pushing DSAer Angie Nixon who recently posed with radical Linda Sarsour wearing a hijab, cementing her useful idiot label. The Muslims and communists are storming the Sunshine State attempting to gain power and a foothold there. Aug. 18th is the first line of defense.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Deep red Florida is on CAIR’s to-do list as the Islamic organization and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) link arms in promoting DSAer Angie Nixon for the Democratic Senate nomination in another huge, flashing sign that the Red-Green Alliance is on the move in the Sunshine State. A picture is worth a thousand words, and on Instagram, Linda Sarsour proudly posted a picture of Nixon in a hijab hanging with her Muslim sisters. That says it all.

Another Leftist Dhimmi Donning a Hijab

From Sarsour:

The signs!



Went to support my sister and friend @angieforfl who is running for US Senate in Florida. We went to a mosque together to meet Muslim voters and I took her in to the prayer area. I opened a container to find her a hijab and BAM a hot pink hijab was right on top – her favorite and signature color – it was meant to be. Then she sat down with the women and we listened to the imam preach. He preached about racism and why Islam is anti-racist religion. He encouraged our community to dig deep to root out anti-black racism in our communities. I mean it was beautiful and it was meant to be.



We then connected with organizers to talk about what’s left to do to ensure Angie wins this nomination! If you have any family and friends in Florida (the whole state) tell them to vote for Angie on or before August 18th.



Please make calls for Angie and donate what you can!



We believe in you Florida!

(Video Credit: WJCT Public Media)

Florida… this is “Jihad the Vote” and a dhimmi like Nixon is the perfect stealth foot soldier in the Democratic Party to push not only communism, but Islam. She’s a useful idiot – one of many being promoted by the Red-Green Alliance this election season.

The Hollowing Out of the Democratic Party

Understand what is going on here. The Democratic Party is being hollowed out. Establishment Democrats are being purged so a newer, younger set of communists can take their place. Marxists who align themselves with Islam, believing it will help them gain power. Just remember that the Islamic beast they believe will help them will devour them in the end. “What’s past is prologue.”

A perfect example of this is Democrat Alex Vindman, a thoroughly repulsive individual and part of the old guard. Nixon is looking to push him out of the running in the August 18 primary so she can take on Republican Florida Sen. Ashley Moody, the former state attorney general who Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year to take Marco Rubio’s place when he became US Secretary of State.

In the polls, Moody wins either way at this point, which is reassuring. She was leading Vindman by 10 percentage points, 50% to 40%, with 7% of respondents undecided two weeks ago. Moody also led Nixon by eight percentage points, 50% to 42%, with 6% undecided.

The DSAer has her work cut out for her as Vindman has an impressive war chest of reportedly $10 million.

DSA to the Rescue Wielding Its Anti-Israel Stance

Nixon is supported by Jacksonville activist and podcaster Jamil Davis and Brit Robinson, a Democratic Socialist who’s running against Rep. Aaron Bean in Northeast Florida’s 4th District. Naturally, Robinson is demanding to know why Vindman (a retired military officer who acted as a leftist whistleblower against President Trump) and the US armed forces are supporting Israel and military action in Iran.

Antisemitism and Islam go together like peanut butter and jelly in the DSA. Vindman is Jewish, an immediate disqualifier for the communists and followers of Allah.

Ironically, Vindman is another example of a self-loathing Jew. He wants a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Never, ever going to happen.

“I’m very much concerned about a policy that undermines a two-state solution. That includes this idea of settlers infringing on the viability of a state. I have been consistently critical of a (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu administration that has undermined a two-state solution. I think this war has gone on too long. And, frankly, (it’s) a war that should have wound down a long time ago. I’m committed to the security of the state of Israel. …You can do both of those things,” the squishy former officer stated at a rally attempting to win over the antisemitic vote.

Despite Vindman being an open borders, anti-ICE, eat-the-rich, vote-rigging communist… he’s just not radical enough for the DSA. Plus, he’s Jewish.

Nixon’s Radical Antics for the Working-Class

Nixon is a leftist bomb-thrower in the Florida Legislature who’s been reprimanded for using a bullhorn on the floor and arrested for protesting outside of Gov. DeSantis’ office. She seeks to become the first Jaxson to serve in the US Senate in 90 years. She views her candidacy as returning power to working-class Floridians. There’s that working-class talking point again.

“I am the only candidate in this race that’s willing to give a voice to the people, that’s willing to listen to the people, willing to listen to uplift their concerns because I’m the only one that’s willing to talk to them, to hear what their concerns are,” Nixon declared at a rally.

Nixon has called “mass incarceration and mass deportation” as “moral failures” and vows to abolish ICE.

The Red-Green Alliance

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation lays out the Nixon play in Florida by the DSA/CAIR/Linda Sarsour:

WARNING RED STATE FLORIDA You are under direct attack from the Deadly Red-Green Alliance. Dhimmi Angie Nixon – DSA member, Senate candidate from Jacksonville / Northeast Florida (Duval County, District 13) – is pictured wearing the Sharia hijab, smiling with radical Linda Sarsour and a group of sharia-adherent Muslim operatives. This is not “community outreach” Angie! This is the Red-Green Axis fully exposed. To deliver the Islamic vote, every progressive eventually bows – even in the red states where they are gaining MASSIVE POWER! They platform Linda Sarsour. They stand with CAIR. They push Muslim heritage resolutions. They issue Ramadan greetings. And they put on the hijab to signal complete submission. At the same time, Nixon has shared stages with hard-left groups including Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Students for a Democratic Society while fighting law-and-order bills. Marxists need the numbers. Islam needs the foothold. Together they form the Deadly Red-Green Alliance now operating inside Red State Florida. History is clear: once they believe they have conquered the country, the Marxists and the Muslims will turn on each other and fight for control. The useful idiots on the Left always realize too late that their “allies” never intended to share power. The photo says everything. Progressives will wear the Sharia hijab, silence criticism, and sell out Western values for votes. Florida voters, especially in Jacksonville and Duval County, reject this submission. Expose the Red-Green threat. August 18 primary is the first line of defense.

Progressive elected officials of Central Florida have drunk the DSA Kool-Aid big time and have thrown their collective support behind Nixon.

“She is going to take that fight to Washington, DC, where we need it most right now,” Congressman Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, told WESH.com.

Nixon, a state representative from Jacksonville, received endorsements from her colleagues in the Florida Legislature — Rep. Anna Eskamani and state Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis — as well as Frost, who is a raving leftist lunatic.

“If you’re ready to take back Florida for working people, for the average Floridian: Angie Nixon. Let’s get it done,” Frost asserted.

She wants to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour, is for universal childcare, and Medicare for all. Nixon is also a huge believer in jacking up federal taxes on corporations.

It is unlikely that Nixon will beat Moody if she gets the nod in the primary, but she is a dangerous example of the kind of candidate the communists and those such as CAIR are pushing in the Red-Green Alliance.

Floridians, get out and vote like your freedom depends on it, because it does.

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