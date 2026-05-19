New Jersey – home to one of America’s highest Muslim population densities – is witnessing the red-green axis in full force. Egyptian-born surgeon Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, who has documented ties to the Blind Sheikh, is surging as the Justice Democrats-endorsed candidate for NJ-12. Backed by Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, CAIR Action, AJP Action, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition, and millions from the pro-Palestine American Priorities PAC, Hamawy blends far-left socialism with Islamic causes.

New Jersey, home to one of the highest Muslim population densities in the United States, is now a glaring example of what happens when large-scale Islamic immigration combines with aggressive bloc voting. As Muslim communities grow in size and concentration, demands for Sharia accommodations, parallel societies, and policies that prioritize Islamic interests over American ones intensify dramatically. This Islamic conquest through the ballot box is no longer theoretical – it is unfolding in real time in the Garden State.

While Islam embeds itself deeper into our institutions, another far-left group – Justice Democrats – is once again teaming up with Islamic networks to install a Muslim candidate in Congress. Enter Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, the Egyptian-born surgeon and Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, who recently celebrated his spot on the Justice Democrats slate.

In the May 4, 2026, reel from @hamawyfornj, Hamawy beams:

“I’m so grateful to be part of the incredible Justice Democrats slate this cycle! Momentum is building, but big money is coming for our campaign. We need your help to fight back.”

This is the red-green axis in action: socialist revolutionaries (the “red”) locking arms with Islam (the “green”) to seize power from within the Democratic Party. Justice Democrats routinely teams up with the Sunrise Movement – a youth climate group tied to Antifa, pushing “ecological socialism,” the Green New Deal, and the overthrow of the “billionaire two-party system” – and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), one of the most extreme far-left organizations in the U.S. DSA advocates for the nationalization of major industries, Medicare for All as a step toward single-payer socialism, the abolition of ICE and borders, defunding the police, prison abolition, massive wealth redistribution through reparations and taxes on the rich, and the complete dismantling of capitalism in favor of a socialist economy.

Both organizations frequently collaborate with Justice Democrats on primaries to install Squad-style radicals. This alliance was on full display in their repeated collaborations supporting far-left Pennsylvania candidate Chris Rabb (who recently appeared with Hasan Piker). The group has also received funding from the Unity & Justice Fund, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked CAIR.

Hamawy is the perfect candidate for this dangerous alliance: a combat veteran who now proudly touts his “humanitarian” missions inside Hamas-controlled Gaza, while hiding a deeply disturbing personal history with the Blind Sheikh. As Front Page Magazine’s Daniel Greenfield exposed just days ago, the red flags go back decades.

The Blind Sheikh Connection

Born in Egypt and brought to the U.S. as an infant to Egyptian immigrant parents, Hamawy testified as a defense witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman – the “Blind Sheikh” convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing plot and a spiritual leader for al-Qaeda-linked terror networks.

Court transcripts from the 1995 trial reveal Hamawy had a years-long personal association with the terrorist mastermind. He accompanied Abdel-Rahman on a 13-hour van ride to Michigan for an Islamic conference where the Sheikh ranted about “conquering the land of the infidels.”

Rahman insisted that the group get a larger van specifically to accommodate all six of them – including Hamawy. If Hamawy were unimportant, the Sheikh could have simply dropped him and taken the smaller car. At the time, Rahman wasn’t just attending conferences – he was traveling the country raising money for what would become Al Qaeda. The terrorists around him were extremely paranoid about spies and security. An FBI informant had to work hard and risk his life to penetrate the circle. Yet the young med student Hamawy was casually sitting there, directly behind the Sheikh, with no apparent concern from the group as Rahman openly discussed violence.

Prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald questioned Hamawy, accusing him of trying to protect the Sheikh and not wanting him to “look bad.”

Muslim Brotherhood networks in Egypt have long recruited in medicine and engineering – Hamawy’s background fits the pattern perfectly. He was never charged (Democrats and their media allies will scream “Islamophobia”), but this is the same candidate now running for Congress in a district with a significant Muslim population.

Hamawy promotes his patriotic image as a combat surgeon – Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army/New Jersey National Guard Medical Corps, deploying to Baghdad’s 31st Combat Support Hospital and saving then-Major Tammy Duckworth’s life after her Black Hawk was shot down in 2004. But how did a man with documented ties to the Blind Sheikh – an al-Qaeda-linked cleric who called Americans “descendants of apes and pigs” and urged jihad against the U.S. – slip through military vetting, enlist, deploy to a combat zone, and rise to Lt. Colonel?

Gaza “Volunteer” Work: Medical Aid or Hamas Sympathy Tour?

Hamawy provided medical care at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, in May 2024 as part of a Palestinian-American Medical Association mission. Khan Younis is a notorious Hamas stronghold – home base for leaders like Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed Sinwar (killed by IDF in a May 2025 strike on a Hamas command center under the hospital itself). The IDF has repeatedly exposed tunnels beneath the European Hospital used as command centers for the October 7 massacre, with Hamas embedding military operations in civilian medical facilities. There is extensive documentation of Hamas’ tunnel network and their use of the site for terror planning and hostage-holding.

The IDF has detained dozens of medical personnel from hospitals like Nasser (Khan Younis) and Kamal Adwan, including directors accused of being active Hamas operatives or using facilities as terror hubs – such as Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, held since late 2024 on Hamas membership suspicions. Raids uncovered Hamas fighters disguising themselves among staff, with over 100 arrests in single operations at Gaza medical sites. This raises serious questions over Hamawy’s work at the European hospital.

Last month, Hamawy sat for a friendly interview with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, recounting his Gaza experiences and leveling accusations against the U.S. military. Piker has a well-documented history as a terrorist sympathizer: openly applauding Hamas terrorism, downplaying the mass rapes and sexual violence of October 7 as “not verified” or irrelevant to the “dynamic,” excusing Hamas actions as “resistance,” calling his favorite flag the Hezbollah flag, and praising Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

He has also worked with the Princeton chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which has documented ties to Hamas networks. National SJP (tied to American Muslims for Palestine/AMP) glorified the October 7 Hamas massacre as a “historic win for the Palestinian resistance,” praised Hamas terrorists as “martyrs,” endorsed targeting Israeli civilians, and organized “Days of Rage” calling for “armed confrontation.” SJP chapters have flown PFLP and Hezbollah flags, and promoted images of convicted PFLP terrorists like Leila Khaled. SJP receives funding and training from AMP, which itself has deep ties to Hamas-linked financing networks.

The Full Red-Green Endorsement Rolodex – and Dark Money from American Priorities PAC

Hamawy’s backers read like a who’s who of the axis: Justice Democrats, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition Activate, Track AIPAC, PAL PAC, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action), and, predictably, CAIR Action.

AJP Action is the political arm of the AMP/AJP network – riddled with Holy Land Foundation and Hamas ties. AMP’s board and leadership include figures like Salah Sarsour (who was recently detained by ICE for ties to Hamas funding and raising money for the convicted Holy Land Foundation terror front), and multiple former Holy Land Foundation (HLF)/Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP) operatives. The HLF was shut down by the U.S. government after funneling $12.4 million to Hamas; its leaders were convicted of terror financing. Some of the same leadership from IAP is now part of AMP.

Fueling it all is the brand-new American Priorities PAC, a pro-Palestine super PAC. It’s funneling $2 million into Hamawy’s race. The PAC raised $3.8 million in its first three months from just 12 donors. Half came from two major players: Mohammed Waqas and Omer Hasan ($1 million each). Both were top funders of pro-Zohran Mamdani super PACs. Waqas and Hasan poured hundreds of thousands (Hasan alone gave $250k in one reported tranche) into the socialist’s mayoral bid. Hasan, is a former VP at AppLovin – the tech firm accused of national security risks and alleged Chinese Communist Party ties via major investor Hao Tang, linked to money laundering and CCP operations.

Another donor, Amir Nathoo (board member of Tech for Palestine), funneled $100k into the PAC. As RAIR Foundation previously reported, Tech for Palestine (T4P) operates as a digital jihadist network – a Silicon Valley-backed operation where high-level tech executives equip pro-Hamas activists with tools for online warfare, coordinated Wikipedia manipulation, mass-reporting/censorship campaigns, and global protest orchestration.

New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition Activate: Mobilizing Muslim Voters

Hamawy also received an endorsement from the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition Activate, a group openly mobilizing Muslim voters and PAC-style influence in Democratic primaries. This is part of the pattern we’ve seen nationwide: Muslim voting blocs and PACs are quietly reshaping New Jersey politics, funneling influence into candidates who prioritize Islamic foreign policy over American interests. These coalitions use bloc voting, voter guides, and “civic activation” to elect aligned Democrats, often in partnership with CAIR, Emgage, and similar groups.

In a stark illustration of this bloc-voting machine at work, the NJ Muslim Civic Coalition Activate co-hosted a “historic first” CD-12 Candidate Forum on Super Bowl Sunday alongside CAIR Action NJ, Emgage Action, and other Muslim groups at the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton in West Windsor. Nearly 200 Muslim community members turned out to grill candidates on issues ranging from healthcare and foreign policy to AIPAC donations and Gaza. Dr. Hamawy himself appeared and fielded questions alongside 11 other candidates. Organizers hailed the event as proof of the “growing civic participation and political engagement of Muslim voters,” with CAIR’s Omayma Mansour declaring it strengthens democracy by making candidates “responsive to our communities.” This is precisely the kind of coordinated Muslim voter mobilization RAIR has warned about for years – turning mosques into political war rooms to lock in Islamic priorities.

The Islamic Takeover of New Jersey Politics

The June 2 primary could hand the red-green axis another foothold in Congress. Hamawy is running on a radical platform that includes defunding the military, abolishing ICE, and dismantling the Department of Homeland Security – policies that would leave America defenseless against both external threats and internal infiltration. This directly serves Islamic priorities by weakening border enforcement, national security institutions, and the ability to vet or deport individuals tied to terrorist networks, effectively clearing the path for further demographic conquest and unchecked migration.

This is exactly what happens when a state develops a large Muslim population percentage: voting blocs form, politicians cater directly to Muslim demands, and policies shift toward Islamic priorities.

New Jersey, home to one of the largest Muslim population densities in the United States, is now placing Islamic priorities and support for Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups at the forefront of its politics. A man who came from Egypt, where the Muslim Brotherhood was founded – and was directly associated with the Blind Sheikh, a key Muslim Brotherhood-linked terrorist who became a spiritual leader for al-Qaeda, is now being propelled by groups that openly champion Muslim Brotherhood offshoots and allies such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

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