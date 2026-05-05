In Irving, Texas, Muslim candidate Fahad Ahmed won City Council District 6 with 50.6% of the vote, while incumbent Muslim Councilman Abdul Khabeer advanced to a runoff against fellow Muslim Tammam Alwan for Place 3, following coordinated voter outreach by the Irving Muslims PAC.

Irving, Texas is now witnessing a rapid acceleration of Islamic political infiltration through organized Muslim voter blocs. On May 2, 2026, candidate Fahad Ahmed secured a full victory in Place 6, becoming councilman-elect with 50.6% of the vote. Incumbent Muslim Councilman Abdul Khabeer advanced to a runoff after defeating fellow Muslim Tammam Alwan for Place 3.

This is the deliberate strategy of Muslim voter blocs: coordinated candidate forums, post-prayer voter registration drives, and PAC endorsements designed to elect aligned Muslim candidates and seize local power. The Irving Muslims PAC is the engine driving this Muslim voter bloc strategy.

The group has hosted multiple candidate forums, including a mayoral forum on March 25, a District 6 council forum on April 1, and an online Place 2 candidate forum scheduled for May 19 ahead of the runoff. They also organized a voter registration drive at Las Colinas Islamic Center immediately after Friday prayers on March 27 (which also hosted the mayoral forum). These events consolidate Muslim political power and pressure candidates to align with Islamic priorities.

Abdul Khabeer, the incumbent Muslim councilman advancing to the runoff, has deep ties to the Islamic Center of Irving. He serves on the mosque’s Construction Committee, helping oversee physical expansion and development projects for the center. The Islamic Center of Irving is part of the larger mosque-centered Islamic network rapidly building parallel societies across the Dallas-Fort Worth area – serving as central hubs linking housing, education, Sharia-compliant services, and political access, enabling Muslims to live “as if in the homeland” without assimilation. This network, one of the densest in the country, includes hundreds of mosques, Islamic schools, and nonprofits in Irving, Plano, Richardson, and Frisco, creating generational continuity through youth programs and institutional expansion.

Tammam Alwan, Khabeer’s previous opponent, sits at the very center of a large Islamic network. As Secretary of the Board of Trustees at Valley Ranch Islamic Center – one of the largest and most influential mosques in the Dallas-Fort Worth area – Alwan holds real decision-making power inside a mosque that functions as a major Islamic hub across North Texas.

Valley Ranch Islamic Center’s longtime Resident Scholar is Dr. Omar Suleiman. Suleiman has built a reputation for defending individuals and organizations tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and participating in overseas training programs in Turkey alongside figures such as banned Muslim Brotherhood operative Tareq Al-Suwaidan. When ICE detained Marwan Marouf, a Muslim American Society leader tied to the Holy Land Five, Suleiman called the action an “abduction” and vowed to fight it.

This same powerful network helped deliver another victory. Fahad Ahmed, the newly elected councilman, was endorsed by the Irving Muslims PAC and the far-left Sunrise Movement. Ahmed serves as President of the Valley Ranch Master Association – the HOA in the immediate neighborhood surrounding Valley Ranch Islamic Center.

The Sunrise Movement is a radical “youth climate” organization closely tied to Antifa. It is funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which gave the group $2 million between 2019 and 2023. Sunrise is part of the “red-green axis” – the alignment between far-left activists and pro-Palestinian/Islamic causes.

The group has strongly supported the Palestinian movement, calling Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide,” organizing protests and student walkouts, and coordinating with groups like Students for Justice in Palestine. It has also backed the “Stop Cop City” campaign in Atlanta – a campaign involving arson, sabotage, and riots against a new police training facility that led to dozens of domestic terrorism and racketeering charges. Sunrise has endorsed the movement and urged support for its participants. The group is notorious for disruptive protests that block traffic and target infrastructure.

With a Muslim candidate in the Place 3 runoff and another Muslim candidate already elected in Place 6, the city’s mosque networks – backed by coordinated voter bloc organizing through the Irving Muslims PAC and far-left alliances like Sunrise Movement – are positioned to influence zoning for new mosques, school curricula, public events, taxpayer funds, and law enforcement priorities.

This red-green axis alliance fuses Islamic institutional power with far-left activist tactics, creating a powerful tool to reshape local policy in ways that prioritize cultural separatism, Sharia accommodations, and progressive disruption over traditional American values.

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