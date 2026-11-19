Islamic and communist networks are actively working to dismantle America’s counterterrorism measures.

Monday night at Rutgers University, a speaking event featuring former Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was stormed by revolutionary communists and Islamic operatives.

The disruption was organized by Ben Dziobek’s Climate Revolution Action Network, the same activist who went viral after being tear-gassed outside an ICE facility. Inside the room, they cursed at Bovino. Outside, Dziobek stood with a megaphone, calling him a “snake.”

This was never merely another campus protest against ICE.

The people behind it are the same organizers who have spent months elevating pro-Palestine candidates into office. One side works to weaken the border. The other works to install candidates with documented ties to radical networks – people openly hostile to basic counterterrorism measures.

We have tracked the connections: Dziobek canvassed for Ali Aljarrah in Paterson while wearing a keffiyeh. He celebrated Adam Hamawy’s primary win in New Jersey’s 12th district the night the crowd chanted “Allahu Akbar.” He has organized events with Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim senator-elect, who has spoken about bringing this country to its knees.

These are not separate movements. They are the same people, the same Red-Green networks, pursuing the same long-term objective: stripping America’s ability to secure its borders and stop terrorists.

The scene at Rutgers was only the visible part. The real work has been happening in canvassing, candidate events, and victory parties. They are counting on the public not to connect the dots.

See Related RAIR Foundation Coverage

1. BREAKING: NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT IN NEW JERSEY — The Red-Green Alliance has seized New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District (RAIR TV)

November 4, 2026

Egyptian-born surgeon Adam Hamawy, who spent years in the inner circle of the Blind Sheikh, is headed to Congress. The same Red-Green networks that elevated him have been operating openly across New Jersey, systematically capturing seats while the public is told not to connect the dots.

2. The Mamdani Playbook Hits New Jersey: CAIR’s Ali Aljarrah and the Red-Green Axis Move In (RAIR TV)

May 28, 2026

After Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York, CAIR Action operative Ali Aljarrah and Blind Sheikh-linked candidate Adam Hamawy immediately turned their sights on New Jersey. The same Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and radical progressive machine are now executing the identical playbook to seize power from within.

3. Red-Green Axis Seizes New Jersey: Muslim Voting Blocs Propel Blind Sheikh’s 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Ally Toward Congress

May 17, 2026

Justice Democrats and Islamic networks have locked arms to install Adam Hamawy in New Jersey’s 12th District. Muslim voting blocs, combined with far-left organizing, are propelling a man with documented ties to the Blind Sheikh toward Congress while America’s security infrastructure is steadily dismantled.

4. Newly Elected Al Qaeda-linked NJ Muslim Rep. Adam Hamawy Refuses to Call Iran Our Enemy, Blames US and Israel for War

November 11, 2026

Freshly elected Adam Hamawy flatly refused to call Iran an adversary and instead blamed the U.S. and Israel for the war. This is the same individual who spent years in the Blind Sheikh’s circle and now holds power over Todd Beamer’s district – an open insult to those who died on 9/11.

5. NEW JERSEY ALERT: Vote to STOP Adam Hamawy – The Liar Who Defended the Blind Sheikh – From Going to Congress!

June 1, 2026

Adam Hamawy took the stand in the largest terrorism trial in American history and lied under oath to defend the Blind Sheikh. Prosecutors exposed his false testimony, yet the same Red-Green networks are now working to send him to Congress where he can weaken counterterrorism measures from the inside.

6. Alert NJ: CAIR Operative Ali Aljarrah Poised to Seize Passaic County Commissioner Seat — Mamdani’s Win Fuels Islamic Machine

May 25, 2026

CAIR Action’s Ali Aljarrah is positioning himself to seize a Passaic County Commissioner seat while cross-endorsing with Adam Hamawy. Mamdani’s New York victory has energized the same networks, which are now executing a coordinated push to capture local and congressional power across New Jersey.

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