While Georgia remains one of America’s conservative strongholds, Islam is quietly planting its flag in the heart of a conservative community. On March 10, 2026, city officials in Roswell allowed the unveiling of a massive, illuminated Ramadan/Eid Crescent Moon display in the center of Downtown Roswell Park – the first of its kind in the state and, organizers proudly claim, the first in the Southeast. The display will remain lit through March 20 to mark Eid al-Fitr.

This is not “inclusion.” This is conquest by symbolism.

CAIR-Georgia Executive Director and Imam Abdullah Jaber openly celebrated the installation as a “historic milestone,” bragging that the Roswell Community Mosque (RCM) undertook the project “solely for the sake of Allah.” He even quoted Quran 55:60: “The reward of goodness is nothing but goodness.” In plain English, every tree planted, every river cleaned, and every public display erected is framed as a religious duty that earns divine favor – and paves the way for Islamic dominance.

RAIR has obtained video footage of the display and Jaber’s boasting:

This crescent is not a harmless holiday decoration. In Islamic tradition, the crescent moon is the official symbol of Islam itself – the same symbol that flies over mosques, appears on the flags of Islamic nations, and historically marked conquered territory. Placing it in the public square of a red-state city forces every resident – Christian, Jewish, atheist, or otherwise – to acknowledge and submit to Islamic presence.

And this is no isolated stunt.

The Playbook Is Already in Motion

Imam Jaber has repeatedly delivered invocations at Roswell City Hall. Just weeks ago, on February 23, 2026, he opened a council meeting with a lengthy Islamic du’a that emphasized “faith, justice, and community” – classic supremacist rhetoric that elevates Allah above all other traditions while sidelining the Judeo-Christian foundations of American governance.

Even more alarming: The Roswell Community Mosque is now hosting candidate forums inside the mosque itself. In October 2025, RCM ran the official Roswell Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum on mosque property. Politicians stood before Muslim voters and pandered for support, turning a house of worship into a political command center to influence local policy.

Meanwhile, mosque members embed themselves everywhere: cleaning rivers and parks, planting trees, volunteering in schools, serving on committees, and even running for city council. Every activity is explicitly tied to their faith: “We serve solely for the sake of Allah (swt) and only by His permission.”

This is the Muslim Brotherhood’s textbook strategy, openly documented for decades: start with smiles, “community service,” and claims of victimhood; infiltrate local governments; demand accommodations; then dominate. CAIR – an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history – is the public face of that operation in Georgia.

Americans must get involved in their local governments now. Attend city council meetings. Run for office. Reject the lie that resistance is “bigotry.” Resistance is patriotism.

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