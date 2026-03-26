Tampa has fallen to a Muslim Brotherhood stronghold, forcing Mayor Jane Castor and city leaders into total political surrender through escalating Ramadan pandering, taxpayer-funded Iftars, and green-lit City Hall as the Elkadi family’s infiltration networks achieve open domination.

By Fatima Jaloos

Tampa, Florida, once a quintessential slice of American suburbia, has been transformed into a Muslim Brotherhood stronghold — complete with generational networks, taxpayer-funded Sharia academies, a self-contained economic enclave, and parallel professional systems designed to exclude non-Muslims.

As RAIR Foundation USA has exhaustively documented through years of investigative reporting, this is no organic “diversity” story. It is a deliberate civilization-jihad pipeline, decades in the making.

At its center sits Magda Elkadi Saleh — daughter of the late Dr. Ahmed Elkadi (identified as the national “General Mas’ul”/leader of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood in the 1980s) and granddaughter of early Egyptian Brotherhood figures tied directly to founder Hassan al-Banna. Saleh has built and led multiple Islamic schools in Tampa, including co-founding Universal Academy of Florida (UAF) and now serving as principal of Bayaan Academy.

These institutions feed directly into parallel networks: the iTAMPA physician group that openly prioritizes Muslim-only healthcare so patients “never have to see another non-Muslim doctor,” the GoMarhaba app (promoted by CAIR-Florida’s Hiba Rahim) that redirects every dollar into Muslim businesses only, and the mosque-school-market corridor featuring Ramallah Market(heavy on Palestinian imports), multiple Yemeni coffee shops, halal-only sharia restaurants, and “Arab Street” right next to Masjid al-Qassam. Arabic promotional videos openly boast that large portions of the local population are Arab and declare Tampa the future “capital of the Muslim community in America.”

This infrastructure has created a cohesive, self-reinforcing voting and economic bloc so powerful that Tampa’s political class, from the mayor on down, has been forced to fully submit and pander.

What began as quiet infiltration has become open domination: every Ramadan brings more green-lit City Hall bridges, more taxpayer-funded Iftars, and more proclamations celebrating “Ramadan Heritage Month.”

Politicians understand the new reality: cross the Islamic vote at your peril.

The following timeline of Mayor Jane Castor’s rapid Islamization of city government proves just how complete that surrender has become.

Mayor Jane Castor

Jane Castor’s election on April 23, 2019, made her the first openly LGBTQIA+ mayor in Tampa’s history. She wasted no time in partnering with the Muslim community in Tampa. Just weeks after her May 1st inauguration, she attended her first Iftar event on May 13, 2019.

This alliance epitomizes the Red-Green Axis, the opportunistic partnership between the marxist (Red) and Islam (Green). United against Western liberal democracy and traditional American values, they set aside profound ideological differences for tactical gain. Yet classical Islamic doctrine is unambiguous: the Quran condemns the people of Lut (Lot) for lusting after men instead of women (7:80-84, repeated in multiple suras), describing it as a transgression worse than other sexual sins. Authentic Hadith command execution of both partners, “Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Lot, execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done” (Abu Dawud 4462, sahih), with traditional Sharia prescribing death by stoning, throwing from heights, or burning, positions long upheld by Muslim Brotherhood-linked scholars and clerics.

Mayor Castor, as an openly LGBTQIA+ leader, now actively elevates, partners with, and uses taxpayer resources to fund the very networks whose foundational ideology views her identity and lifestyle as a punishable-by-death offense in an Islamic society. Organizations like CAIR, which have co-hosted her Iftar events, operate firmly within the broader Muslim Brotherhood ecosystem that has historically condemned homosexuality as a “perversion” and a corrupt Western import to be resisted.

Since then, she has attended the annual Iftar events as an honored guest and keynote speaker — and has now graduated to hosting them herself. The organizations that have partnered to host these events include CAIR (which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis labeled a terrorist organization in 2025), the Aga Khan Council for Florida, and the Dawoodi Bohras

Each year, the mayor’s participation has visibly escalated: from simple guest at an Islamic center, to recording promotional videos on official city websites, sending government “Happy Ramadan” messages, attending events with Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups, lighting City Hall and downtown bridges green for Ramadan, dedicating the entire month of March to the holiday, and finally hosting the Iftar events on city property at taxpayer expense.

2019: Two weeks after taking office, Jane Castor attends her inaugural Iftar event.

Tampa’s Muslim community quickly welcomed its newly elected mayor with invitations, which she readily accepted. Mayor Jane Castor was inaugurated on May 1st, 2019. By May 13th, she attended the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay’s Iftar event. This became a long-lasting relationship.

Castor was so enthusiastic about joining the festivities that she recorded a promotional video with the Islamic Center and posted it on the City of Tampa’s official government website.

On her official Facebook page, Mayor Castor also shared the video of her visit to an Iftar event hosted by the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay. The organization said it was honored to welcome her as a guest and emphasized the importance of engagement from local political leaders. In the video, she is seen greeting attendees and shaking hands with community members.

The Islamic center also promoted their new mayor on their Instagram page and Facebook account.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor extended Ramadan greetings to her Muslim constituents.

In 2020, due to COVID, Mayor Castor posted a personal message on the City of Tampa website wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan.

She even uploaded a video to the Tampa government’s official YouTube page.

2022: Mayor Castor Serves as Keynote Speaker at CAIR Florida Iftar Event

The 2022 Iftar event, hosted in partnership with CAIR Florida and the Aga Khan Council of Florida, featured Mayor Castor as the keynote speaker.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Hiba Rahim of CAIR Florida. In March of 2026, RAIR Foundation released an article on how CAIR Florida was tied to an Islamic app that pushes a Muslim-only marketplace, effectively cutting off non-Muslim businesses, and Hiba was a key promoter of this app.

The Dua was given by Eman Elkholy, the Principal of Universal Academy Of Florida (UAF). RAIR previously reported on UAF co-founder Magda Elkadi Saleh and her multigenerational ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Today, the school remains under the same ideological umbrella. Current principal Eman Elkholy proudly trained at the AlMaghrib Institute (known as “Jihad U” in counter-terrorism circles) and studied directly under prominent radical Islamic figures, including Yasir Qadhi and Yaser Birjas. After RAIR exposed these ties, Elkholy quietly scrubbed the most incriminating details from her public bio — a common damage-control tactic when Brotherhood-linked networks come under scrutiny.

2023: City Hall and Downtown Bridges Illuminated in Green in Celebration of Ramadan

Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor hosted an Iftar event, during which she lit up City Hall and the downtown bridges in green to honor Ramadan.

2024: Mayor Castor Hosts Iftar Event

Mayor Jane Castor’s opponent, James Judge, scrutinized her for hosting this event.

“The outrageousness here is twofold,” said Judge. “Not only is the lesbian mayor of Tampa celebrating Ramadan with people whose cousins back home would chop her head off for being gay, but she’s doing so on city property, using taxpayer resources. The city of Tampa didn’t celebrate Resurrection Sunday. It won’t celebrate Passover later this month. But since Ramadan scores Mayor Castor points with the pro-suicide bomber diversity crowd, she finds it appropriate to use taxpayer dollars to host it on city property.”

That same year, a Florida Imam called for the annihilation of Israel, prayed for Jihadists, and the genocide of Jews.

2025: Mayor Castor Presents Key to the City at Iftar Events

In 2025, Mayor Castor attended the Dawoodi Bohras Iftar event, where she presented them with a key to the city.

While posing for a picture, Mayor Jane Castor threw a scarf over her clothes.

Tampa City Council Chairman Mr. Orlando Gudes, Tampa Police Chief Mr. Ruben Delgado, and Feed Tampa Bay Representative Ms. Linda George were also in attendance for the 2025 Iftar event.

This was the same year that Mayor Caster signed a Proclamation declaring March as the Ramadan Heritage Month, where she encouraged “all citizens to join in the festivities and thank the Islamic organizations and individuals of our community for their many contributions to our city and nation.”

See Proclamation here: 20250301_ramadan_muslim_heritage_month

2026: The City of Tampa itself hosts the Iftar event.

Castsor hosted the City of Tampa’s annual Ramadan Iftar at the Bob Buckhorn River Center, a venue owned and operated by the Tampa city government.

A pastor at Revealing Truth Church, Bryan Powe, also attended and posted about the event on Instagram, showing that a flyer was on every table mat. This flyer shows that the Mayor is presenting the annual Iftar event.

The food was provided by the Petra Mediterranean Restaurant. I wonder if the city paid for their services.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera Participates in Multiple Iftar Events

The 2026 City of Tampa Muslim Iftar event drew multiple council members, including Luis Viera and Lynn Hurtak. School Board member Jessica Vaughn, former County Commissioner Kevin Beckner, and Temple Terrace City Council members James Chambers and Allison Fernandez were also there.

Councilman Luis Viera attended another Iftar event at the New Tampa Recreation Center.

He was joined by members of the Tampa Police Department and representatives from Representative Fentrice Driskell’s office.

St. Petersburg Iftar Event Hosted by the Mayor

The city of St. Petersburg’s Police Department has promoted these Iftar events and their attendance on their official social media pages. Mayor Ken Welch joined for the 8th Annual Iftar event.

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The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) loves Iftar

In 2024, PSCO deputies attended the 6th Annual Iftar Dinner this week, hosted by the Tampa Bay Area Muslim Alliance in downtown St. Petersburg at The Coliseum.

In 2025, PCSO members attended the 7th Annual Iftar Dinner. It was hosted by the Tampa Bay Area Muslim Alliance at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.

In 2026, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is once again celebrating Iftar with the Muslim community, this time through a promotional video. The video features several officers, including Amira Ali, who expresses her excitement about the event while wearing her hijab and uniform. She is joined by her colleague, Officer Freeman, another member of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Amira shares that Miss Freeman enjoys these gatherings so much that she attends every year.

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Islamization of Tampa rages on

The relentless Ramadan pandering by Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa’s political class is not harmless photo-op diplomacy. It is the public surrender of a city that has already been demographically and institutionally captured. When elected officials light City Hall green, host taxpayer-funded Iftars at city venues, issue proclamations declaring March “Ramadan Heritage Month,” and hand over the keys to the city to Brotherhood-linked groups, they are not celebrating “culture”—they are signaling submission to the Islamic voting bloc that now controls key districts.

Thanks to the mosque-school-market-doctor-app pipeline built by the Elkadi dynasty and its allies, that bloc will only grow stronger, more cohesive, and more demanding. Non-Muslims will be economically sidelined, culturally displaced, and politically irrelevant in their own hometown.

Tampa will never again be free of the Islamic vote’s veto power. What began as quiet infiltration has become open domination, and every new Iftar, every green-lit bridge, and every proclamation is proof that the takeover is complete. America is watching. The question is no longer whether Tampa has fallen; it has. The question is how many more American cities will follow the same suicidal path before the rest of the country wakes up.

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