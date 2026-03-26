RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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When the Muzzies are through exploiting the local governments and power structures and have extracted all the concessions possible they will shitcan every LGBTQ+ in the area. They will turn on them, ignore them, deplore them, criticize them and in every way possible disown them without a thank you.

But eventually the Muzzies will kill them.

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