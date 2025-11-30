Utah was supposed to be a conservative fortress — safe, stable, and insulated from the Biden-era mass-migration machine.

Instead, Governor Spencer Cox threw open the gates and begged Joe Biden to dump unvetted Afghan migrants into Utah before a single Utahn was asked, warned, or consulted.

This wasn’t charity or compassion by your "Conservative" Governor....

This was political ambition and ideological obedience, paid for by your tax dollars.

💥 COX PERSONALLY INVITED AFGHANS INTO UTAH

In August 2021, as the Taliban seized control and U.S. intelligence admitted that real vetting was impossible, Spencer Cox wrote Biden a glowing letter:

“Utah is eager to help.” “Utah has a long history of welcoming refugees.” “Send them here.”

He volunteered YOUR state, YOUR cities, YOUR neighborhoods to absorb unknown, undocumented, unvetted Afghan nationals from a Taliban-controlled country known for jihad, anti-American hatred, and forged identities.

Who asked him? Who voted for this? Who benefits?

Not the citizens of Utah.

🔥 COX DIDN’T JUST ACCEPT THEM - HE FOUGHT FOR MORE

Spencer Cox demanded Afghan migration into Utah.

He:

✔ Created the “Afghan Community Fund”

A partnership with Zions Bank, the World Trade Center Utah, and the state’s refugee networks to finance mass intake.

✔ Pressured Utahns to offer housing

While Utah families were struggling with cost-of-living and housing shortages, Cox begged residents to “step up” and house refugees.

✔ Advocated for permanent residency

In 2022, Cox co-signed a letter urging Congress to give Afghan arrivals permanent legal status before we knew who many of them were.

✔ Celebrated their arrival

Six months after the airlift, he bragged on TV about 900 Afghan refugees already in Utah and held ceremonies honoring them on the House floor.

All while Utahns were dealing with rising crime, homelessness, fentanyl, and inflation.

This wasn’t a burden he carried. This was a victory lap.

🕌 AND HE DID ALL THIS WHILE MOSQUES MULTIPLY ACROSS YOUR STATE

Utah, the state many believed was sheltered from Islamic political influence, is now seeing:

Mosque expansions

New Islamic centers

Rapid demographic change

Aggressive NGO-led migration campaigns

And Cox celebrates it, framing it as “compassion” and “Utah values.”

Utahns never voted for Islamic migration. Utahns never agreed to demographic transformation. Utahns never asked to bankroll a Taliban-era pipeline.

Spencer Cox did it for them, not for you.

💰 BECAUSE REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT IS A BUSINESS. A BIG ONE

Behind Cox stands an entire machine:

The Utah Department of Workforce Services, Asha Parekh - Director of Refugee Services (No wonder she was named Utah Business Woman of the Year and honored with this award in 2021 - REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT IS A BIG BUSINESS)

NGO resettlement networks

Interfaith groups

Corporate donors

Left-wing foundations

Millions in federal and state funding flow to these networks every time Afghan arrivals land in Utah.

Jobs. Grants. Housing contracts. NGO salaries. The migration industry gets rich. and YOU pay for it.

Is this charity? No. It is importation for profit and importation for power.

Utah keep a close eye on Asha Parekh and Governor Cox - this seems like a racket to me!

⚠️ UTAH, THIS IS YOUR WARNING

Your “conservative” governor didn’t protect you. He didn’t defend your values. He didn’t consult your communities.

He offered Utah up as a refugee hub. voluntarily.

He fought for more Afghans. He celebrated their arrival. He pushed Congress to make them permanent. He poured state resources into resettling them. He honored them on the House floor.

And now he’s rumored to be eyeing the presidency.

A presidency for whom?

Americans or Afghan migrants?

Utah, do not forget that the man who is supposed to defend your state is building the very demographic pipeline that will transform it forever.

This isn’t leadership or conservatism. This is replacement and betrayal by a so-called conservative!?

PROTECT YOUR STATE, UTAH - YOU ARE BEING ISLAMIZED!

