RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

Thanks Amy. I have a friend from high school back in Wisconsin who today lives in Salt Lake, and has been for last dozen years. She knows nothing at all about this State sponsored Somali invasion. My sister also lives nearby in a SL suburb. Totally uninformed.

Just like our friends in Holland today. Have no idea their nation is on fire. And frankly don't want to hear about it. They hate Geert Wilders. Astounding. Blissful ignorance? Let the sun shine and leave me alone.

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