In conservative Mormon Utah — long seen as one of America’s reddest and most family-oriented states — a growing Somali Bantu Muslim community of roughly 10,000 is openly celebrating its rapid expansion, admitting they are ‘taking over slowly,’ while receiving millions in federal grants and enthusiastic support from the Utah Muslim Civic League.

While most Americans still picture Utah as the wholesome heartland of the Latter-day Saints — a deeply conservative, family-oriented red state — a growing Somali Bantu Muslim community is openly reshaping parts of Salt Lake City.

A recent community video captured after Ramadan reveals the reality on the ground.

“Everybody knows this as the Mormon state, right? Nobody thinks about Somalis here… It’s a lot of Mormons. It’s a lot of Muslims too.”

Community leaders claim around 10,000 Somalis now live in the Salt Lake City area. Many arrived as refugees from Kenyan camps years ago. Others are actively relocating from Minnesota (America’s Somali capital), Dallas, and other states because Utah feels “a lot safer to raise kids” and steer them toward the deen — the full Islamic way of life.

One organizer explains plainly: “Western countries are really hard to raise your kids towards the deen… so a lot of people find that it’s really safe here.”

They operate through the Somali Bantus of Utah, closely tied to the national Somali Bantu Association of America (SBAOA), which maintains a physical office in Salt Lake City.

This nonprofit runs youth programs, homework assistance, basketball and soccer leagues, and large post-Ramadan Eid celebrations featuring homemade Somali rice, fried chicken, bouncy houses, and gifts for the children. Their stated long-term goal is clear: connect the youth to local mosques — especially the Medina Mosque — “not just on Ramadan… even after Eid.”

Sisters in the community praise Utah for making them feel “respected” and “comfortable to go out… practice their deen,” including wearing hijab at school and in public. They note that local jobs have begun accommodating prayer times and Ramadan schedules.

One leader celebrates the momentum: “The growth of the Muslim community in Utah is growing… Afro is going to grow more and more and more as we go on.” They even describe the shift with the phrase “taking over, taking over slowly.”

Taxpayer Dollars Are Fueling the Parallel Community

The parent organization, Somali Bantu Association of America, has received $5.7 million in federal grants since 2017, according to official award data. This includes:

$5.1 million in direct grants

$602,100 in subgrants

The $5.7M total covers awards from 2017 through the projected 2026 period, with significant increases in recent years (e.g., over $1.5M in 2024 alone). Major programs funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Administration for Children and Families) include:

WE DREAM (Women Entrepreneurs: Developing Refugee Economic Advancement through Microenterprise)

Clear Path (support for recently resettled refugees, including Afghans)

ASSET (financial asset-building and education for refugees and immigrants)

These grants are intended for “integration,” job readiness, economic stability, and civic engagement. Yet on the ground in Utah, the local branch emphasizes keeping everything tightly connected to Islamic practice, mosque attendance, and preserving Somali Bantu Muslim identity from generation to generation.

The organization itself describes its mission as helping refugees achieve “successful cultural, economic, and social transitions” — while the video shows leaders openly prioritizing the deen as their core Islamic lifestyle, “from babies all the way until we pass away.”

It should be noted that the Somali Bantu Association of America has also received funding from Islamic Relief USA, including a $10,000 grant in 2019 (listed on page 64 of IRUSA’s 2019 IRS Form 990). Islamic Relief has faced repeated accusations of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist causes, making this yet another outside Islamic supremacist-linked funding stream supporting Somali Bantu organizations operating in Utah.

The Political Power Angle

One of the organizations closest to Utah state leaders, like Governor Cox, is the Utah Muslim Civic League. On its own website, it has long bragged about representing 60,000+ Muslims from 120 different nationalities across the state, with an active database of over 15,000 registered Muslim voters.

In 2018 alone, they helped register more than 750 new first-time voters and declared, “the Muslim vote matters and counts.”

That was seven years ago. The numbers have only grown since, as refugee resettlement and secondary migration continue.

The League has been deeply involved in advocating for and supporting mass refugee arrivals, including hundreds of Afghans, in recent years.

It should be noted that the Utah Muslim Civic League actively promotes and praises the Somali Bantu community, publicly cheering: “Please put your hands together for The Somali Bantu Basketball Association for organizing a Basketball Tournament… It’s going to be a weekend of cheering on 4 fantastic teams supporting Muslim American Heritage Month in Utah!”

They further describe the Somali Bantu Association as “an incredible non-profit organization to support refugee families in adapting to their new lives in the United States,” while hosting their events at the Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club in Salt Lake City.

What This Means for Red-State Utah

This is not abstract “diversity.” It is a deliberate, well-organized effort to build tight-knit, mosque-centered enclaves inside one of America’s most conservative states.

Utah’s Somali Bantu leaders are not hiding their intentions. They celebrate Utah’s family-friendly environment precisely because it allows them to raise the next generation firmly within Islamic norms — hijab, gender roles, prayer, mosque programs, and resistance to broader Western influences — while benefiting from taxpayer-funded integration grants and local accommodations.

Meanwhile, Utah’s political class (both parties) hosts Ramadan Iftars at City Hall and the Governor’s Mansion, the dominant LDS Church donates to new mosque construction, and federal and state systems continue resettling and supporting these communities.

Census data shows the official Somali population in Salt Lake County at roughly 2,500, but community self-reported figures and older estimates from refugee service groups have placed the broader Somali refugee population in Utah at around 10,000. Secondary migration from high-Somali states like Minnesota is accelerating the growth.

Questions Utahns Deserve Answered

How many refugees and secondary migrants are being directed to your state each year?

Why are tax dollars flowing to groups whose leaders openly talk about “taking over slowly” while prioritizing Sharia-adherent lifestyles?

Where is the reciprocity? Muslim-majority countries do not open their doors to large numbers of Christians or Mormons the same way.

This is demographic and cultural change happening in plain sight in the Mountain West’s reddest stronghold.

The video from the Somali Bantu Eid event is not an isolated celebration; it is a window into the future they are actively building.

Utah still has time to demand transparency, pause unchecked refugee flows, scrutinize grant recipients, and protect its historic culture and safety.

No reciprocity. No surrender. The “Mormon state” should not quietly become the “Little Somalia” of the Rockies.

Pay attention, Utah.

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