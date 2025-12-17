By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) is a communist, anti-ICE, pro-Palestinian domestic terrorist group. An alleged plot targeting Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve by the radical group was just foiled by the FBI, which has arrested four members who planned to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in backpacks.

(Video Credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Domestic terrorism thwarted – the Turtle Island Intifada

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel posted on X Monday about the case:

Over the weekend, the @FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area. The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles. In the days since, @FBINewOrleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup – also allegedly planning a separate violent attack. Outstanding work by our investigators and law enforcement partners @TheJusticeDept. Their work undoubtedly saved countless lives.

Five members in custody

The FBI arrested the four suspects in Lucerne Valley, where they were believed to be preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. The individuals have since been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device, according to Fox News.

The fifth individual was arrested in New Orleans and was said to be planning a separate attack.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli identified the suspects at a Monday press conference in Los Angeles as Audrey Carroll, 30, Zachary Aaron Page, 32, Dante Gaffield, 24, and Tina Lai, 41.

“The charges we are announcing today stem from the defendants and their co-conspirators’ detailed, coordinated plot to bomb multiple U.S. companies on New Year’s Eve,” Essayli announced.

(Video Credit: ABC News)

From Fox News:

A federal criminal complaint filed Saturday laid out extensive details of the alleged plot, saying the individuals who were arrested had drafted a written attack plan, shared bomb-making instructions, and planned pre-operational surveillance of their targets. The complaint said three of the four individuals brought potassium nitrate, PVC pipes, charcoal, sulfur powder, and other bomb-making components to a campsite in the Mojave Desert for testing. “While in the desert, the co-conspirators took steps to begin construction of the devices, including unloading the bomb-making materials (e.g., precursors, PVC pipes, and fuses) from their cars and beginning to assemble the materials on a table; constructing a tent to keep the bomb materials shaded from the sun; wiping down the interior of one of the PVC pipes,” the complaint stated, adding that FBI agents intervened before they could complete the assembly of a functional explosive device.

Operation Midnight Sun

More from News Nation:

The four defendants in the Los Angeles plot planned on placing backpacks with IEDs in them across southern California, said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis. Davis said the IEDs — which allegedly would have targeted U.S. companies described solely as “logistic centers” — would detonate at the same time: Midnight on New Year’s Eve, Planning for the alleged terror plots began as late as November, said Essayli, when one member created a “detailed bombing plot” explaining how to build IEDs and listing multiple targets in California. On Dec. 12, the defendants traveled to a remote campsite in the Mojave Desert, where they began unloading materials to assemble and test bombs.

The plot was called “Operation Midnight Sun.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also posted to X concerning the foiled plot:

After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles). The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles. This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice.

Liberation through violence

TILF is not shy about its goals concerning terrorism either. On its Instagram page, the group proclaims, “Liberation through decolonization and tribal sovereignty.”

“Free Palestine. Free Hawaii. Free Puerto Rico,” the account demands. “Freeing the world from American imperialism is the only way to a safe and peaceful future.”

A photo on that page showcases a member holding a sign that reads, “Death to ICE,” according to Breitbart.

The Red/Green Axis

“Turtle Island” is an “indigenous name” referring to North America. The group connects radical leftism and antisemitism seamlessly. They hate both the Great and Little Satan and are a component of the violent Red/Green Axis that combines progressive politics and pro-Palestinian dogma. Their founding chapter is located in Los Angeles.

The Axis refers to a coalition or convergence between radical left-wing groups (“red” for socialism/communism) and Islamist organizations (“green” due to the symbolic color in Islam). They want to violently overthrow capitalism and the US to implement their idea of a “fair” Marxist government.

There is video footage out that shows a member asserting that the “original tribes on the Americas” called it by that name because a map of America resembled a turtle. She then claims that Native Americans called it “Turtle Island,” saying it was America’s “decolonized name.”

“Turtle Island Liberation Front is looking for reparations and land back for these indigenous groups in which the land was observed,” she declares in the video.

TILF’s Facebook page contends that they are “up against fascist colonizers. There are no morals for us to appeal to, no sense of justice or what’s right. We cannot vote ourselves out of a mass colonizer occupation. The only way out is through resistance. Stop marching parades, fight back.”

One post read, “Death to America means death to corruption and a system of violence.” Slides in the post explained that the group wanted to see the death of imperialism and a “societal structure that occupies indigenous nations.”

Other posts slammed ICE activities, stating that “peaceful protest will never be enough,” and “Resistance is glorious.”

If convicted, the defendants could face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on the conspiracy count and up to 10 years in federal prison on the unregistered destructive device possession count. Other charges could also be filed.

