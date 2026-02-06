WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) delivered a direct warning at the launch of the Sharia-Free America Caucus: preserving the United States requires defending its constitutional framework from systems incompatible with it.

Standing with fellow lawmakers, Biggs made clear that the issue is governance, the law, and the preservation of the American constitutional order.

“This discussion is not about the freedom to practice religion. It is about governance. It is about law. It is preservation of constitutional order in the United States of America.”

Defending America’s Constitutional Foundations

Biggs stated that the United States was built upon principles rooted in the Judeo-Christian ethic and the political philosophy that shaped the Constitution. He warned that any legal system incompatible with those principles threatens the foundations of American liberty.

“When we examine Sharia as a political and legal system, it is clearly incompatible with core American principles, including individual liberty, equal protection under the law, freedom of speech and the separation of powers.”

Biggs emphasized that the Constitution remains the supreme law of the land and must be protected from competing legal frameworks.

One Law — One Nation

Biggs declared that safeguarding the American legal system is a duty, not intolerance, and that constitutional governance must remain the sole framework under which the nation operates.

“Safeguarding our legal system is not intolerance, it is responsibility.”

He warned that nations that fail to defend their constitutional order ultimately lose it.

The Purpose of the Caucus

Biggs stated that the Sharia-Free America Caucus exists to ensure American law remains rooted in the Constitution, applied equally, and protected from ideological systems that reject those foundations.

“The Sharia-Free America Caucus exists to ensure that American law remains American, rooted in our Constitution, enforced equally and protected from ideological systems that reject those foundations.”

Standing Firm

Biggs concluded by affirming the effort’s legitimacy and necessity and expressed his commitment to defending constitutional governance.

“This is a legitimate, lawful and necessary effort, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

