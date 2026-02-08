By Vlad Tepes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mark Harris (R-NC) delivered a direct warning at the launch of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, stating that radical Islamic ideology represents a real and present danger to American safety, constitutional order, and national cohesion.

Harris thanked the caucus founders and made clear that the threat is not distant — it is already present within the United States.

“Let me be clear — radical Islam poses a threat, not only in places like New York, but right in my home state of North Carolina, and is spreading across the United States.”

A Foiled Terror Plot in North Carolina

Harris described a recent incident in his district in which federal authorities prevented a violent attack. According to Harris, an 18-year-old from Mint Hill, North Carolina, had pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out mass violence before being stopped by law enforcement.

“This is real life. Thank God the FBI intercepted this plot in time.” Rep Mark Harris Sharia free PC …

He warned that the case demonstrates how extremist ideology can radicalize individuals within American communities and threaten innocent lives.

Growing Ideological Influence

Harris said the danger extends beyond isolated incidents and includes broader ideological influence. He cited polling data indicating significant support among some Muslims for the option of Sharia courts operating alongside or instead of U.S. courts.

“Substantial support for Sharia among Muslims indicates alignment with Islamist political goals and Islamic theocracy.”

Rejecting Extremism

Harris warned that extreme interpretations of Sharia conflict with American constitutional values and human rights, citing punishments such as honor killings, death for apostasy, and corporal punishments as examples incompatible with American law.

“Radical Islam has no place in America. We must remain vigilant and firmly reject hateful ideologies that promote violence against the innocent.”

Standing Firm

Harris concluded by emphasizing the importance of vigilance, national unity, and defending the values that protect American citizens.

“Our safety and our values depend on it.”

