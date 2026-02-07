By Vlad Tepes

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 3, 2026 — U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) delivered a clear and direct message at the launch of the Sharia-Free America Caucus: the Constitution of the United States cannot coexist with Sharia law.

Standing alongside fellow lawmakers, Perry stated that his oath to uphold and defend the Constitution requires opposition to any legal system incompatible with American law and principles.

“I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and therefore I cannot be for Sharia,” Perry said.

A Matter of Law and Principle

Perry explained that Sharia represents a legal framework fundamentally at odds with American constitutional values and human rights. He stated clearly that practices associated with Sharia — including honor killings, stoning, forced subjugation of women, and child marriage — are incompatible with American law and moral order.

“Sharia has no place in our country,” Perry declared.

Constitutional Duty

Perry emphasized that defending constitutional governance is not optional but a duty sworn by elected officials. He stated that protecting American law requires rejecting any system that contradicts the Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees.

“I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” Perry repeated, underscoring the principle guiding his position

Standing Firm

Perry concluded by affirming his commitment to defending the Constitution and preserving the American legal system.

“Sharia has no place in our country,” he said.

Share