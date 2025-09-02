Report: Two Largest Teachers’ Unions Funnel $43.5 Million to Dem PACS and Left-Wing Groups
While teachers beg for donations to cover basic school supplies, the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions doled out over $43.5 million to Democratic PACS and liberal advocacy groups during the 2024 election cycle, according to a Defending Education report that referenced mostly union disclosures to the Department of Labor.
