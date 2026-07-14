RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
6h

Forward this tooo the University as I am. The Founding Documents excluded ISLAM. https://vimeo.com/reviews/4b8c3f72-4529-47d0-8a92-b599672bfe90/videos/1172744567 The Founding Documents include cultural norms. This is clearly not Community, nor education that can be supported. The Vatican is one of the promoters of Islamic placement in the United States. The University should be shut down. There is no excuse for an educational University to not have the knowledge to teach. Islam and comminism are twins in the need to deceive to gain objectives. The Vatican began a "Moneychanger" in 1929, and invests in both sides of a war. The CAtholic peole are now virtually tools of cover for this without knowledge. Everyone here must act, for going along to get along is submission to war against America.

Reply
Share
Susan Waters's avatar
Susan Waters
4h

I wonder if this university is getting any money from Qatar

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture