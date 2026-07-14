In a grotesque display of hatred, St. Bonaventure University political science professor Ibrahim Zabad celebrated the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham by branding him a “bloodthirsty bigot,” accusing him of supporting “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing,” and declaring “Rest in Hell.” The professor also reposted calls for “Death to Lindsey Graham,” framing the senator’s pro-Israel stance as incitement to murder. At a Catholic Franciscan school that claims to uphold compassion and human dignity, this grave-dancing was scrubbed and followed by a quick apology only after public backlash exposed it. St. Bonaventure owes its community real answers – not damage control.

In a story first broken by Amy Mek, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of RAIR Foundation USA, a tenured professor at St. Bonaventure University, a Catholic Franciscan institution, publicly celebrated the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham with extreme, dehumanizing rhetoric.

On the evening of July 11, 2026, hours after Sen. Graham passed away at age 71 from a heart ailment, Professor Ibrahim Zabad took to X with a lengthy post branding the pro-Israel senator a “certified anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, anti-Muslim bloodthirsty bigot” who “personified belligerence and evil.”

Zabad accused Graham of supporting “every savage war Israel launched,” “genocide,” “ethnic cleansing,” and the “project of Greater Israel” complete with “massacres, occupation, dispossession and savagery.” He ended the tirade with the words: “Rest in Hell.”

He also reposted content declaring: “Death to Lindsey Graham,” claiming the senator’s positions incited “the killing of us, the killing of our children, and the occupation of our lands.”

Professor’s Role at the University

Dr. Ibrahim Zabad is a Professor of Political Science at St. Bonaventure University. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Davis (2011) and teaches courses including International Relations, American Foreign Policy, Model United Nations, Middle Eastern Politics, and Political Violence. He also advises the university’s Model UN program. His published works focus on Middle Eastern minorities and the aftermath of wars.

St. Bonaventure University, founded in 1858 by Franciscans, describes itself as committed to compassion, human dignity, and “no knowledge without love.” The university’s own mission stands in stark contrast to the rhetoric used by one of its faculty members upon the death of a sitting U.S. senator and Christian leader.

Quick Deletion and Apology

Following Mek’s reporting and the resulting public backlash, Zabad deleted the posts.

Early on July 12, he issued the following apology:

“I want to sincerely apologize for the post regarding the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful and failed to show compassion during time of loss and grief. I regretted the post and the words I used. Speaking ill of anyone’s death is totally unacceptable and particularly for an educator. I am sorry. I know my post caused pain to many. I regret that. I removed the post right away and I promise that I will do my best to better express compassion and to show sympathy to everyone regardless of political differences. Please accept my apology.”

The apology came less than 12 hours after the original post and only after screenshots had spread widely. Many view it as damage control rather than genuine reflection.

Following all of the exposure to his account, Zabad deleted his X account as of July 14.

Growing Calls for Accountability

Amy Mek’s exclusive report has prompted strong reactions from conservatives, Christians, alumni, parents, and pro-Israel advocates.

Many are now asking St. Bonaventure University:

Why does a Catholic Franciscan university retain a professor who openly celebrated the death of a pro-Israel Christian senator?

Has the university reviewed Zabad’s other public statements and classroom teachings?

Does the institution apply its stated values of human dignity consistently?

What steps will be taken to ensure students are not subjected to this level of ideological extremism?

This incident raises broader concerns about ideological capture even within faith-based higher education. Parents and donors who support St. Bonaventure and expect alignment with its Catholic mission deserve clear answers.

Call to Action: Demand Accountability from St. Bonaventure University

Students, parents, alumni, and donors have every right to expect better from a Catholic Franciscan institution that publicly claims to uphold compassion, human dignity, and “no knowledge without love.”

Please contact St. Bonaventure University and respectfully but firmly demand answers:

What specific actions will the university take regarding Professor Ibrahim Zabad’s conduct?

Will there be a formal review of his social media activity and classroom teachings?

How does the university reconcile this behavior with its stated Catholic mission?

Key Contacts

President’s Commission on Human Dignity

Email: prescommission@sbu.edu

Jessica Foskolos

Coordinator, Center for Student Advocacy and Community

St. Bonaventure University

Phone: (716) 375-4011

Office: Reilly Center 227

A Suggested Message You Can Use or Adapt

“I am writing regarding Professor Ibrahim Zabad’s public celebration of Senator Lindsey Graham’s death. As a parent/alum/donor/student of St. Bonaventure University, I am deeply troubled by this conduct. What disciplinary or investigative steps is the university taking? How does this align with the university’s Franciscan values of compassion and human dignity? I respectfully request a clear response and timeline.”

This incident is yet another example of the ideological rot affecting even faith-based institutions. Real accountability. Not just a quick apology and deletion is required to restore trust.

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RAIR Foundation USA will continue to follow this story.

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