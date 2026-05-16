In a fake news article at Reuters titled “Muslim American groups say Republicans are weaponizing congressional hearings”, the failed legacy media organization ignored the well-documented terror-tied history of the Muslim organizations. These groups, led by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), lashed out at Part II of the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.” RAIR founder Amy Mek and her guest, Marco Hunter-Lopez, a 16-year-old sophomore from Wylie East High School in Texas, testified at the hearing.

The Reuters author, India-born Kanishka Singh, whose X account is locked down, based his entire article on the short statement by Oussama Jammal, the terror-tied leader of the USCMO who was recently profiled at RAIR for his role in “Muslim Advocacy Day” held at the Capitol in April.

“With today’s hearing, the committee has elected to endanger the lives of our 4.5 million American Muslim neighbors by promoting lies and hate during a time of record-setting harassment and discrimination against this community,” Jammal wrote in part, echoing a debunked report by the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“As representatives of the more than 55 Muslim organizations serving this community across the United States, we denounce this shameful use of our government’s resources,” Jammal declared.

See the letter in full:

USCMO Letter May 13, 2026

Oussama Jammal’s Deep Terror Ties

Oussama Jammal has used his leadership roles to advance an agenda deeply intertwined with Muslim Brotherhood networks and designated terrorist organizations. As former leader and current board member of the Bridgeview, Illinois-based Mosque Foundation – an institution with a documented two-decade history of terror finance, money laundering probes, and hosting extremists – Jammal has repeatedly used the mosque as a platform for his own extremist activities.

For example, he directed the Foundation to raise $50,000 for Sami Al-Arian, later deported after a conviction for supporting the U.S. designated terrorist organization, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and in 2012 Jammal hosted an official delegation from al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Further, Jammal publicly defended Hamas operative Mohammed Salah during a 1998 mosque rally against U.S. asset seizures tied to Hamas money laundering, denouncing the actions as “politically motivated attacks on our community” that “must not be accepted” and criticizing what he called the “stereotyping of Muslims and Arabs as being terrorist.”

According to a report at the Investigative Project on Terrorism, Jammal openly questioned Arab responsibility in the wake of the terrorist attack on 9/11/2001, asking, “How certain are we that it was Arabs who were behind it?”

See the full report here:

IPT Report featuring Oussama Jammal

These positions align with the Mosque Foundation’s broader record, including massive donations to groups like the Holy Land Foundation, Islamic African Relief Agency (IARA) (which financed Osama bin Laden), and other shuttered terror-linked charities, as well as ties to unindicted co-conspirators like imams Jamal Said (who is still a board member at the Mosque Foundation) and Kifah Mustapha, the current Imam and Director of The Prayer Center of Orland Park in Orland Park, Illinois.

Despite its well-documented history of terror ties, the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Illinois, continues to operate openly and thrive as one of the largest and most active mosques in America.

Closely aligned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic initiatives, Jammal has helped steer the USCMO toward unifying American Muslim groups under this hardline vision.

The USCMO’s Terror-Tied Coalition

Oussama Jammal is but the leader of the USCMO, which is “comprised almost solely of elements of the US Muslim Brotherhood”. As reported at RAIR, the USCMO is comprised of terror-tied organizations such as CAIR, the Muslim American Society (MAS), the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), the Muslim Alliance in North America (MANA) and others. Each one of these group features militant leaders, board members and histories.

The USCMO feels very comfortable speaking for this gang of terror-tied thugs, as they get virtually zero scrutiny from the media or those elected to protect citizens in America.

On October 7, 2023, for example, the USCMO posted a press release shared by CAIR in support of “the Palestinian People”. It is almost unimaginable that the USCMO and their allies felt felt comfortable pushing this release on the very day Hamas and their allies executed, raped, and tortured over a thousand innocent people in Israel.

The Reuters article exemplifies the very legacy media malpractice it seeks to shield from scrutiny: a deliberate whitewash of documented terror ties and ideological extremism in favor of a victimhood narrative that endangers national security.

By platforming unvetted claims from Oussama Jammal and the USCMO – a coalition steeped in Muslim Brotherhood networks, Hamas support, and histories of terror finance – without addressing their extensive records, the outlet not only misleads the public but actively undermines efforts to defend the Constitution against incompatible Sharia supremacism.

The “Sharia-Free America” hearing spearheaded by Rep. Chip Roy is a rare and essential defenses of American sovereignty, individual liberty, and the rule of law. As these networks continue operating with impunity, sustained congressional oversight and public awareness remain critical to preventing Islam from eroding the freedoms that define America.

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