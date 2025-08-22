REVEALED: Rapist Sentenced to Deportation Becomes Christian — Granted New Asylum Review
Syrian rapist sentenced to prison and deportation for attacking a 15-year-old now remains in Sweden after claiming conversion to Christianity— and is even running in local church elections.
